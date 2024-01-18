News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 14-20
posted on by Alex Mateo
Love Flops anime, Steel of the Celestial Shadows manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Love Flops BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|January 18
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Dark Gathering Graphic Novel (GN) 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 16
|Dead Company GN 3Cite
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|January 16
|Gacha Girls Corps GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|January 16
|Gachiakuta GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|January 16
|Go, Go, Loser Ranger! GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 16
|Golden Kamuy GN 31Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|January 16
|King in Limbo Omnibus GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$21.99
|January 16
|The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 16
|The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 16
|My Wife Has No Emotion GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 16
|Never Let Go GN 1Please
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|January 16
|One-Punch Man GN 27Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 16
|Origin GN 2Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|January 16
|Parasyte Full Color Collection GN 5 (hardcover color)Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$19.99
|January 16
|Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 16
|Record of Ragnarok GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|January 16
|The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 16
|Send Them a Farewell Gift for the Lost Time GNPlease
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|January 16
|Send Them a Farewell Gift for the Lost Time GNPlease
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|January 16
|Shaman King Flowers GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 16
|Show-ha Shoten! GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 16
|Slow Life In Another World: I Wish! GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 16
|Steel of the Celestial Shadows GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|January 16
|Tokyo These Days GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$28.99
|January 16
|Twilight Out of Focus GN 4Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|January 16
|Ultraman GN 19Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|January 16
|Undead Unluck GN 14Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 16
|Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss But I'm Not the Demon Lord GN 2Please
|One Peace Books
|US$13.95
|January 16
|What He Who Doesn't Believe in Fate Says GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 16
|Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 16
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride GN 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 17
|Crescent Moon Marching GN 2Cite
|Azuki
|US$8.99
|January 16
|Dark Gathering GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 16
|Don't Tempt Me, VP! GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 16
|Gachiakuta GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 16
|Gamaran GN 17Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 16
|Go, Go, Loser Ranger! GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 16
|Golden Kamuy GN 31Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|January 16
|How to Treat a Lady Knight Right GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 16
|Hozuki's Coolheadedness GN 18Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 16
|I Guess I Became the Mother of the Great Demon King's 10 Children in Another World GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 16
|I'm Capped at Level 1?! Thus Begins My Journey to Become the World's Strongest Badass! GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 17
|King in Limbo Omnibus GN 1-2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|January 16
|The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 16
|Mermaid Melody: Pichi Pichi Pitch Aqua GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 16
|Monster and Parent GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 17
|The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 16
|My Wife Has No Emotion GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 16
|One-Punch Man GN 27Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 16
|Origin GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 16
|Parasyte Full Color Collection GN 5 (color)Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|January 16
|Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 16
|Record of Ragnarok GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|January 16
|The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 16
|Searching for My Perfect Brother GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 16
|Show-ha Shoten! GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 16
|Slow Life In Another World: I Wish! GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 16
|Steel of the Celestial Shadows GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|January 16
|Tokyo These Days GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|January 16
|Tsugumi Project GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 16
|Ultraman GN 19Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|January 16
|Undead Unluck GN 14Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 16
|Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss But I'm Not the Demon Lord GN 2Please
|One Peace Books
|US$13.95
|January 16
|We're New at This GN 15Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 16
|What He Who Doesn't Believe in Fate Says GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 16
|The World of Summoning GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 16
|Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 16
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Apothecary Diaries Novel 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 18
|Bibliophile Princess Novel 7Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 18
|Death's Daughter and the Ebony Blade Novel 7AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 15
|Hell Mode Novel 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 15
|Holmes of Kyoto Novel 16Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 15
|Let This Grieving Soul Retire! Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 16
|Only the Villainous Lord Wields the Power to Level Up Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 17
|Rebuild World Part 2 Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 19
|Reincarnated Mage with Inferior Eyes: Breezing through the Future as an Oppressed Ex-Hero Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 17
|Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Novel 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 18
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Another Code: Recollection Switch gamePlease
|Nintendo
|US$59.99
|January 19
