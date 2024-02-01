×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 28-February 3

posted on by Alex Mateo
Bocchi the Rock!, Ningen Fushin: Adventurers Who Don't Believe in Humanity Will Save the World anime ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bocchi the Rock! BDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 January 30
The Case Study of Vanitas Season 1 Part 2 BDCite Crunchyroll US$69.98 January 30
Giant Beasts of Ars BDAnimeNewsNetwork Crunchyroll US$59.98 January 30
Lovely Complex BDPlease Discotek US$49.95 January 30
Kurokami The Animation BDPlease Discotek US$49.95 January 30
Lupin III: Sweet Lost Night BDPlease Discotek US$24.95 January 30
Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha Season 1 BDPlease Discotek US$39.95 January 30
Naruto Shippūden Set 2 BDPlease Viz Media US$49.99 January 30
Ningen Fushin: Adventurers Who Don't Believe in Humanity Will Save the World BDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 January 30
Sailor Moon Super S: The Complete Fourth Season BDPlease Viz Media US$49.99 January 30
Urusei Yatsura Collection 4 BDPlease Discotek US$69.95 January 30

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 30
Cells at Work! Omnibus GN 2Cite Kodansha USA US$19.99 January 30
Cocoon Entwined GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$15.00 January 30
Goblin Slayer Side Story: Year One GN 10Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 30
The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter GN 10Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 30
The Ideal Sponger Life GN 15Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 30
My Cute Little Kitten GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 January 30
My Senpai Is Annoying GN 11Please Seven Seas US$14.99 January 30
Pandora in the Crimson Shell: Ghost Urn GN 17Please Seven Seas US$12.99 January 30
The Red Thread GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 30
Sailor Moon: Naoko Takeuchi Collection GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 January 30
Seraph of the End: Guren Ichinose - Catastrophe at Sixteen GN 3 (hardcover)Please Kodansha USA US$24.95 January 30
Tokyo Revengers GN 9Please Seven Seas US$22.99 January 30
Unnamed Memory GN 4Please Yen Press US$13.00 January 30
Whisper Me a Love Song GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 January 30

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
As a Reincarnated Aristocrat, I'll Use My Appraisal Skill to Rise in the World GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 30
Chihiro-kun Only Has Eyes For Me GN 9Cite Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 30
Cocoon Entwined GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$6.99 January 30
A Couple of Cuckoos GN 15Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 30
Didn't I Say to Make My Abilities Average in the Next Life?! Everyday Misadventures! GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 30
Drops of God: Mariage GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$9.99 January 30
Getting Closer to You GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 30
Goblin Slayer Side Story: Year One GN 10Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 30
The Great Cleric GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 30
The Hidden Dungeon Only I Can Enter GN 10Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 30
The Ideal Sponger Life GN 15Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 30
Karate Master Isekai GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 31
My Cute Little Kitten GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 30
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! GN 12Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 31
My Senpai Is Annoying GN 11Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 30
Pandora in the Crimson Shell: Ghost Urn GN 17Please Seven Seas US$9.99 January 30
Peddler in Another World: I Can Go Back to My World Whenever I Want! GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 31
The Princess of Convenient Plot Devices GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 30
The Red Thread GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 30
This Reincarnated Cross-Dressing Princess Won't Be Looking for a Fiancé GNPlease Kaiten Books US$9.99 February 2
Seraph of the End: Guren Ichinose - Catastrophe at Sixteen GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 January 30
Since I Could Die Tomorrow GN 2Please Tokyopop US$7.99 February 1
Tearmoon Empire GN 6Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 31
This Art Club Has a Problem! GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 31
Unnamed Memory GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 January 30
The Wind That Reaches the Ends of the World GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 January 31
The Yakuza's Guide to Babysitting GN 7Please Kaiten Books US$8.99 February 2
Yozakura Quartet GN 31Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 January 30

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Novel 6Please Yen Press US$15.00 January 30
Goblin Slayer Side Story II: Dai Katana Novel 3Cite Yen Press US$15.00 January 30
Hell Mode - The Hardcore Gamer Dominates in Another World with Garbage Balancing Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$15.00 January 30
I May Be a Guild Receptionist, But I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time Novel 2Please Yen Press US$15.00 January 30
Looks Are All You Need Novel 2Please Yen Press US$15.00 January 30

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Novel 6Please Yen Press US$8.99 January 30
Fake It to Break It! I Faked Amnesia to Break off My Engagement and Now He’s All Lovey-Dovey?! Novel 2Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 2
Goblin Slayer Side Story II: Dai Katana Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$8.99 January 30
I May Be a Guild Receptionist, But I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 January 30
Invaders of the Rokujouma!? Novel 43Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 31
Looks Are All You Need Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 January 30
Making Jam in the Woods: My Relaxing Life Starts in Another World Novel 2Please Cross Infinite World US$7.99 January 31
Min-Maxing My TRPG Build in Another World Novel 8Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 1
Modern Villainess: It's Not Easy Building a Corporate Empire Before the Crash Novel 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 1
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 26Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 1
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! Novel 12Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 January 31
You Like Me, Not My Daughter?! Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 2

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
BlazBlue Entropy Effect PC gamePlease 91Act US$21.99 January 31
Death Stranding Director's Cut Mac, iOS gameCite 505 games US$19.99 January 30
Granblue Fantasy: Relink PS5, PS4, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork Cygames US$59.99 February 1
Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gamePlease Bandai Namco US$59.99 February 2
One-Punch Man: World PC, iOS, Android gamePlease Crunchyroll Free-to-play February 1
Persona 3 Reload PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gamePlease Sega US$69.99 February 2

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Art of Octopath Traveler: 2016-2020 BookAnimeNewsNetwork Dark Horse US$49.99 January 31


