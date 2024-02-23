News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 18-24
posted on by Alex Mateo
Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible, Himouto! Umaru-chan R anime; BLOOD BLADE, Whoever Steals This Book manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Himouto! Umaru-chan R Premium Box Set BDCite
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$149.98
|February 20
|Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$59.98
|February 20
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|2.5 Dimensional Seduction Graphic Novel (GN) 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 20
|Ako and Bambi GN 1Cite
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|February 20
|Assorted Entanglements GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 20
|Black Night Parade GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 20
|BLOOD BLADE GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|February 20
|Cheerful Amnesia GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 20
|Children of the Whales GN 23Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|February 20
|Choujin X GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|February 20
|The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 20
|Doomsday With My Dog GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|February 20
|EDENS ZERO GN 27Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 20
|Frieren: Beyond Journey's End GN 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 20
|Goblin Slayer Side Story II: Dai Katana GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 20
|Heart Gear GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|February 20
|holoX MEETing! GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 20
|Honey Trap Shared House GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 20
|I Cannot Reach You GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 20
|I May Be a Guild Receptionist, But I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 20
|I Think I Turned My Childhood Friend Into a Girl GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 20
|I Think Our Son Is Gay GN 5Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|February 20
|I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability GN 10Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|February 20
|I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 12Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$13.00
|February 20
|In/Spectre GN 19Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 20
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Chronicle Episode Freya GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 20
|Kowloon Generic Romance GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|February 20
|Lovely Muco! GN 4Please
|Vertical
|US$16.95
|February 20
|Minami Nanami Wants to Shine GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 20
|Mint Chocolate GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|February 20
|Mission: Yozakura Family GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 20
|Mr. Villain's Day Off GN 3Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|February 20
|My youth romantic comedy is wrong as I expected GN 20Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 20
|Ogami-san Can't Keep It In GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|February 20
|Oshi no Ko GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 20
|Overlord GN 18Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 20
|Plus-Sized Elf: Second Helping! GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 20
|Quality Assurance in Another World GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|February 20
|Reincarnated Into a Game as the Hero's Friend: Running the Kingdom Behind the Scenes GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 20
|Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You GN 1Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|February 20
|Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town GN 11Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|February 20
|Tales of the Kingdom GN 4 (hardcover)Please
|Yen Press
|US$18.00
|February 20
|Taking Care of God GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|February 20
|Teasing Master Takagi-san GN 18Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 20
|Tsubaki-chō Lonely Planet GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 20
|Tsugumi Project GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|February 20
|Twin Star Exorcists GN 30Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|February 20
|Uncle From Another World GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|February 20
|The Villainess Stans the Heroes: Playing the Antagonist to Support Her Faves! GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 20
|Wandance GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|February 20
|The Way of the Househusband GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|February 20
|Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun GN 6Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|February 20
|Whoever Steals This Book GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 20
|Witch Hat Atelier Kitchen GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|February 20
|Yokai Cats GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 20
|Yokohama Kaidashi Kikou: Deluxe Edition GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|February 20
|Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead GN 13Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|February 20
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ako and Bambi GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 20
|Assorted Entanglements GN 4Cite
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 20
|Beastrings GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|February 20
|Black Night Parade GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 20
|BLOOD BLADE GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 20
|The Café Terrace and Its Goddesses GN 11Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 20
|Cat + Gamer GN 3Please
|Dark Horse
|US$6.99
|February 20
|Cheerful Amnesia GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 20
|Children of the Whales GN 23Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|February 20
|Choujin X GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|February 20
|The Dark History of the Reincarnated Villainess GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 20
|Don't Tempt Me, VP! GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 20
|Doomsday With My Dog GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 20
|EDENS ZERO GN 27Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 20
|Frieren: Beyond Journey's End GN 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 20
|The Frontier Lord Begins with Zero Subjects: Tales of Blue Dias and the Onikin Alna GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 21
|Gamaran GN 18Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 20
|A Girl & Her Guard Dog GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 20
|Goblin Slayer Side Story II: Dai Katana GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 20
|Heart Gear GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|February 20
|holoX MEETing! GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 20
|I Cannot Reach You GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 20
|I May Be a Guild Receptionist, But I'll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 20
|I Think I Turned My Childhood Friend Into a Girl GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 20
|I Think Our Son Is Gay GN 5Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|February 20
|I Want to Escape from Princess Lessons GN 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 21
|I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability GN 10Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 20
|In Another World With My Smartphone GN 11Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 20
|In/Spectre GN 19Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 20
|The Invincible Little Lady GN 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 21
