North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 10-16
posted on by Alex Mateo
Suzume, The Legendary Hero is Dead! anime; One Piece: Shokugeki no Sanji, The Villainess's Guide to (Not) Falling in Love manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Akiba Maid War BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|March 12
|The Legendary Hero is Dead! BDCite
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|March 12
|One Piece Season 13 Voyage 6 BD/DVDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Crunchyroll
|US$44.98
|March 12
|Suzume BD/DVDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$34.98
|March 12
|Suzume Limited Edition BD/DVDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$64.98
|March 12
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Graphic Novel (GN) 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 12
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons: Deserted Island Diary GN 6Cite
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 12
|Ayakashi Triangle GN 8AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 12
|Booty Royale: Never Go Down Without a Fight! Omnibus GN 11-12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$19.99
|March 12
|Call of the Night GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 12
|Candy Color Paradox Assorted Pack GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|March 12
|Cat on the Hero's Lap GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 12
|COLORLESS GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$14.99
|March 12
|Delinquent Daddy and Tender Teacher GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 12
|Disney Twisted-Wonderland: Book of Heartslabyul GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|March 12
|Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN 16Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|March 12
|The Duke of Death and His Maid GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 12
|Formerly, the Fallen Daughter of the Duke GN 5Please
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|March 12
|Fly Me to the Moon GN 22Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 12
|Go! Go! Loser Ranger! GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 12
|Hanger GN 4Please
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|March 12
|Helck GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 12
|The Knight Captain is the New Princess-to-Be GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 12
|Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 12
|Mao GN 16Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 12
|Mashle: Magic and Muscles GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 12
|No Longer Allowed In Another World GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 12
|Number Call GNPlease
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|March 12
|One Piece GN 105Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 12
|One Piece: Ace's Story—The Manga GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 12
|One Piece: Shokugeki no Sanji GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 12
|Osamu Dazai's The Setting Sun: The Manga Edition GNPlease
|Tuttle
|US$14.99
|March 12
|Pink Heart Jam GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 12
|Polar Bear Café: Collector's Edition GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$16.99
|March 12
|Quality Assurance in Another World GN 10Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|March 12
|Sheep Princess in Wolf's Clothing GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 12
|The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 17Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|March 12
|Tengen Hero Wars GN 1Please
|Titan Manga
|US$12.99
|March 12
|Usotoki Rhetoric GN 6Please
|One Peace Books
|US$10.95
|March 12
|The Villainess's Guide to (Not) Falling in Love GN 1Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|March 12
|Who Wants to Marry a Billionaire? GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 12
|Wistoria: Wand and Sword GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|March 12
|Yakuza Lover GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 12
|Yakuza Reincarnation GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 12
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 12
|Ayakashi Triangle GN 8Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 12
|Because I, the True Saint, was Banished, that Country is Done For! GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$10.99
|March 12
|Booty Royale: Never Go Down Without a Fight! Omnibus GN 11-12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 12
|Call of the Night GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 12
|Candy Color Paradox Assorted Pack GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 12
|Cat on the Hero's Lap GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 12
|A Cave King’s Road to Paradise: Climbing to the Top with My Almighty Mining Skills! GN 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 13
|Cells at Work! Lady GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 12
|COLORLESS GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$9.99
|March 12
|Delinquent Daddy and Tender Teacher GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 12
|Der Werwolf: The Annals of Veight -Origins- GN 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 13
|Disney Twisted-Wonderland: Book of Heartslabyul GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|March 12
|Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN 16Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$7.99
|March 12
|The Duke of Death and His Maid GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 12
|Fly Me to the Moon GN 22Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 12
|A Galaxy Next Door GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 12
|Gang King GN 15Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 12
|Go! Go! Loser Ranger! GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 12
|Hanger GN 4Please
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|March 12
|Helck GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 12
|How I Met My Soulmate GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 12
|I Have a Crush at Work GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$6.99
|March 12
|I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 12
|The Knight Captain is the New Princess-to-Be GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 12
|Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 12
|Mao GN 16Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 12
|Mashle: Magic and Muscles GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 12
|Matcha Made in Heaven GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 12
|No Longer Allowed In Another World GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 12
|Number Call GNPlease
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 12
|One Piece GN 105Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 12
|One Piece: Ace's Story—The Manga GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 12
|Osamu Dazai's The Setting Sun: The Manga Edition GNPlease
|Tuttle
|US$14.99
|March 12
|Pink Heart Jam GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 12
|Poetry of Ran GN 2Please
|Titan Manga
|US$12.99
|March 12
|Polar Bear Café: Collector's Edition GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 12
|Quality Assurance in Another World GN 10Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 12
|Rebuild World- GN 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 13
|Sheep Princess in Wolf's Clothing GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 12
|The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 17Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|March 12
|Tengen Hero Wars GN 1Please
|Titan Manga
|US$12.99
|March 12
|Usotoki Rhetoric GN 6Please
|One Peace Books
|US$10.95
|March 12
|The Villainess's Guide to (Not) Falling in Love GN 1Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|March 12
|Who Wants to Marry a Billionaire? GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 12
|Wistoria: Wand and Sword GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 12
|Ya Boy Kongming! GN 15Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 12
|Yakuza Lover GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 12
|Yakuza Reincarnation GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 12
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 5 Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.99
|March 12
|By the Grace of the Gods Novel 12Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.99
|March 12
|The White Cat's Revenge as Plotted from the Dragon King's Lap Novel 7AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.99
|March 12
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Black Summoner Novel 16Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 12
|Earl and Fairy Novel 5Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 14
|The Evil Queen's Beautiful Principles Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 14
|Finding Avalon: The Quest of a Chaosbringer Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 15
|I’m in Love with the Villainess: She’s so Cheeky for a Commoner Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 14
|Management of a Novice Alchemist Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 11
|Monster Tamer Novel 16Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 13
|The Otome Heroine's Fight for Survival Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 11
|Record of Wortenia War Novel 23Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 13
|The Water Magician Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 14
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Contra: Operation Galuga Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Konami
|US$39.99
|March 12
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.