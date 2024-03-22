News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 17-23
posted on by Alex Mateo
Urusei Yatsura anime; I Want a Gal Gamer to Praise Me, Sword Art Online: Progressive - Canon of the Golden Rule manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Urusei Yatsura Seasons 1-2 BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$89.98
|March 19
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|#DRCL midnight children GN 2 (hardcover)Please
|Viz Media
|US$27.00
|March 19
|Adults' Picture Book GN 1Cite
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|March 19
|Alice in Borderland GN 9AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$22.99
|March 19
|Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You. GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 19
|Black Summoner GN 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$13.00
|March 19
|CALL TO ADVENTURE!: Defeating Dungeons with a Skill Board GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 19
|Coffee Moon GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 19
|Dark Gathering GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 19
|Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody GN 15Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|March 19
|The Dragon King's Imperial Wrath: Falling in Love with the Bookish Princess of the Rat Clan GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 19
|The Eminence in Shadow GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 19
|The Essence of Being a Muse GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|March 19
|Game of Familia GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 19
|Gleipnir GN 14Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|March 19
|Hazure Skill: The Guild Member with a Worthless Skill Is Actually a Legendary Assassin GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 19
|Hellsing GN 5Please
|Dark Horse
|US$14.99
|March 20
|Homunculus Omnibus GN 7-8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$27.99
|March 19
|Honey Lemon Soda GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 19
|How Do I Turn My Best Friend Into My Girlfriend? GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 19
|I Can't Say No to the Lonely Girl GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|March 19
|I Want a Gal Gamer to Praise Me GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 19
|I Want to Be a Receptionist in This Magical World GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 19
|Initial D Omnibus GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$22.99
|March 19
|Inside the Tentacle Cave GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 19
|Insomniacs After School GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|March 19
|Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria GN 22Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 19
|The Legend of Dororo and Hyakkimaru GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 19
|Love and Heart GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 19
|Love's in Sight! GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 19
|Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 19
|Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|March 19
|Minato's Laundromat GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|March 19
|Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 19
|Mitsuka GN 2Please
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|March 19
|Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt GN 21Please
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|March 19
|Monthly in the Garden with My Landlord GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|March 19
|Multi-Mind Mayhem: Isekai Tensei Soudouki GN 9Please
|One Peace
|US$13.95
|March 19
|Nights with a Cat GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|March 19
|Orb: On the Movements of the Earth Omnibus GN 3-4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|March 19
|ORIGIN GN 3Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|March 19
|The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 19
|Parallel Paradise GN 17Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 19
|Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 19
|Rooming With My Two Lovers GN 2Please
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|March 19
|The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 22Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 19
|Sailor Moon: Naoko Takeuchi Collection GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|March 19
|Seraph of the End GN 29Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 19
|Sengoku Youko GN 6Please
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|March 19
|Shadows House GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 19
|Slasher Maidens GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 19
|SPY×FAMILY GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 19
|Sword Art Online: Progressive - Canon of the Golden Rule GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 19
|Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentosho GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|March 19
|The Tiger Won't Eat the Dragon Yet GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|March 19
|Val x Love GN 16Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 19
|Welcome Back, Alice GN 6Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|March 19
|YoRHa: Pearl Harbor Descent Record – A NieR:Automata Story GN 3Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|March 19
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|#DRCL midnight children GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$17.99
|March 19
|Adults' Picture Book GN 1Cite
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 19
|Alice in Borderland GN 9AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$15.99
|March 19
|Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You. GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 19
|CALL TO ADVENTURE!: Defeating Dungeons with a Skill Board GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 19
|Cat + Gamer GN 4Please
|Dark Horse
|US$6.99
|March 19
|Coffee Moon GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 19
|Dark Gathering GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 19
|Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody GN 15Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 19
|Delicious in Dungeon GN 13Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|March 19
|Don't Tempt Me, VP! GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 19
|The Dragon King's Imperial Wrath: Falling in Love with the Bookish Princess of the Rat Clan GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 19
|The Eminence in Shadow GN 9Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 19
|The Essence of Being a Muse GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 19
|Forget Being the Villainess, I Want to be an Adventurer! GN 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 20
|Gamaran GN 19Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 19
|Game of Familia GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 19
|Gleipnir GN 14Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 19
|Hazure Skill: The Guild Member with a Worthless Skill Is Actually a Legendary Assassin GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 19
|Heat x Beat: I May Be an Omega, But I'm Going to Be an Idol! GNPlease
|Tokyopop
|US$15.99
|March 19
|Homunculus Omnibus GN 7-8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 19
|Honey Lemon Soda GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 19
|How Do I Turn My Best Friend Into My Girlfriend? GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 19
|Hozuki's Coolheadedness GN 19Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 19
