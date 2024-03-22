North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 17-23

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date

Agents of the Four Seasons Novel 2 Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 19

Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Novel 4.5 Cite Yen Press US$8.99 March 19

Amalgam Hound Novel 1 AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$8.99 March 19

Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 5 Novel 9 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 20

The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases Novel 1 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 18

Canine Detective Chris Novel 2 Please Yen Press US$3.99 March 19

Classroom For Heroes Novel 1 Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 19

Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 Novel 8 Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 21

The Contract Between a Specter and a Servant Novel 1 Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 19

The Detective Is Already Dead Novel 7 Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 19

The Diary of a Middle-Aged Sage's Carefree Life in Another World Novel 2 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 20

The Ephemeral Scenes of Setsuna's Journey Novel 3 Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 19

Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess Novel 6 Please Yen Press US$9.99 March 21

Full Clearing Another World under a Goddess with Zero Believers Novel 11 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 18

I Could Never Be a Succubus! Novel 2 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 22

I Don't Want To Be the Dragon Duke's Maid! Serving My Ex-Fiancé From My Past Life Novel 1 Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 18

The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady Novel 6 Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 19

A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans Novel 2 Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 19

The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior Novel 6 Please Yen Press US$9.99 March 21

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…: Project Gestalt Recollections Novel 2 (hardcover) Please Square Enix Manga US$13.99 March 19

Online! Novel 2 Please Yen Press US$3.99 March 19

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 24 Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 19

Sasaki and Peeps Novel 6 Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 19