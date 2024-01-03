News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, December 31-January 6
posted on by Alex Mateo
The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie anime, Marriage Toxin manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Crunchyroll
|US$39.98
|January 2
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ayakashi Triangle GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 2
|Blue Box GN 8Cite
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 2
|A Cat From Our World and the Forgotten Witch GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 2
|Cinderella Closet GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 2
|The Duke of Death and His Maid GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 2
|Hinamatsuri GN 19Please
|One Peace
|US$11.95
|January 2
|I Can't Refuse S GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 2
|Kaiju No. 8 GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 2
|Kemono Jihen GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 2
|Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 2
|Like a Butterfly GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 2
|Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 2
|Marriage Toxin GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 2
|MoMo -the blood taker- GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 2
|Moriarty the Patriot GN 14Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 2
|My Room Is a Dungeon Rest Stop GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 2
|NTR: Netsuzou Trap GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 2
|Please Go Home, Miss Akutsu! GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 2
|The Poetry of Ran GN 1Please
|Titan Manga
|US$12.99
|January 2
|Senran Kagura: Skirting Shadows GNs 2-3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99 each
|January 2
|Shonen Note: Boy Soprano GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|January 2
|Tamon’s B-Side GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 2
|This Is Screwed Up, but I Was Reincarnated as a GIRL in Another World! GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 2
|Wolf Girl and Black Prince GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|January 2
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Blue Box GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 2
|A Cat From Our World and the Forgotten Witch GN 1Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 2
|Cinderella Closet GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 2
|The Darwin Incident GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 2
|The Duke of Death and His Maid GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 2
|The Faraway Paladin GN 11Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 3
|Hinamatsuri GN 19Please
|One Peace
|US$11.95
|January 2
|How to Grill Our Love GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 2
|I Can't Refuse S GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 2
|Kaiju No. 8 GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 2
|Kemono Jihen GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 2
|Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 2
|Life GN 11Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 2
|Like a Butterfly GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 2
|Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 2
|Marriage Toxin GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 2
|MoMo -the blood taker- GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 2
|The Moon on a Rainy Night GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 2
|Moriarty the Patriot GN 14Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 2
|My Room Is a Dungeon Rest Stop GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 2
|My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 2
|My Wife is a Little Intimidating GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 2
|Our Fake Marriage: Rosé GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 2
|Please Go Home, Miss Akutsu! GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 2
|Shangri-La Frontier GN 14Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 2
|Sweet Reincarnation GN 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 3
|Tamon’s B-Side GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 2
|Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! GN 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 3
|Wolf Girl and Black Prince GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|January 2
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Novel 17AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 2
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Novel 17Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 2
|Knight's & Magic Novel 2Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 5
|Sword of the Demon Hunter Kijin Gentosho Novel 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 4
|Tearmoon Empire Novel 11Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 5
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.