North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 28-February 3
posted on by Alex Mateo
Bocchi the Rock!, Ningen Fushin: Adventurers Who Don't Believe in Humanity Will Save the World anime ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Bocchi the Rock! BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|January 30
|The Case Study of Vanitas Season 1 Part 2 BDCite
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|January 30
|Giant Beasts of Ars BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Crunchyroll
|US$59.98
|January 30
|Lovely Complex BDPlease
|Discotek
|US$49.95
|January 30
|Kurokami The Animation BDPlease
|Discotek
|US$49.95
|January 30
|Lupin III: Sweet Lost Night BDPlease
|Discotek
|US$24.95
|January 30
|Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Season 1 BDPlease
|Discotek
|US$39.95
|January 30
|Naruto Shippūden Set 2 BDPlease
|Viz Media
|US$49.99
|January 30
|Ningen Fushin: Adventurers Who Don't Believe in Humanity Will Save the World BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|January 30
|Sailor Moon Super S: The Complete Fourth Season BDPlease
|Viz Media
|US$49.99
|January 30
|Urusei Yatsura Collection 4 BDPlease
|Discotek
|US$69.95
|January 30
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 30
|Cells at Work! Omnibus GN 2Cite
|Kodansha USA
|US$19.99
|January 30
|Cocoon Entwined GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|January 30
|Goblin Slayer Side Story: Year One GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 30
|The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 30
|The Ideal Sponger Life GN 15Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 30
|My Cute Little Kitten GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|January 30
|My Senpai Is Annoying GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|January 30
|Pandora in the Crimson Shell: Ghost Urn GN 17Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|January 30
|The Red Thread GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 30
|Sailor Moon: Naoko Takeuchi Collection GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|January 30
|Seraph of the End: Guren Ichinose - Catastrophe at Sixteen GN 3 (hardcover)Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$24.95
|January 30
|Tokyo Revengers GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$22.99
|January 30
|Unnamed Memory GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|January 30
|Whisper Me a Love Song GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|January 30
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 30
|Chihiro-kun Only Has Eyes For Me GN 9Cite
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 30
|Cocoon Entwined GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 30
|A Couple of Cuckoos GN 15Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 30
|Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Everyday Misadventures! GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 30
|Drops of God: Mariage GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$9.99
|January 30
|Getting Closer to You GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 30
|Goblin Slayer Side Story: Year One GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 30
|The Great Cleric GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 30
|The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 30
|The Ideal Sponger Life GN 15Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 30
|Karate Master Isekai GN 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 31
|My Cute Little Kitten GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 30
|My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! GN 12Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 31
|My Senpai Is Annoying GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 30
|Pandora in the Crimson Shell: Ghost Urn GN 17Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|January 30
|Peddler in Another World: I Can Go Back to My World Whenever I Want! GN 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 31
|The Princess of Convenient Plot Devices GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 30
|The Red Thread GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 30
|This Reincarnated Cross-Dressing Princess Won't Be Looking for a Fiancé GNPlease
|Kaiten Books
|US$9.99
|February 2
|Seraph of the End: Guren Ichinose - Catastrophe at Sixteen GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|January 30
|Since I Could Die Tomorrow GN 2Please
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|February 1
|Tearmoon Empire GN 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 31
|This Art Club Has a Problem! GN 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 31
|Unnamed Memory GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|January 30
|The Wind That Reaches the Ends of the World GN 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|January 31
|The Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting GN 7Please
|Kaiten Books
|US$8.99
|February 2
|Yozakura Quartet GN 31Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|January 30
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|January 30
|Goblin Slayer Side Story II: Dai Katana Novel 3Cite
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|January 30
|Hell Mode - The Hardcore Gamer Dominates in Another World with Garbage Balancing Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.00
|January 30
|I May Be a Guild Receptionist, But I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|January 30
|Looks Are All You Need Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|January 30
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 30
|Fake It to Break It! I Faked Amnesia to Break off My Engagement and Now He’s All Lovey-Dovey?! Novel 2Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 2
|Goblin Slayer Side Story II: Dai Katana Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 30
|I May Be a Guild Receptionist, But I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 30
|Invaders of the Rokujouma!? Novel 43Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 31
|Looks Are All You Need Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|January 30
|Making Jam in the Woods: My Relaxing Life Starts in Another World Novel 2Please
|Cross Infinite World
|US$7.99
|January 31
|Min-Maxing My TRPG Build in Another World Novel 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 1
|Modern Villainess: It's Not Easy Building a Corporate Empire Before the Crash Novel 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 1
|Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 26Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 1
|My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Novel 12Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|January 31
|You Like Me, Not My Daughter?! Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 2
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|BlazBlue Entropy Effect PC gamePlease
|91Act
|US$21.99
|January 31
|Death Stranding Director's Cut Mac, iOS gameCite
|505 games
|US$19.99
|January 30
|Granblue Fantasy: Relink PS5, PS4, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Cygames
|US$59.99
|February 1
|Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gamePlease
|Bandai Namco
|US$59.99
|February 2
|One-Punch Man: World PC, iOS, Android gamePlease
|Crunchyroll
|Free-to-play
|February 1
|Persona 3 Reload PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gamePlease
|Sega
|US$69.99
|February 2
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Art of Octopath Traveler: 2016-2020 BookAnimeNewsNetwork
|Dark Horse
|US$49.99
|January 31
