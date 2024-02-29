×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 25-March 2

posted on by Alex Mateo
I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills, Chillin' in My 30s after Getting Fired from the Demon King's Army anime; The Blue Wolves of Mibu, A Kingdom of Quartz manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Chillin' in My 30s after Getting Fired from the Demon King's Army BDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 February 27
Dual! Parallel Trouble Adventure SDBDCite Discotek US$39.95 February 27
Hand Maid May BDAnimeNewsNetwork Discotek US$34.95 February 27
I've Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 February 27
Pokémon: The Arceus Chronicles DVDPlease Warner Bros. US$19.98 February 27
Pokémon: Tales of Lugia DVDPlease Warner Bros. US$14.95 February 27
Puss 'N' Boots Around the World BDPlease Discotek US$19.95 February 27
Rainbow BDPlease Discotek US$49.95 February 27

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bite Maker: The King's Omega GN 10Please Seven Seas US$12.99 February 27
Blue Lock GN 11Cite Kodansha USA US$12.99 February 27
The Blue Wolves of Mibu GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha USA US$13.99 February 27
Cat + Gamer GN 4Please Dark Horse US$11.99 February 28
Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! GN 10Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 February 27
D-Frag! GN 17Please Seven Seas US$12.99 February 27
DUNGEON DIVE: Aim for the Deepest Level GN 5Please Seven Seas US$12.99 February 27
Elden Ring: The Road to the Erdtree GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 27
God Bless the Mistaken GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 27
The Haunted Bookstore – Gateway to a Parallel Universe GN 4Please Seven Seas US$12.99 February 27
The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife GN 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 February 27
A Kingdom of Quartz GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 February 27
Last Game GN 4Please Seven Seas US$14.99 February 27
Lazy Dungeon Master GN 7Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 27
Monster Guild: The Dark Lord's (No-Good) Comeback! GN 6Please Seven Seas US$12.99 February 27
Murciélago GN 23Please Yen Press US$13.00 February 27
My Name Is Shingo: The Perfect Edition GN 1Please Viz Media US$35.00 February 27
Nana & Kaoru Omnibus GN 4Please Denpa US$29.95 February 27
No Matter How I Look at It, It's You Guys' Fault I'm Not Popular! GN 22Please Yen Press US13.00 February 27
Nude Model and Other Stories GNPlease Vertical US$12.95 February 27
Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling GN 5Please Seven Seas US$12.99 February 27
The Rising of the Shield Hero GN 22Please One Peace US$11.95 February 27
Shangri-La Frontier GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 February 27
Something's Wrong With Us GN 19Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 February 27
The Witches of Adamas GN 7Please Seven Seas US$14.99 February 27
The World's Fastest Level Up GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 February 27
Yokohama Kaidashi Kikou: Deluxe Edition GN 4Please Seven Seas US$24.99 February 27

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Am I Actually the Strongest? GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 27
Bibliophile Princess GN 7Cite J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 28
The Blue Wolves of Mibu GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 27
Boss Bride Days GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 27
Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! GN 10Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 February 27
Cipher Academy GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 27
Cooking with Wild Game GN 8Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 28
D-Frag! GN 17Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 27
DUNGEON DIVE: Aim for the Deepest Level GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 27
Elegant Yokai Apartment Life GN 27Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 27
Gamaran: Shura GN 17Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 27
The Haunted Bookstore – Gateway to a Parallel Universe GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 27
How to Treat a Lady Knight Right GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 27
I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 27
I'll Never Set Foot in That House Again! GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 February 28
The Invisible Man and His Soon-to-Be Wife GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 27
Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! GN 5Please Dark Horse US$8.99 February 27
Koigakubo-kun Stole My First Time GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 27
Last Game GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 27
Lazy Dungeon Master GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 27
Monster Guild: The Dark Lord's (No-Good) Comeback! GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 27
My Name Is Shingo: The Perfect Edition GN 1Please Viz Media US$23.99 February 27
Nude Model and Other Stories GNPlease Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 27
Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 27
The Rising of the Shield Hero GN 22Please One Peace US$11.95 February 27
Something's Wrong With Us GN 19Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 27
Super Smartphone GNs 1-3Please Viz Media US$6.99 each February 27
That's My Atypical Girl GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 February 27
Witch Watch GN 9Please Viz Media US$6.99 February 27
The Witches of Adamas GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 27
The World's Fastest Level Up GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 27

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Modern Villainess: It's Not Easy Building a Corporate Empire Before the Crash Novel 4Cite Seven Seas US$15.99 February 27
The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$15.00 February 27

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 29
Chivalry of a Failed Knight Novel 1Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 28
From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman: My Hotshot Disciples Are All Grown Up Now, and They Won’t Leave Me Alone Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 28
A Late-Start Tamer's Laid-Back Life Novel 9Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 29
Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! Novel 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 29
Reincarnated Into a Game as the Hero's Friend: Running the Kingdom Behind the Scenes Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 February 29
Reincarnated Mage with Inferior Eyes: Breezing through the Future as an Oppressed Ex-Hero Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 29
Taking My Reincarnation One Step at a Time: No One Told Me There Would Be Monsters! Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 February 26

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth PS5 gameAnimeNewsNetwork Square Enix US$69.99 February 29


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 18-24
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives