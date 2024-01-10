×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 7-13

posted on by Alex Mateo
The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes, Tsurune The Movie: The First Shot anime; The White Mage Doesn't Want to Raise the Hero's Level, Daisy Jealousy manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV Part 2 BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 January 9
One Piece Season 13 Part 4 BD/DVDCite Crunchyroll US$44.98 January 9
Tsurune The Movie: The First Shot BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$29.98 January 9
The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$34.98 January 9

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Case Closed GN 89Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 9
A Certain Scientific Railgun GN 18Cite Seven Seas US$13.99 January 9
Crossplay Love: Otaku x Punk GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$13.99 January 9
Daisy Jealousy GNPlease Viz Media US$14.99 January 9
Dandadan GN 6Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 9
Fly Me to the Moon GN 21Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 9
Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess GN 6Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 9
Helck GN 7Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 9
Hellsing GN 3Please Dark Horse US$14.99 January 10
I'm Not a Succubus! GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 9
Karate Survivor In Another World GN 5Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 9
Komi Can't Communicate GN 28Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 9
Mao GN 15Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 9
My Cat is Such a Weirdo GN 2Please Seven Seas US$15.99 January 9
My New Life as a Cat GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 9
Pokémon Adventures: Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire GN 1Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 9
Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles GN 6Please J-Novel Club US$15.99 January 9
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 15Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 January 9
The Skull Dragon's Precious Daughter GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 9
Soloist in A Cage GN 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 9
The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 16Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 January 9
Survival in Another World with My Mistress! GN 5Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 9
The White Mage Doesn't Want to Raise the Hero's Level GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 9

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ace of the Diamond GN 47Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 9
Black Summoner GN 14Cite J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 10
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill: Sui's Great Adventure GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 10
Case Closed GN 89Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 9
Cells at Work! Lady GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 9
A Certain Scientific Railgun GN 18Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 9
Crossplay Love: Otaku x Punk GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 9
Daisy Jealousy GNPlease Viz Media US$6.99 January 9
Dandadan GN 6Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 9
The Fable GN 22Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 9
Fly Me to the Moon GN 21Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 9
Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 9
Gang King GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 9
Girlfriend, Girlfriend GN 16Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 9
Helck GN 7Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 9
I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 9
Karate Survivor In Another World GN 5Please Seven Seas US$8.99 January 9
Komi Can't Communicate GN 28Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 9
Lovely Muco! GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 9
Mao GN 15Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 9
My Cat is Such a Weirdo GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 9
My New Life as a Cat GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 9
Nina the Starry Bride GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 9
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 15Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 9
Soloist in A Cage GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 9
The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 16Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 January 9
Survival in Another World with My Mistress! GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 9
That Time the Manga Editor Started a New Life in the Countryside GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$7.99 January 9
Those Snow White Notes GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 9
The Untouchable Midori-kun GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 9
The White Mage Doesn't Want to Raise the Hero's Level GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 9
WIND BREAKER GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 9

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 5 Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$15.99 January 9
In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 27Cite J-Novel Club US$15.99 January 9
The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Novel 9AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$15.99 January 9

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 5 Novel 8Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 10
Berserk of Gluttony Novel 8Cite Seven Seas US$9.99 January 11
An Introvert's Hookup Hiccups: This Gyaru Is Head Over Heels for Me! Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 11
The Mythical Hero's Otherworld Chronicles Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 9
Raven of the Inner Palace Novel 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 11
Record of Wortenia War Novel 22Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 12
The Springtime Chime of Marielle Clarac Novel 10Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 8
The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Novel 12Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 11
When Supernatural Battles Became Commonplace Novel 9Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 12


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
