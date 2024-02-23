×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 18-24

posted on by Alex Mateo
Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible, Himouto! Umaru-chan R anime; BLOOD BLADE, Whoever Steals This Book manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Himouto! Umaru-chan R Premium Box Set BDCite Sentai Filmworks US$149.98 February 20
Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$59.98 February 20

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
2.5 Dimensional Seduction Graphic Novel (GN) 9Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 20
Ako and Bambi GN 1Cite Yen Press US$15.00 February 20
Assorted Entanglements GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$13.00 February 20
Black Night Parade GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 20
BLOOD BLADE GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 February 20
Cheerful Amnesia GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 20
Children of the Whales GN 23Please Viz Media US$14.99 February 20
Choujin X GN 5Please Viz Media US$16.99 February 20
The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess GN 9Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 20
Doomsday With My Dog GN 4Please Yen Press US$15.00 February 20
EDENS ZERO GN 27Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 20
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End GN 10Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 20
Goblin Slayer Side Story II: Dai Katana GN 6Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 20
Heart Gear GN 3Please Viz Media US$14.99 February 20
holoX MEETing! GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 20
Honey Trap Shared House GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 20
I Cannot Reach You GN 7Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 20
I May Be a Guild Receptionist, But I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 20
I Think I Turned My Childhood Friend Into a Girl GN 5Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 20
I Think Our Son Is Gay GN 5Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 February 20
I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 February 20
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 12Please Square Enix Manga US$13.00 February 20
In/Spectre GN 19Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 20
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Chronicle Episode Freya GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 20
Kowloon Generic Romance GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 February 20
Lovely Muco! GN 4Please Vertical US$16.95 February 20
Minami Nanami Wants to Shine GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 20
Mint Chocolate GN 10Please Yen Press US$13.99 February 20
Mission: Yozakura Family GN 9Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 20
Mr. Villain's Day Off GN 3Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 February 20
My youth romantic comedy is wrong as I expected GN 20Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 20
Ogami-san Can't Keep It In GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 February 20
Oshi no Ko GN 5Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 20
Overlord GN 18Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 20
Plus-Sized Elf: Second Helping! GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 20
Quality Assurance in Another World GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 February 20
Reincarnated Into a Game as the Hero's Friend: Running the Kingdom Behind the Scenes GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 20
Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You GN 1Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 February 20
Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town GN 11Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 February 20
Tales of the Kingdom GN 4 (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$18.00 February 20
Taking Care of God GN 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 February 20
Teasing Master Takagi-san GN 18Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 20
Tsubaki-chō Lonely Planet GN 6Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 20
Tsugumi Project GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 February 20
Twin Star Exorcists GN 30Please Viz Media US$11.99 February 20
Uncle From Another World GN 9Please Yen Press US$15.00 February 20
The Villainess Stans the Heroes: Playing the Antagonist to Support Her Faves! GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 20
Wandance GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 February 20
The Way of the Househusband GN 11Please Viz Media US$14.99 February 20
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun GN 6Please Vertical US$12.95 February 20
Whoever Steals This Book GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 20
Witch Hat Atelier Kitchen GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 February 20
Yokai Cats GN 7Please Seven Seas US$14.99 February 20
Yokohama Kaidashi Kikou: Deluxe Edition GN 4Please Seven Seas US$24.99 February 20
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead GN 13Please Viz Media US$14.99 February 20

