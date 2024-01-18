×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 14-20

posted on by Alex Mateo
Love Flops anime, Steel of the Celestial Shadows manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Love Flops BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 January 18

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Dark Gathering Graphic Novel (GN) 5Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 16
Dead Company GN 3Cite Tokyopop US$13.99 January 16
Gacha Girls Corps GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha USA US$13.99 January 16
Gachiakuta GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 January 16
Go, Go, Loser Ranger! GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 16
Golden Kamuy GN 31Please Viz Media US$14.99 January 16
King in Limbo Omnibus GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$21.99 January 16
The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today GN 7Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 16
The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan GN 6Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 16
My Wife Has No Emotion GN 6Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 16
Never Let Go GN 1Please Tokyopop US$13.99 January 16
One-Punch Man GN 27Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 16
Origin GN 2Please Vertical US$12.95 January 16
Parasyte Full Color Collection GN 5 (hardcover color)Please Kodansha USA US$19.99 January 16
Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! GN 6Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 16
Record of Ragnarok GN 9Please Viz Media US$14.99 January 16
The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent GN 8Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 16
Send Them a Farewell Gift for the Lost Time GNPlease Tokyopop US$13.99 January 16
Shaman King Flowers GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 16
Show-ha Shoten! GN 4Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 16
Slow Life In Another World: I Wish! GN 6Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 16
Steel of the Celestial Shadows GN 1Please Viz Media US$14.99 January 16
Tokyo These Days GN 1Please Viz Media US$28.99 January 16
Twilight Out of Focus GN 4Please Vertical US$12.95 January 16
Ultraman GN 19Please Viz Media US$14.99 January 16
Undead Unluck GN 14Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 16
Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss But I'm Not the Demon Lord GN 2Please One Peace Books US$13.95 January 16
What He Who Doesn't Believe in Fate Says GN 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 16
Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii GN 6Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 16

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride GN 10Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 17
Crescent Moon Marching GN 2Cite Azuki US$8.99 January 16
Dark Gathering GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$6.99 January 16
Don't Tempt Me, VP! GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 16
Gachiakuta GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 16
Gamaran GN 17Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 16
Go, Go, Loser Ranger! GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 16
Golden Kamuy GN 31Please Viz Media US$10.99 January 16
How to Treat a Lady Knight Right GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 16
Hozuki's Coolheadedness GN 18Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 16
I Guess I Became the Mother of the Great Demon King's 10 Children in Another World GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 16
I'm Capped at Level 1?! Thus Begins My Journey to Become the World's Strongest Badass! GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 17
King in Limbo Omnibus GN 1-2Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 January 16
The Masterful Cat Is Depressed Again Today GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 16
Mermaid Melody: Pichi Pichi Pitch Aqua GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 16
Monster and Parent GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 17
The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 16
My Wife Has No Emotion GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 16
One-Punch Man GN 27Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 16
Origin GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 16
Parasyte Full Color Collection GN 5 (color)Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 January 16
Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 16
Record of Ragnarok GN 9Please Viz Media US$10.99 January 16
The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 16
Searching for My Perfect Brother GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 16
Show-ha Shoten! GN 4Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 16
Slow Life In Another World: I Wish! GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 16
Steel of the Celestial Shadows GN 1Please Viz Media US$10.99 January 16
Tokyo These Days GN 1Please Viz Media US$19.99 January 16
Tsugumi Project GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 16
Ultraman GN 19Please Viz Media US$10.99 January 16
Undead Unluck GN 14Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 16
Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss But I'm Not the Demon Lord GN 2Please One Peace Books US$13.95 January 16
We're New at This GN 15Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 16
What He Who Doesn't Believe in Fate Says GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 16
The World of Summoning GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 16
Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 16

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Apothecary Diaries Novel 10Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 18
Bibliophile Princess Novel 7Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 18
Death's Daughter and the Ebony Blade Novel 7AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 15
Hell Mode Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 15
Holmes of Kyoto Novel 16Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 15
Let This Grieving Soul Retire! Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 16
Only the Villainous Lord Wields the Power to Level Up Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 17
Rebuild World Part 2 Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 19
Reincarnated Mage with Inferior Eyes: Breezing through the Future as an Oppressed Ex-Hero Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 17
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Novel 11Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 18

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Another Code: Recollection Switch gamePlease Nintendo US$59.99 January 19


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
