North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 18-24

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date

Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon Novel 6 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 19

Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig Novel 2 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 23

The case files of Jeweler Richard Novel 7 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 22

The Condemned Villainess Goes Back in Time and Aims to Become the Ultimate Villain Novel 1 Cite Seven Seas US$9.99 February 22

Date A Live Novel 11 AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$8.99 February 20

Days With My Stepsister Novel 2 Please Yen Press US$15.00 February 20

Enough with This Slow Life! I Was Reincarnated as a High Elf and Now I'm Bored Novel 5 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 19

Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells Novel 9 Please Seven Seas US$15.99 February 20

Horror Collector : The Cursed Game of Tag Novel 2 Please Yen Press US$3.99 February 20

I'm Not the Hero! Novel 3 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 22

I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Novel 14 Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 20

If the Villainess and Villain Met and Fell in Love Novel 2 Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 20

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Astrea Record Novel 1 Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 20

The Kept Man of the Princess Knight Novel 1 Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 20

Liar, Liar Novel 3 Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 20

Magical Girl Raising Project Episodes S Novel 17 Please Yen Press US$7.99 February 20

Making Magic: The Sweet Life of a Witch Who Knows an Infinite MP Loophole Novel 6 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 19

Miss Savage Fang : The Strongest Mercenary in History Is Reincarnated as an Unstoppable Noblewoman Novel 1 Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 20

My Happy Marriage Novel 6 Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 20

Phantom Thief Red : The Junior High Detective Novel 2 Please Yen Press US$3.99 February 20

Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter Novel 11 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 22

Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Novel 5 Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 20

The Unimplemented Overlords Have Joined the Party! Novel 1 Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 20

The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess Novel 6 Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 20

Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I'm Not the Demon Lord Novel 4 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 22

You Are My Regret Novel 1 Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 20

You Were Experienced, I Was Not: Our Dating Story Novel 2 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 22