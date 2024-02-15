×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 11-17

posted on by Alex Mateo
My Life as Inukai-san's Dog, Spy×Family anime; I Want to End This Love Game, The White and Blue Between Us manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
My Life as Inukai-san's Dog BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$29.99 February 13
One Piece Season 13 Voyage 5 BD/DVDCite Crunchyroll US$44.98 February 13
Spy×Family Season 1 Part 2 BD/DVDAnimeNewsNetwork Crunchyroll US$69.98 February 13
Spy×Family Season 1 Part 2 Limited Edition BD/DVDPlease Crunchyroll US$89.98 February 13

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
365 Days to the Wedding Graphic Novel (GN) 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 13
Akane-banashi GN 4Cite Viz Media US$11.99 February 13
Alpi: The Soul Sender GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Titan US$12.99 February 13
Candy and Cigarettes GN 7Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 13
Fairy Tail Omnibus GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$19.99 February 13
Fire Force Omnibus GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$19.99 February 13
The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses GN 8Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 February 13
Hayate the Combat Butler GN 43Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 13
I Want to End This Love Game GN 1Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 13
Love Nest 2nd GN 2Please Viz Media US$12.99 February 13
My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! GN 11Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 February 13
Play It Cool, Guys GN 5Please Yen Press US$15.00 February 13
Sakura, Saku! GN 2Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 13
Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 February 13
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 13
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 23Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 13
Therapy Game Restart GN 3Please Viz Media US$12.99 February 13
Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 February 13
The Villainess Who Has Been Killed 108 Times: She Remembers Everything! GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 13
The White and Blue Between Us GNPlease Kodansha USA US$13.99 February 13
WIND BREAKER GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 February 13

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
8th Loop for the Win! With Seven Lives' Worth of XP and the Third Princess's Appraisal Skill, My Behemoth and I Are Unstoppable! GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 14
365 Days to the Wedding GN 2Cite Seven Seas US$9.99 February 13
Akane-banashi GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$6.99 February 13
Alpi: The Soul Sender GN 2Please Titan US$12.99 February 13
Butareba -The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig- GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 14
Candy and Cigarettes GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 13
The Engagement of Marielle Clarac GN 7Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 13
Gang King GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 13
Giant Killing GN 41Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 13
The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses GN 8Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 February 13
Hayate the Combat Butler GN 43Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 13
I Have a Crush at Work GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 13
I Want to End This Love Game GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 13
I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 13
A Livid Lady's Guide to Getting Even: How I Crushed My Homeland with My Mighty Grimoires GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 14
Love Nest 2nd GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 13
Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 13
My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! GN 11Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 February 13
Natsume & Natsume GN 4Please Azuki US$8.99 February 13
Oversummoned, Overpowered, and Over It! GN 6Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 14
Our Bodies, Entwining, Entwined GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 13
Pass the Monster Meat, Milady! GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 13
Sakura, Saku! GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 13
Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 13
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 23Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 13
Therapy Game Restart GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 13
Through the Viewport: Child of a Ruined World GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 14
The Villainess Who Has Been Killed 108 Times: She Remembers Everything! GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 13
The Water Magician GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 14
The White and Blue Between Us GNPlease Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 13

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Death Mage Novel 4Please One Peace US$15.95 February 13

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Blade & Bastard: Return of The Hrathnir Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 16
The Death Mage Novel 4Cite One Peace US$15.95 February 13
The Engagement of Marielle Clarac Novel 7AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 13
I'm Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness: I'll Spoil Her with Delicacies and Style to Make Her the Happiest Woman in the World! Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 14
Magic Stone Gourmet: Eating Magical Power Made Me the Strongest! Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 15
The Oblivious Saint Can't Contain Her Power: Forget My Sister! Turns Out I Was the Real Saint All Along! Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 12
Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling Novel 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 15

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Dragon Quest Builders PC gamePlease Square Enix US$27.99 February 13
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III PS5 gameCite NIS America US$59.99 February 16
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV PS5 gameAnimeNewsNetwork NIS America US$59.99 February 16
Mario Vs. Donkey Kong Switch gamePlease Nintendo US$49.99 February 16


