North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 11-17
posted on by Alex Mateo
My Life as Inukai-san's Dog, Spy×Family anime; I Want to End This Love Game, The White and Blue Between Us manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
My Life as Inukai-san's Dog BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$29.99
|February 13
One Piece Season 13 Voyage 5 BD/DVD
|Crunchyroll
|US$44.98
|February 13
Spy×Family Season 1 Part 2 BD/DVD
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|February 13
Spy×Family Season 1 Part 2 Limited Edition BD/DVD
|Crunchyroll
|US$89.98
|February 13
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
365 Days to the Wedding Graphic Novel (GN) 2
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 13
Akane-banashi GN 4
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 13
Alpi: The Soul Sender GN 2
|Titan
|US$12.99
|February 13
Candy and Cigarettes GN 7
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 13
Fairy Tail Omnibus GN 2
|Kodansha USA
|US$19.99
|February 13
Fire Force Omnibus GN 8
|Kodansha USA
|US$19.99
|February 13
The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses GN 8
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|February 13
Hayate the Combat Butler GN 43
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 13
I Want to End This Love Game GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 13
Love Nest 2nd GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|February 13
My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! GN 11
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|February 13
Play It Cool, Guys GN 5
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|February 13
Sakura, Saku! GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 13
Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement GN 5
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|February 13
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse GN 13
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 13
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 23
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 13
Therapy Game Restart GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|February 13
Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister GN 3
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|February 13
The Villainess Who Has Been Killed 108 Times: She Remembers Everything! GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 13
The White and Blue Between Us GN
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|February 13
WIND BREAKER GN 4
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|February 13
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
8th Loop for the Win! With Seven Lives' Worth of XP and the Third Princess's Appraisal Skill, My Behemoth and I Are Unstoppable! GN 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 14
365 Days to the Wedding GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 13
Akane-banashi GN 4
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 13
Alpi: The Soul Sender GN 2
|Titan
|US$12.99
|February 13
Butareba -The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig- GN 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 14
Candy and Cigarettes GN 7
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 13
The Engagement of Marielle Clarac GN 7
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 13
Gang King GN 14
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 13
Giant Killing GN 41
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 13
The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses GN 8
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|February 13
Hayate the Combat Butler GN 43
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 13
I Have a Crush at Work GN 1
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 13
I Want to End This Love Game GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 13
I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability GN 10
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 13
A Livid Lady's Guide to Getting Even: How I Crushed My Homeland with My Mighty Grimoires GN 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 14
Love Nest 2nd GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 13
Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms GN 10
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 13
My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! GN 11
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|February 13
Natsume & Natsume GN 4
|Azuki
|US$8.99
|February 13
Oversummoned, Overpowered, and Over It! GN 6
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 14
Our Bodies, Entwining, Entwined GN 7
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 13
Pass the Monster Meat, Milady! GN 2
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 13
Sakura, Saku! GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 13
Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement GN 5
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 13
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 23
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 13
Therapy Game Restart GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 13
Through the Viewport: Child of a Ruined World GN 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 14
The Villainess Who Has Been Killed 108 Times: She Remembers Everything! GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 13
The Water Magician GN 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 14
The White and Blue Between Us GN
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 13
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
The Death Mage Novel 4
|One Peace
|US$15.95
|February 13
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Blade & Bastard: Return of The Hrathnir Novel 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 16
The Death Mage Novel 4
|One Peace
|US$15.95
|February 13
The Engagement of Marielle Clarac Novel 7
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 13
I'm Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness: I'll Spoil Her with Delicacies and Style to Make Her the Happiest Woman in the World! Novel 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 14
Magic Stone Gourmet: Eating Magical Power Made Me the Strongest! Novel 4
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 15
The Oblivious Saint Can't Contain Her Power: Forget My Sister! Turns Out I Was the Real Saint All Along! Novel 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 12
Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling Novel 6
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 15
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Dragon Quest Builders PC game
|Square Enix
|US$27.99
|February 13
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III PS5 game
|NIS America
|US$59.99
|February 16
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV PS5 game
|NIS America
|US$59.99
|February 16
Mario Vs. Donkey Kong Switch game
|Nintendo
|US$49.99
|February 16
