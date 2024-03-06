×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 3-9

posted on by Alex Mateo
RWBY: Ice Queendom, Insomniacs After School anime; Medalist, A-DO manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Insomniacs After School BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$59.98 March 5
Redo of Healer BDCite Sentai Filmworks US$59.98 March 5
RWBY: Ice Queendom BDAnimeNewsNetwork Crunchyroll US$49.99 March 5

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
A-DO Graphic Novel (GN) 1Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 March 5
Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You. GN 1Cite Kodansha USA US$13.99 March 5
The Apothecary Diaries GN 11AnimeNewsNetwork Square Enix Manga US$12.99 March 5
Black Clover GN 34Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 5
Blade of the Moon Princess GN 3Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 5
Blue Box GN 9Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 5
The Darwin Incident GN 4Please Vertical US$12.95 March 5
Dungeon Friends Forever GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 5
The Eccentric Doctor of the Moon Flower Kingdom GN 5Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 5
Fire Force Omnibus GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$19.99 March 5
Hellsing Second Edition GN 4Please Dark Horse US$14.99 March 6
I'm Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness GN 4Please Vertical US$12.95 March 5
I'm Standing on a Million Lives GN 17Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 5
If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die GN 5Please Tokyopop US$14.99 March 5
Ima Koi: Now I'm in Love GN 9Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 5
Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! GN 6Please Dark Horse US$14.99 March 6
Kemono Jihen GN 10Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 5
The King's Beast GN 12Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 5
Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible GN 12Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 5
Like a Butterfly GN 5Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 5
Medalist GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 March 5
Might as Well Cheat: I Got Transported to Another World Where I Can Live My Wildest Dreams! GN 7Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 5
Mushoku Tensei - Jobless Reincarnation GN 18Please Seven Seas US$12.99 March 5
My Clueless First Friend GN 5Please Square Enix Manga US$16.99 March 5
My Hero Academia GN 37Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 5
My Lovesick Life as a '90s Otaku GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 March 5
Nina the Starry Bride GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 March 5
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 23Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 March 5
Rise of the Outlaw Tamer and His S-Rank Cat Girl GN 23Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 5
Tokyo Aliens GN 6Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 March 5
Wolf Girl and Black Prince GN 6Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 5
Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games GN 6Please Seven Seas US$12.99 March 5

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
A-DO GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 5
The Apothecary Diaries GN 11Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 March 5
Black Clover GN 34Cite Viz Media US$8.99 March 5
Blade of the Moon Princess GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$6.99 March 5
Blue Box GN 9Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 5
Blue Lock GN 24Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 5
Confessions of a Shy Baker GN 4Please Tokyopop US$13.99 March 8
The Darwin Incident GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 5
Dungeon Friends Forever GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 5
The Eccentric Doctor of the Moon Flower Kingdom GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 5
Gacha Girls Corps GN 6Please Kaiten Books US$8.99 March 8
Happy Crappy Life GN 3Please KUMA US$9.99 March 5
Heat x Beat: A Shut-In Omega Becomes an Idol! GNPlease Tokyopop US$9.99 March 5
Housekeeping Mage From Another World: Making Your Adventures Feel Like Home! GN 6Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 6
How to Grill Our Love GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 5
I Got Reincarnated in a (BL) World of Big (Man) Boobs GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 March 5
I'm Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness GN 4Please Vertical US$10.99 March 5
I'm Standing on a Million Lives GN 17Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 5
If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die GN 5Please Tokyopop US$9.99 March 5
Ima Koi: Now I'm in Love GN 9Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 5
Kemono Jihen GN 10Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 5
The King's Beast GN 12Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 5
Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible GN 12Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 5
Life GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 5
Like a Butterfly GN 5Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 5
The Man Who Shattered My World GNPlease Tokyopop US$7.99 March 5
MF Ghost GN 18Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 5
Might as Well Cheat: I Got Transported to Another World Where I Can Live My Wildest Dreams! GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 5
Mushoku Tensei - Jobless Reincarnation GN 18Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 5
My Clueless First Friend GN 5Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 March 5
My Hero Academia GN 37Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 5
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 23Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 5
Rise of the Outlaw Tamer and His S-Rank Cat Girl GN 23Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 5
Shangri-La Frontier GN 15Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 5
The Skull Dragon's Precious Daughter GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 6
Thompson GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 6
Those Snow White Notes GN 15Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 5
Tokyo Aliens GN 6Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 March 5
Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 5
Wolf Girl and Black Prince GN 6Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 5
Young Ladies Don't Play Fighting Games GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 5

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Cooking with Wild Game Novel 23Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 4
Fake Saint of the Year: You Wanted the Perfect Saint? Too Bad! Novel 4Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 4
The Frontier Lord Begins with Zero Subjects Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 4
Holmes of Kyoto Novel 17Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 6
My Stepmom's Daughter Is My Ex Novel 10Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 4
She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man Novel 10Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 7
Trapped in a Dating Sim: Otome Games Are Tough For Us, Too! Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 7

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Unicorn Overlord Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S gameAnimeNewsNetwork Sega US$59.99 March 8


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, February 25-March 2