|I Can't Say No to the Lonely Girl GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 19
|I Want a Gal Gamer to Praise Me GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 19
|I Want to Be a Receptionist in This Magical World GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 19
|Initial D Omnibus GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$14.99
|March 19
|Inside the Tentacle Cave GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 19
|Insomniacs After School GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|March 19
|Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! GN 6Please
|Dark Horse
|US$8.99
|March 19
|A Late-Start Tamer's Laid-Back Life GN 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 20
|The Legend of Dororo and Hyakkimaru GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 19
|Love and Heart GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 19
|Love's in Sight! GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 19
|Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 19
|The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady GN 5Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 19
|Medalist GN 9Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 19
|Minato's Laundromat GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 19
|Monthly in the Garden with My Landlord GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 19
|Multi-Mind Mayhem: Isekai Tensei Soudouki GN 9Please
|One Peace
|US$10.99
|March 19
|Nights with a Cat GN 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 19
|Orb: On the Movements of the Earth Omnibus GN 3-4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 19
|ORIGIN GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 19
|The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter GN 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 19
|Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 19
|The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 22Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 19
|Seraph of the End GN 29Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 19
|Shadows House GN 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 19
|Slasher Maidens GN 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 19
|SPY×FAMILY GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|March 19
|Sword Art Online: Progressive - Canon of the Golden Rule GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 19
|Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentosho GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 19
|Teppu GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 19
|The Tiger Won't Eat the Dragon Yet GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 19
|Val x Love GN 16Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 19
|Welcome Back, Alice GN 6Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 19
|YoRHa: Pearl Harbor Descent Record – A NieR:Automata Story GN 3Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|March 19
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Agents of the Four Seasons Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|March 19
|Amalgam Hound Novel 1Cite
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|March 19
|Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Novel 4.5AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|March 19
|Canine Detective Chris Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 19
|Classroom For Heroes Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|March 19
|The Contract Between a Specter and a Servant Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|March 19
|The Deer King Novel 2 (hardcover)Please
|Yen Press
|US$26.00
|March 19
|The Detective Is Already Dead Novel 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|March 19
|The Ephemeral Scenes of Setsuna's Journey Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|March 19
|King's Proposal Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|March 19
|The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|March 19
|A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|March 19
|NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…: Project Gestalt Recollections Novel 2 (hardcover)Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$27.99
|March 19
|Online! Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 19
|Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! Novel 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|March 19
|Reincarnated Into a Game as the Hero's Friend: Running the Kingdom Behind the Scenes Novel 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|March 19
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 24Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|March 19
|Sasaki and Peeps Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|March 19
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Agents of the Four Seasons Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 19
|Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Novel 4.5Cite
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 19
|Amalgam Hound Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 19
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 5 Novel 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 20
|The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 18
|Canine Detective Chris Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$3.99
|March 19
|Classroom For Heroes Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 19
|Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 Novel 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 21
|The Contract Between a Specter and a Servant Novel 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 19
|The Detective Is Already Dead Novel 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 19
|The Diary of a Middle-Aged Sage's Carefree Life in Another World Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 20
|The Ephemeral Scenes of Setsuna's Journey Novel 3Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 19
|Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|March 21
|Full Clearing Another World under a Goddess with Zero Believers Novel 11Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 18
|I Could Never Be a Succubus! Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 22
|I Don't Want To Be the Dragon Duke's Maid! Serving My Ex-Fiancé From My Past Life Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 18
|The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 19
|A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 19
|The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|March 21
|NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…: Project Gestalt Recollections Novel 2 (hardcover)Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$13.99
|March 19
|Online! Novel 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$3.99
|March 19
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 24Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 19
|Sasaki and Peeps Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 19
|Young Lady Albert Is Courting Disaster Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 20
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Dragon's Dogma 2 PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC gamePlease
|CAPCOM
|US$69.99
|March 22
|Final Fantasy XIV Online Xbox Series X|S gameCite
|Square Enix
|US$19.99 (starter), US$59.99 (complete), US$139.99 (collector's)
|March 21
|Hi-Fi Rush PS5 gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Bethesda
|US$29.99
|March 22
|The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered Switch, PS5, PS4, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|NIS America
|US$59.99
|March 22
|Princess Peach: Showtime! Switch gamePlease
|Nintendo
|US$59.99
|March 22
|Rise of the Ronin PS5 gamePlease
|Sony
|US$69.99
|March 22
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.