×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 10-16

posted on by Alex Mateo
Suzume, The Legendary Hero is Dead! anime; One Piece: Shokugeki no Sanji, The Villainess's Guide to (Not) Falling in Love manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Akiba Maid War BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 March 12
The Legendary Hero is Dead! BDCite Crunchyroll US$69.98 March 12
One Piece Season 13 Voyage 6 BD/DVDAnimeNewsNetwork Crunchyroll US$44.98 March 12
Suzume BD/DVDPlease Crunchyroll US$34.98 March 12
Suzume Limited Edition BD/DVDPlease Crunchyroll US$64.98 March 12

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Graphic Novel (GN) 9Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 12
Animal Crossing: New Horizons: Deserted Island Diary GN 6Cite Viz Media US$11.99 March 12
Ayakashi Triangle GN 8AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$13.99 March 12
Booty Royale: Never Go Down Without a Fight! Omnibus GN 11-12Please Seven Seas US$19.99 March 12
Call of the Night GN 15Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 12
Candy Color Paradox Assorted Pack GNPlease Viz Media US$12.99 March 12
Cat on the Hero's Lap GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 12
COLORLESS GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$14.99 March 12
Delinquent Daddy and Tender Teacher GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 12
Disney Twisted-Wonderland: Book of Heartslabyul GN 3Please Viz Media US$12.99 March 12
Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN 16Please Vertical US$12.95 March 12
The Duke of Death and His Maid GN 11Please Seven Seas US$12.99 March 12
Formerly, the Fallen Daughter of the Duke GN 5Please Tokyopop US$12.99 March 12
Fly Me to the Moon GN 22Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 12
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 12
Hanger GN 4Please Tokyopop US$12.99 March 12
Helck GN 8Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 12
The Knight Captain is the New Princess-to-Be GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 12
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear GN 8Please Seven Seas US$12.99 March 12
Mao GN 16Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 12
Mashle: Magic and Muscles GN 15Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 12
No Longer Allowed In Another World GN 5Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 12
Number Call GNPlease Kodansha USA US$12.99 March 12
One Piece GN 105Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 12
One Piece: Ace's Story—The Manga GN 1Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 12
One Piece: Shokugeki no Sanji GNPlease Viz Media US$11.99 March 12
Osamu Dazai's The Setting Sun: The Manga Edition GNPlease Tuttle US$14.99 March 12
Pink Heart Jam GN 2Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 12
Polar Bear Café: Collector's Edition GN 4Please Seven Seas US$16.99 March 12
Quality Assurance in Another World GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 March 12
Sheep Princess in Wolf's Clothing GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 12
The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 17Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 March 12
Tengen Hero Wars GN 1Please Titan Manga US$12.99 March 12
Usotoki Rhetoric GN 6Please One Peace Books US$10.95 March 12
The Villainess's Guide to (Not) Falling in Love GN 1Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 March 12
Who Wants to Marry a Billionaire? GN 7Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 12
Wistoria: Wand and Sword GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 March 12
Yakuza Lover GN 12Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 12
Yakuza Reincarnation GN 9Please Seven Seas US$12.99 March 12

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You GN 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 12
Ayakashi Triangle GN 8Cite Seven Seas US$9.99 March 12
Because I, the True Saint, was Banished, that Country is Done For! GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$10.99 March 12
Booty Royale: Never Go Down Without a Fight! Omnibus GN 11-12Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 12
Call of the Night GN 15Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 12
Candy Color Paradox Assorted Pack GNPlease Viz Media US$6.99 March 12
Cat on the Hero's Lap GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 12
A Cave King’s Road to Paradise: Climbing to the Top with My Almighty Mining Skills! GN 5Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 13
Cells at Work! Lady GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 12
COLORLESS GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$9.99 March 12
Delinquent Daddy and Tender Teacher GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 12
Der Werwolf: The Annals of Veight -Origins- GN 10Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 13
Disney Twisted-Wonderland: Book of Heartslabyul GN 3Please Viz Media US$8.99 March 12
Don't Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro GN 16Please Kodansha USA US$7.99 March 12
The Duke of Death and His Maid GN 11Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 12
Fly Me to the Moon GN 22Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 12
A Galaxy Next Door GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 12
Gang King GN 15Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 12
Go! Go! Loser Ranger! GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 12
Hanger GN 4Please Tokyopop US$7.99 March 12
Helck GN 8Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 12
How I Met My Soulmate GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 12
I Have a Crush at Work GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$6.99 March 12
I Left My A-Rank Party to Help My Former Students Reach the Dungeon Depths! GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 12
The Knight Captain is the New Princess-to-Be GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 12
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 12
Mao GN 16Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 12
Mashle: Magic and Muscles GN 15Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 12
Matcha Made in Heaven GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 12
No Longer Allowed In Another World GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 12
Number Call GNPlease Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 12
One Piece GN 105Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 12
One Piece: Ace's Story—The Manga GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 12
One Piece: Shokugeki no Sanji GNPlease Viz Media US$6.99 March 12
One Piece: Shokugeki no Sanji GNPlease Viz Media US$6.99 March 12
Osamu Dazai's The Setting Sun: The Manga Edition GNPlease Tuttle US$14.99 March 12
Pink Heart Jam GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 12
Poetry of Ran GN 2Please Titan Manga US$12.99 March 12
Polar Bear Café: Collector's Edition GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 12
Quality Assurance in Another World GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 12
Rebuild World- GN 7Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 13
Sheep Princess in Wolf's Clothing GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 12
The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 17Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 March 12
Tengen Hero Wars GN 1Please Titan Manga US$12.99 March 12
Usotoki Rhetoric GN 6Please One Peace Books US$10.95 March 12
The Villainess's Guide to (Not) Falling in Love GN 1Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 March 12
Who Wants to Marry a Billionaire? GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 12
Wistoria: Wand and Sword GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 12
Ya Boy Kongming! GN 15Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 12
Yakuza Lover GN 12Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 12
Yakuza Reincarnation GN 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 12

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 5 Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$15.99 March 12
By the Grace of the Gods Novel 12Cite J-Novel Club US$15.99 March 12
The White Cat's Revenge as Plotted from the Dragon King's Lap Novel 7AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$15.99 March 12

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Black Summoner Novel 16Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 12
Earl and Fairy Novel 5Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 14
The Evil Queen's Beautiful Principles Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 March 14
Finding Avalon: The Quest of a Chaosbringer Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 15
I’m in Love with the Villainess: She’s so Cheeky for a Commoner Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 14
Management of a Novice Alchemist Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 11
Monster Tamer Novel 16Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 13
The Otome Heroine's Fight for Survival Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 11
Record of Wortenia War Novel 23Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 13
The Water Magician Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 14

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Contra: Operation Galuga Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork Konami US$39.99 March 12


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 3-9
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives