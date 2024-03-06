News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 3-9
posted on by Alex Mateo
RWBY: Ice Queendom, Insomniacs After School anime; Medalist, A-DO manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Insomniacs After School BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$59.98
|March 5
|Redo of Healer BDCite
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$59.98
|March 5
|RWBY: Ice Queendom BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Crunchyroll
|US$49.99
|March 5
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|A-DO Graphic Novel (GN) 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|March 5
|Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You. GN 1Cite
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|March 5
|The Apothecary Diaries GN 11AnimeNewsNetwork
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|March 5
|Black Clover GN 34Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 5
|Blade of the Moon Princess GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 5
|Blue Box GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 5
|The Darwin Incident GN 4Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|March 5
|Dungeon Friends Forever GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 5
|The Eccentric Doctor of the Moon Flower Kingdom GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 5
|Fire Force Omnibus GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$19.99
|March 5
|Hellsing Second Edition GN 4Please
|Dark Horse
|US$14.99
|March 6
|I'm Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness GN 4Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|March 5
|I'm Standing on a Million Lives GN 17Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 5
|If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die GN 5Please
|Tokyopop
|US$14.99
|March 5
|Ima Koi: Now I'm in Love GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 5
|Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! GN 6Please
|Dark Horse
|US$14.99
|March 6
|Kemono Jihen GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 5
|The King's Beast GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 5
|Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 5
|Like a Butterfly GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 5
|Medalist GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|March 5
|Might as Well Cheat: I Got Transported to Another World Where I Can Live My Wildest Dreams! GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 5
|Mushoku Tensei - Jobless Reincarnation GN 18Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 5
|My Clueless First Friend GN 5Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$16.99
|March 5
|My Hero Academia GN 37Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 5
|My Lovesick Life as a '90s Otaku GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|March 5
|Nina the Starry Bride GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|March 5
|Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 23Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|March 5
|Rise of the Outlaw Tamer and His S-Rank Cat Girl GN 23Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 5
|Tokyo Aliens GN 6Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|March 5
|Wolf Girl and Black Prince GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 5
|Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 5
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|A-DO GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 5
|The Apothecary Diaries GN 11Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|March 5
|Black Clover GN 34Cite
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|March 5
|Blade of the Moon Princess GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 5
|Blue Box GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 5
|Blue Lock GN 24Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 5
|Confessions of a Shy Baker GN 4Please
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|March 8
|The Darwin Incident GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 5
|Dungeon Friends Forever GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 5
|The Eccentric Doctor of the Moon Flower Kingdom GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 5
|Gacha Girls Corps GN 6Please
|Kaiten Books
|US$8.99
|March 8
|Happy Crappy Life GN 3Please
|KUMA
|US$9.99
|March 5
|Heat x Beat: A Shut-In Omega Becomes an Idol! GNPlease
|Tokyopop
|US$9.99
|March 5
|Housekeeping Mage From Another World: Making Your Adventures Feel Like Home! GN 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 6
|How to Grill Our Love GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 5
|I Got Reincarnated in a (BL) World of Big (Man) Boobs GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|March 5
|I'm Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness GN 4Please
|Vertical
|US$10.99
|March 5
|I'm Standing on a Million Lives GN 17Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 5
|If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die GN 5Please
|Tokyopop
|US$9.99
|March 5
|Ima Koi: Now I'm in Love GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 5
|Kemono Jihen GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 5
|The King's Beast GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 5
|Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 5
|Life GN 13Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 5
|Like a Butterfly GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 5
|The Man Who Shattered My World GNPlease
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|March 5
|MF Ghost GN 18Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 5
|Might as Well Cheat: I Got Transported to Another World Where I Can Live My Wildest Dreams! GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 5
|Mushoku Tensei - Jobless Reincarnation GN 18Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 5
|My Clueless First Friend GN 5Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|March 5
|My Hero Academia GN 37Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 5
|Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 23Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 5
|Rise of the Outlaw Tamer and His S-Rank Cat Girl GN 23Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 5
|Shangri-La Frontier GN 15Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 5
|The Skull Dragon's Precious Daughter GN 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 6
|Thompson GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 6
|Those Snow White Notes GN 15Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 5
|Tokyo Aliens GN 6Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|March 5
|Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 5
|Wolf Girl and Black Prince GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 5
|Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 5
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Cooking with Wild Game Novel 23Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 4
|Fake Saint of the Year: You Wanted the Perfect Saint? Too Bad! Novel 4Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 4
|The Frontier Lord Begins with Zero Subjects Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 4
|Holmes of Kyoto Novel 17Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 6
|My Stepmom's Daughter Is My Ex Novel 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 4
|She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man Novel 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 7
|Trapped in a Dating Sim: Otome Games Are Tough For Us, Too! Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 7
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Unicorn Overlord Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sega
|US$59.99
|March 8