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Familia Chronicle Episode Freya GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 20
|Issak GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 20
|Kaiju Girl Caramelise GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 20
|Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! GN 4Please
|Dark Horse
|US$8.99
|February 20
|A Kingdom of Quartz GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 20
|Kowloon Generic Romance GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$6.99
|February 20
|Lightning and Romance GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 20
|Minami Nanami Wants to Shine GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 20
|Mint Chocolate GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 20
|Mission: Yozakura Family GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 20
|Mitsuka GN 3Please
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|February 20
|Mr. Villain's Day Off GN 3Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|February 20
|My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 21
|Nagahama to Be, or Not to Be GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 22
|Now I'm a Demon Lord! Happily Ever After with Monster Girls in My Dungeon GN 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 21
|Ogami-san Can't Keep It In GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 20
|Oshi no Ko GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 20
|Our Fake Marriage GN 13Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 20
|Overlord GN 18Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 20
|Reincarnated Into a Game as the Hero's Friend: Running the Kingdom Behind the Scenes GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 20
|Rocopon GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 20
|Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You GN 1Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|February 20
|Suppose a Kid From the Last Dungeon Boonies Moved to a Starter Town GN 11Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|February 20
|Sweet for Sweets and Foreigners GN 1Please
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|February 20
|Taking Care of God GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 20
|Tsubaki-chō Lonely Planet GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 20
|Twin Star Exorcists GN 30Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 20
|Uncle From Another World GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 20
|The Villainess Stans the Heroes: Playing the Antagonist to Support Her Faves! GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 20
|Wandance GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 20
|The Way of the Househusband GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|February 20
|Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun GN 6Please
|Vertical
|US$10.99
|February 20
|Whoever Steals This Book GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|February 20
|Witch Hat Atelier Kitchen GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 20
|Yokai Cats GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 20
|Yokohama Kaidashi Kikou: Deluxe Edition GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 20
|Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead GN 13Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|February 20
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Black Summoner Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|February 20
|Date A Live Novel 11Cite
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|February 20
|Days With My Stepsister Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 20
|Horror Collector: The Cursed Game of Tag Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 20
|I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Novel 14Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|February 20
|If the Villainess and Villain Met and Fell in Love Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|February 20
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Astrea Record Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|February 20
|Liar, Liar Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|February 20
|The Kept Man of the Princess Knight Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|February 20
|Magical Girl Raising Project Episodes S Novel 17Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|February 20
|Miss Savage Fang: The Strongest Mercenary in History Is Reincarnated as an Unstoppable Noblewoman Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|February 20
|My Happy Marriage Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|February 20
|Phantom Thief Red: The Junior High Detective Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 20
|Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|February 20
|Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|February 20
|The Unimplemented Overlords Have Joined the Party! Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|February 20
|The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|February 20
|You Are My Regret Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|February 20
|Your Forma Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|February 20
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 19
|Butareba: The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 23
|The case files of Jeweler Richard Novel 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 22
|The Condemned Villainess Goes Back in Time and Aims to Become the Ultimate Villain Novel 1Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 22
|Date A Live Novel 11AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 20
|Days With My Stepsister Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|February 20
|Enough with This Slow Life! I Was Reincarnated as a High Elf and Now I'm Bored Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 19
|Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells Novel 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|February 20
|Horror Collector: The Cursed Game of Tag Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$3.99
|February 20
|I'm Not the Hero! Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 22
|I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level Novel 14Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 20
|If the Villainess and Villain Met and Fell in Love Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 20
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Astrea Record Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 20
|The Kept Man of the Princess Knight Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 20
|Liar, Liar Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 20
|Magical Girl Raising Project Episodes S Novel 17Please
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|February 20
|Making Magic: The Sweet Life of a Witch Who Knows an Infinite MP Loophole Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 19
|Miss Savage Fang: The Strongest Mercenary in History Is Reincarnated as an Unstoppable Noblewoman Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 20
|My Happy Marriage Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 20
|Phantom Thief Red: The Junior High Detective Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$3.99
|February 20
|Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter Novel 11Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 22
|Sugar Apple Fairy Tale Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 20
|The Unimplemented Overlords Have Joined the Party! Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 20
|The Vexations of a Shut-In Vampire Princess Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 20
|Villainess Level 99: I May Be the Hidden Boss but I'm Not the Demon Lord Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 22
|You Are My Regret Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 20
|You Were Experienced, I Was Not: Our Dating Story Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 22
|Your Forma Novel 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|February 20
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Pocket Card Jockey:Ride On! Switch gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|GAME FREAK
|US$15.00
|February 21
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.