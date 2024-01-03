×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, December 31-January 6

posted on by Alex Mateo
The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie anime, Marriage Toxin manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Quintessential Quintuplets Movie BDAnimeNewsNetwork Crunchyroll US$39.98 January 2

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ayakashi Triangle GN 7Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 2
Blue Box GN 8Cite Viz Media US$11.99 January 2
A Cat From Our World and the Forgotten Witch GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$13.99 January 2
Cinderella Closet GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 2
The Duke of Death and His Maid GN 10Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 2
Hinamatsuri GN 19Please One Peace US$11.95 January 2
I Can't Refuse S GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 2
Kaiju No. 8 GN 9Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 2
Kemono Jihen GN 9Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 2
Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible GN 11Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 2
Like a Butterfly GN 4Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 2
Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari GN 5Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 2
Marriage Toxin GN 1Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 2
MoMo -the blood taker- GN 7Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 2
Moriarty the Patriot GN 14Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 2
My Room Is a Dungeon Rest Stop GN 7Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 2
NTR: Netsuzou Trap GN 3Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 2
Please Go Home, Miss Akutsu! GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 2
The Poetry of Ran GN 1Please Titan Manga US$12.99 January 2
Senran Kagura: Skirting Shadows GNs 2-3Please Seven Seas US$12.99 each January 2
Shonen Note: Boy Soprano GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 January 2
Tamon’s B-Side GN 2Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 2
This Is Screwed Up, but I Was Reincarnated as a GIRL in Another World! GN 10Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 2
Wolf Girl and Black Prince GN 5Please Viz Media US$11.99 January 2

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Blue Box GN 8Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 2
A Cat From Our World and the Forgotten Witch GN 1Cite Seven Seas US$9.99 January 2
Cinderella Closet GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 January 2
The Darwin Incident GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 2
The Duke of Death and His Maid GN 10Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 2
The Faraway Paladin GN 11Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 3
Hinamatsuri GN 19Please One Peace US$11.95 January 2
How to Grill Our Love GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 2
I Can't Refuse S GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 2
Kaiju No. 8 GN 9Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 2
Kemono Jihen GN 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 2
Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible GN 11Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 2
Life GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 2
Like a Butterfly GN 4Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 2
Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 2
Marriage Toxin GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 2
MoMo -the blood taker- GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 2
The Moon on a Rainy Night GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 2
Moriarty the Patriot GN 14Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 2
My Room Is a Dungeon Rest Stop GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 2
My Unique Skill Makes Me OP even at Level 1 GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 2
My Wife is a Little Intimidating GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 2
Our Fake Marriage: Rosé GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 2
Please Go Home, Miss Akutsu! GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 2
Shangri-La Frontier GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 2
Sweet Reincarnation GN 9Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 3
Tamon’s B-Side GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 2
Welcome to Japan, Ms. Elf! GN 8Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 3
Wolf Girl and Black Prince GN 5Please Viz Media US$6.99 January 2

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Novel 17AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$14.99 January 2

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Novel 17Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 2
Knight's & Magic Novel 2Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 5
Sword of the Demon Hunter Kijin Gentosho Novel 4AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 January 4
Tearmoon Empire Novel 11Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 5


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, December 24-30
discuss this in the forum (1 post) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives