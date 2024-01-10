News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 7-13
posted on by Alex Mateo
The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes, Tsurune The Movie: The First Shot anime; The White Mage Doesn't Want to Raise the Hero's Level, Daisy Jealousy manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV Part 2 BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|January 9
|One Piece Season 13 Part 4 BD/DVDCite
|Crunchyroll
|US$44.98
|January 9
|Tsurune The Movie: The First Shot BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$29.98
|January 9
|The Tunnel to Summer, the Exit of Goodbyes BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$34.98
|January 9
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Case Closed GN 89Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 9
|A Certain Scientific Railgun GN 18Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 9
|Crossplay Love: Otaku x Punk GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 9
|Daisy Jealousy GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|January 9
|Dandadan GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 9
|Fly Me to the Moon GN 21Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 9
|Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 9
|Helck GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 9
|Hellsing GN 3Please
|Dark Horse
|US$14.99
|January 10
|I'm Not a Succubus! GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 9
|Karate Survivor In Another World GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 9
|Komi Can't Communicate GN 28Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 9
|Mao GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 9
|My Cat is Such a Weirdo GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|January 9
|My New Life as a Cat GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 9
|Pokémon Adventures: Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 9
|Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles GN 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.99
|January 9
|Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 15Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|January 9
|The Skull Dragon's Precious Daughter GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 9
|Soloist in A Cage GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 9
|The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 16Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|January 9
|Survival in Another World with My Mistress! GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 9
|The White Mage Doesn't Want to Raise the Hero's Level GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 9
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ace of the Diamond GN 47Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 9
|Black Summoner GN 14Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 10
|Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill: Sui's Great Adventure GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 10
|Case Closed GN 89Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 9
|Cells at Work! Lady GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 9
|A Certain Scientific Railgun GN 18Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 9
|Crossplay Love: Otaku x Punk GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 9
|Daisy Jealousy GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 9
|Dandadan GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 9
|The Fable GN 22Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 9
|Fly Me to the Moon GN 21Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 9
|Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 9
|Gang King GN 13Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 9
|Girlfriend, Girlfriend GN 16Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 9
|Helck GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 9
|I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 9
|Karate Survivor In Another World GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$8.99
|January 9
|Komi Can't Communicate GN 28Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 9
|Lovely Muco! GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 9
|Mao GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 9
|My Cat is Such a Weirdo GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 9
|My New Life as a Cat GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 9
|Nina the Starry Bride GN 11Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 9
|Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 15Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 9
|Soloist in A Cage GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 9
|The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 16Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|January 9
|Survival in Another World with My Mistress! GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 9
|That Time the Manga Editor Started a New Life in the Countryside GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$7.99
|January 9
|Those Snow White Notes GN 13Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 9
|The Untouchable Midori-kun GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 9
|The White Mage Doesn't Want to Raise the Hero's Level GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 9
|WIND BREAKER GN 13Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 9
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 5 Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.99
|January 9
|In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 27Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.99
|January 9
|The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent Novel 9AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|January 9
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 5 Novel 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 10
|Berserk of Gluttony Novel 8Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 11
|An Introvert's Hookup Hiccups: This Gyaru Is Head Over Heels for Me! Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 11
|The Mythical Hero's Otherworld Chronicles Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 9
|Raven of the Inner Palace Novel 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 11
|Record of Wortenia War Novel 22Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 12
|The Springtime Chime of Marielle Clarac Novel 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 8
|The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Novel 12Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 11
|When Supernatural Battles Became Commonplace Novel 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 12
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.