North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 25-March 2
posted on by Alex Mateo
I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills, Chillin' in My 30s after Getting Fired from the Demon King's Army anime; The Blue Wolves of Mibu, A Kingdom of Quartz manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Chillin' in My 30s after Getting Fired from the Demon King's Army BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|February 27
|Dual! Parallel Trouble Adventure SDBDCite
|Discotek
|US$39.95
|February 27
|Hand Maid May BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Discotek
|US$34.95
|February 27
|I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|February 27
|Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles DVDPlease
|Warner Bros.
|US$19.98
|February 27
|Pokémon: Tales of Lugia DVDPlease
|Warner Bros.
|US$14.95
|February 27
|Puss 'N' Boots Around the World BDPlease
|Discotek
|US$19.95
|February 27
|Rainbow BDPlease
|Discotek
|US$49.95
|February 27
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Bite Maker: The King's Omega GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 27
|Blue Lock GN 11Cite
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|February 27
|The Blue Wolves of Mibu GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|February 27
|Cat + Gamer GN 4Please
|Dark Horse
|US$11.99
|February 28
|Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! GN 10Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|February 27
|D-Frag! GN 17Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 27
|DUNGEON DIVE: Aim for the Deepest Level GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 27
|Elden Ring: The Road to the Erdtree GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 27
|God Bless the Mistaken GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 27
|The Haunted Bookstore – Gateway to a Parallel Universe GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 27
|The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 27
|A Kingdom of Quartz GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|February 27
|Last Game GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 27
|Lazy Dungeon Master GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 27
|Monster Guild: The Dark Lord's (No-Good) Comeback! GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 27
|Murciélago GN 23Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|February 27
|My Name Is Shingo: The Perfect Edition GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$35.00
|February 27
|Nana & Kaoru Omnibus GN 4Please
|Denpa
|US$29.95
|February 27
|No Matter How I Look at It, It's You Guys' Fault I'm Not Popular! GN 22Please
|Yen Press
|US13.00
|February 27
|Nude Model and Other Stories GNPlease
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|February 27
|Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|February 27
|The Rising of the Shield Hero GN 22Please
|One Peace
|US$11.95
|February 27
|Shangri-La Frontier GN 10Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|February 27
|Something's Wrong With Us GN 19Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|February 27
|The Witches of Adamas GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|February 27
|The World's Fastest Level Up GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|February 27
|Yokohama Kaidashi Kikou: Deluxe Edition GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|February 27
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Am I Actually the Strongest? GN 10Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 27
|Bibliophile Princess GN 7Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 28
|The Blue Wolves of Mibu GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 27
|Boss Bride Days GN 14Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 27
|Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! GN 10Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|February 27
|Cipher Academy GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 27
|Cooking with Wild Game GN 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 28
|D-Frag! GN 17Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 27
|DUNGEON DIVE: Aim for the Deepest Level GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 27
|Elegant Yokai Apartment Life GN 27Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 27
|Gamaran: Shura GN 17Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 27
|The Haunted Bookstore – Gateway to a Parallel Universe GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 27
|How to Treat a Lady Knight Right GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 27
|I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 27
|I'll Never Set Foot in That House Again! GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|February 28
|The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 27
|Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! GN 5Please
|Dark Horse
|US$8.99
|February 27
|Koigakubo-kun Stole My First Time GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 27
|Last Game GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 27
|Lazy Dungeon Master GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 27
|Monster Guild: The Dark Lord's (No-Good) Comeback! GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 27
|My Name Is Shingo: The Perfect Edition GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$23.99
|February 27
|Nude Model and Other Stories GNPlease
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 27
|Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 27
|The Rising of the Shield Hero GN 22Please
|One Peace
|US$11.95
|February 27
|Something's Wrong With Us GN 19Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 27
|Super Smartphone GNs 1-3Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99 each
|February 27
|That's My Atypical Girl GN 11Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|February 27
|Witch Watch GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|February 27
|The Witches of Adamas GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 27
|The World's Fastest Level Up GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 27
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Modern Villainess: It's Not Easy Building a Corporate Empire Before the Crash Novel 4Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|February 27
|The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|February 27
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 29
|Chivalry of a Failed Knight Novel 1Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 28
|From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman: My Hotshot Disciples Are All Grown Up Now, and They Won’t Leave Me Alone Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 28
|A Late-Start Tamer's Laid-Back Life Novel 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 29
|Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! Novel 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 29
|Reincarnated Into a Game as the Hero's Friend: Running the Kingdom Behind the Scenes Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|February 29
|Reincarnated Mage with Inferior Eyes: Breezing through the Future as an Oppressed Ex-Hero Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 29
|Taking My Reincarnation One Step at a Time: No One Told Me There Would Be Monsters! Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|February 26
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Final Fantasy VII Rebirth PS5 gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Square Enix
|US$69.99
|February 29
