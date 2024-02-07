×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 4-10

posted on by Alex Mateo
Handyman Saitō in Another World, Revenger anime; The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten, Gazing at the Star Next Door manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Handyman Saitō in Another World BDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 February 6
Revenger BDCite Crunchyroll US$69.98 February 6
Tears to Tiara BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$79.98 February 6

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Graphic Novel (GN) 1Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 February 6
Chainsaw Man GN 14Cite Viz Media US$11.99 February 6
Classroom of the Elite GN 9AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$13.99 February 6
Dragon Ball Super GN 20Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 6
The Elusive Samurai GN 10Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 6
Gazing at the Star Next Door GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 February 6
The Ice Guy and the Cool Girl GN 3Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 February 6
In the Name of the Mermaid Princess GN 1Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 6
Magic Knight Rayearth GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 February 6
The Moon on a Rainy Night GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 February 6
My Special One GN 5Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 6
Natsume's Book of Friends GN 29Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 6
The New Gate GN 12Please One Peace US$11.95 February 6
Prince Freya GN 10Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 6
Rainbow Days GN 8Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 6
Soara and the House of Monsters GN 2Please Seven Seas US$15.99 February 6
A Tale of the Secret Saint GN 5Please Seven Seas US$12.99 February 6
There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 6
The Tree of Death: Yomotsuhegui GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 February 6
Vinland Saga Deluxe GN 1 (hardcover)Please Kodansha USA US$54.99 February 6
Virgin Love GN 2Please Vertical US$12.95 February 6

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Abe-kun's Got Me Now! GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 6
The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten! GN 1Cite Square Enix Manga US$7.99 February 6
Cat + Gamer GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Dark Horse US$6.99 February 6
Chainsaw Man GN 14Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 6
Chihayafuru GN 42Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 6
Classroom of the Elite GN 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 6
The Conqueror from a Dying Kingdom GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 7
Dragon Ball Super GN 20Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 6
Duchess in the Attic GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 7
The Elusive Samurai GN 10Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 6
Gazing at the Star Next Door GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 6
He's Expecting GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 6
The Ice Guy and the Cool Girl GN 3Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 February 6
In the Name of the Mermaid Princess GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 6
Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! GN 2Please Dark Horse US$8.99 February 6
Life GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 6
Lonely Castle in the Mirror GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 6
My Special One GN 5Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 6
Natsume's Book of Friends GN 29Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 6
The New Gate GN 12Please One Peace US$11.95 February 6
Only I Know That This World Is a Game GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 7
Prince Freya GN 10Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 6
Rainbow Days GN 8Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 6
Sayabito: Swords of Destiny GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 6
Soara and the House of Monsters GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 6
A Tale of the Secret Saint GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 6
There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 6
Those Snow White Notes GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 6
The Tree of Death: Yomotsuhegui GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 6
Virgin Love GN 2Please Vertical US$10.99 February 6
Watari-kun's ****** Is about to Collapse GN 15Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 6
The World Is Dancing GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 6

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
DUNGEON DIVE: Aim for the Deepest Level Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 8
The Exiled Noble Rises as the Holy King: Befriending Fluffy Beasts and a Holy Maiden with My Ultimate Cheat Skill! Novel 1Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 7
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 17AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 February 8
The Invincible Little Lady Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 5
Loner Life in Another World Novel 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 8
Nia Liston: The Merciless Maiden Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 9
Peddler in Another World: I Can Go Back to My World Whenever I Want! Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 8
RVing My Way into Exile with My Beloved Cat: This Villainess Is Trippin' Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 7
Seventh Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 7
Sword Saint Adel's Second Chance Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 9

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Foamstars PS5, PS4 gamePlease Square Enix US$29.99 February 6
Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC gameCite CAPCOM TBA February 9
Touhou Danmaku Kagura Phantasia Lost PC gameCite Unknown X US$29.99 February 7
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork Koei Tecmo US$59.99 February 6


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, January 28-February 3