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ako and Bambi GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 20
Assorted Entanglements GN 4Cite Yen Press US$6.99 February 20
Beastrings GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$9.99 February 20
Black Night Parade GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 20
BLOOD BLADE GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 20
The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 20
Cat + Gamer GN 3Please Dark Horse US$6.99 February 20
Cheerful Amnesia GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 20
Children of the Whales GN 23Please Viz Media US$10.99 February 20
Choujin X GN 5Please Viz Media US$10.99 February 20
The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess GN 9Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 20
Don't Tempt Me, VP! GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 20
Doomsday With My Dog GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 20
EDENS ZERO GN 27Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 20
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End GN 10Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 20
The Frontier Lord Begins with Zero Subjects: Tales of Blue Dias and the Onikin Alna GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 21
Gamaran GN 18Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 20
A Girl & Her Guard Dog GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 20
Goblin Slayer Side Story II: Dai Katana GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 20
Heart Gear GN 3Please Viz Media US$10.99 February 20
holoX MEETing! GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 20
I Cannot Reach You GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 20
I May Be a Guild Receptionist, But I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 20
I Think I Turned My Childhood Friend Into a Girl GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 20
I Think Our Son Is Gay GN 5Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 February 20
I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 21
I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 20
In Another World With My Smartphone GN 11Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 20
In/Spectre GN 19Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 20
The Invincible Little Lady GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 21
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Chronicle Episode Freya GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 20
Issak GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 20
Kaiju Girl Caramelise GN 7Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 20
Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! GN 4Please Dark Horse US$8.99 February 20
A Kingdom of Quartz GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 20
Kowloon Generic Romance GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$6.99 February 20
Lightning and Romance GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 20
Minami Nanami Wants to Shine GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 20
Mint Chocolate GN 10Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 20
Mission: Yozakura Family GN 9Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 20
Mitsuka GN 3Please Tokyopop US$7.99 February 20
Mr. Villain's Day Off GN 3Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 February 20
My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 21
Nagahama to Be, or Not to Be GNPlease Seven Seas US$9.99 February 22
Now I'm a Demon Lord! Happily Ever After with Monster Girls in My Dungeon GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 21
Ogami-san Can't Keep It In GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 20
Oshi no Ko GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 20
Our Fake Marriage GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 20
Overlord GN 18Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 20
Reincarnated Into a Game as the Hero's Friend: Running the Kingdom Behind the Scenes GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 20
Rocopon GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 20
Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You GN 1Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 February 20
Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town GN 11Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 February 20
Sweet for Sweets and Foreigners GN 1Please Tokyopop US$7.99 February 20
Taking Care of God GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 20
Tsubaki-chō Lonely Planet GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 20
Twin Star Exorcists GN 30Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 20
Uncle From Another World GN 9Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 20
The Villainess Stans the Heroes: Playing the Antagonist to Support Her Faves! GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 20
Wandance GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 20
The Way of the Househusband GN 11Please Viz Media US$10.99 February 20
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun GN 6Please Vertical US$10.99 February 20
Whoever Steals This Book GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 February 20
Witch Hat Atelier Kitchen GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 20
Yokai Cats GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 20
Yokohama Kaidashi Kikou: Deluxe Edition GN 4Please Seven Seas US$12.99 February 20
Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead GN 13Please Viz Media US$10.99 February 20

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Black Summoner Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 February 20
Date A Live Novel 11Cite Yen Press US$15.00 February 20
Days With My Stepsister Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$8.99 February 20
Horror Collector: The Cursed Game of Tag Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 20
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Novel 14Please Yen Press US$15.00 February 20
If the Villainess and Villain Met and Fell in Love Novel 2Please Yen Press US$15.00 February 20
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Astrea Record Novel 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 February 20
Liar, Liar Novel 3Please Yen Press US$15.00 February 20
The Kept Man of the Princess Knight Novel 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 February 20
Magical Girl Raising Project Episodes S Novel 17Please Yen Press US$15.00 February 20
Miss Savage Fang: The Strongest Mercenary in History Is Reincarnated as an Unstoppable Noblewoman Novel 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 February 20
My Happy Marriage Novel 6Please Yen Press US$15.00 February 20
Phantom Thief Red: The Junior High Detective Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 20
Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire Novel 2Please Yen Press US$15.00 February 20
Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Novel 5Please Yen Press US$15.00 February 20
The Unimplemented Overlords Have Joined the Party! Novel 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 February 20
The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess Novel 6Please Yen Press US$15.00 February 20
You Are My Regret Novel 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 February 20
Your Forma Novel 5Please Yen Press US$15.00 February 20

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 19
Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 23
The case files of Jeweler Richard Novel 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 22
The Condemned Villainess Goes Back in Time and Aims to Become the Ultimate Villain Novel 1Cite Seven Seas US$9.99 February 22
Date A Live Novel 11AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$8.99 February 20
Days With My Stepsister Novel 2Please Yen Press US$15.00 February 20
Enough with This Slow Life! I Was Reincarnated as a High Elf and Now I'm Bored Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 19
Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells Novel 9Please Seven Seas US$15.99 February 20
Horror Collector: The Cursed Game of Tag Novel 2Please Yen Press US$3.99 February 20
I'm Not the Hero! Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 22
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Novel 14Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 20
If the Villainess and Villain Met and Fell in Love Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 20
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Astrea Record Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 20
The Kept Man of the Princess Knight Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 20
Liar, Liar Novel 3Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 20
Magical Girl Raising Project Episodes S Novel 17Please Yen Press US$7.99 February 20
Making Magic: The Sweet Life of a Witch Who Knows an Infinite MP Loophole Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 19
Miss Savage Fang: The Strongest Mercenary in History Is Reincarnated as an Unstoppable Noblewoman Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 20
My Happy Marriage Novel 6Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 20
Phantom Thief Red: The Junior High Detective Novel 2Please Yen Press US$3.99 February 20
Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter Novel 11Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 22
Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Novel 5Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 20
The Unimplemented Overlords Have Joined the Party! Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 20
The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess Novel 6Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 20
Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I'm Not the Demon Lord Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 22
You Are My Regret Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 20
You Were Experienced, I Was Not: Our Dating Story Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 22
Your Forma Novel 5Please Yen Press US$8.99 February 20

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Pocket Card Jockey:Ride On! Switch gameAnimeNewsNetwork GAME FREAK US$15.00 February 21


