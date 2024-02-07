News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 4-10
posted on by Alex Mateo
Handyman Saitō in Another World, Revenger anime; The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten, Gazing at the Star Next Door manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Handyman Saitō in Another World BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|February 6
|Revenger BDCite
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|February 6
|Tears to Tiara BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$79.98
|February 6
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Graphic Novel (GN) 1Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|February 6
|Chainsaw Man GN 14Cite
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 6
|Classroom of the Elite GN 9AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 6
|Dragon Ball Super GN 20Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 6
|The Elusive Samurai GN 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 6
|Gazing at the Star Next Door GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|February 6
|The Ice Guy and the Cool Girl GN 3Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|February 6
|In the Name of the Mermaid Princess GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 6
|Magic Knight Rayearth GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|February 6
|The Moon on a Rainy Night GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|February 6
|My Special One GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 6
|Natsume's Book of Friends GN 29Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 6
|The New Gate GN 12Please
|One Peace
|US$11.95
|February 6
|Prince Freya GN 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 6
|Rainbow Days GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 6
|Soara and the House of Monsters GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|February 6
|A Tale of the Secret Saint GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 6
|There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 6
|The Tree of Death: Yomotsuhegui GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 6
|Vinland Saga Deluxe GN 1 (hardcover)Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$54.99
|February 6
|Virgin Love GN 2Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|February 6
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Abe-kun's Got Me Now! GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 6
|The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten! GN 1Cite
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|February 6
|Cat + Gamer GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Dark Horse
|US$6.99
|February 6
|Chainsaw Man GN 14Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 6
|Chihayafuru GN 42Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 6
|Classroom of the Elite GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 6
|The Conqueror from a Dying Kingdom GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 7
|Dragon Ball Super GN 20Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 6
|Duchess in the Attic GN 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 7
|The Elusive Samurai GN 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 6
|Gazing at the Star Next Door GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 6
|He's Expecting GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 6
|The Ice Guy and the Cool Girl GN 3Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|February 6
|In the Name of the Mermaid Princess GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 6
|Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! GN 2Please
|Dark Horse
|US$8.99
|February 6
|Life GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 6
|Lonely Castle in the Mirror GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 6
|My Special One GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 6
|Natsume's Book of Friends GN 29Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 6
|The New Gate GN 12Please
|One Peace
|US$11.95
|February 6
|Only I Know That This World Is a Game GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 7
|Prince Freya GN 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 6
|Rainbow Days GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 6
|Sayabito: Swords of Destiny GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 6
|Soara and the House of Monsters GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 6
|A Tale of the Secret Saint GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 6
|There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 6
|Those Snow White Notes GN 14Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 6
|The Tree of Death: Yomotsuhegui GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 6
|Virgin Love GN 2Please
|Vertical
|US$10.99
|February 6
|Watari-kun's ****** Is about to Collapse GN 15Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 6
|The World Is Dancing GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 6
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|DUNGEON DIVE: Aim for the Deepest Level Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 8
|The Exiled Noble Rises as the Holy King: Befriending Fluffy Beasts and a Holy Maiden with My Ultimate Cheat Skill! Novel 1Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 7
|Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 17AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 8
|The Invincible Little Lady Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 5
|Loner Life in Another World Novel 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 8
|Nia Liston: The Merciless Maiden Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 9
|Peddler in Another World: I Can Go Back to My World Whenever I Want! Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 8
|RVing My Way into Exile with My Beloved Cat: This Villainess Is Trippin' Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 7
|Seventh Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 7
|Sword Saint Adel's Second Chance Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 9
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Foamstars PS5, PS4 gamePlease
|Square Enix
|US$29.99
|February 6
|Resident Evil 4 Gold Edition PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, PC gameCite
|CAPCOM
|TBA
|February 9
|Touhou Danmaku Kagura Phantasia Lost PC gameCite
|Unknown X
|US$29.99
|February 7
|Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Koei Tecmo
|US$59.99
|February 6
