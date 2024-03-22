×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 17-23

posted on by Alex Mateo
Urusei Yatsura anime; I Want a Gal Gamer to Praise Me, Sword Art Online: Progressive - Canon of the Golden Rule manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Urusei Yatsura Seasons 1-2 BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$89.98 March 19

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
#DRCL midnight children GN 2 (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$27.00 March 19
Adults' Picture Book GN 1Cite Yen Press US$15.00 March 19
Alice in Borderland GN 9AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$22.99 March 19
Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You. GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 19
Black Summoner GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$13.00 March 19
CALL TO ADVENTURE!: Defeating Dungeons with a Skill Board GN 7Please Seven Seas US$12.99 March 19
Coffee Moon GN 5Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 19
Dark Gathering GN 6Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 19
Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody GN 15Please Yen Press US$15.00 March 19
The Dragon King's Imperial Wrath: Falling in Love with the Bookish Princess of the Rat Clan GN 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 19
The Eminence in Shadow GN 9Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 19
The Essence of Being a Muse GN 3Please Yen Press US$15.00 March 19
Game of Familia GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 19
Gleipnir GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 March 19
Hazure Skill: The Guild Member with a Worthless Skill Is Actually a Legendary Assassin GN 6Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 19
Hellsing GN 5Please Dark Horse US$14.99 March 20
Homunculus Omnibus GN 7-8Please Seven Seas US$27.99 March 19
Honey Lemon Soda GN 5Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 19
How Do I Turn My Best Friend Into My Girlfriend? GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 19
I Can't Say No to the Lonely Girl GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 March 19
I Want a Gal Gamer to Praise Me GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 19
I Want to Be a Receptionist in This Magical World GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 19
Initial D Omnibus GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$22.99 March 19
Inside the Tentacle Cave GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 19
Insomniacs After School GN 5Please Viz Media US$14.99 March 19
Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? On the Side: Sword Oratoria GN 22Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 19
The Legend of Dororo and Hyakkimaru GN 7Please Seven Seas US$12.99 March 19
Love and Heart GN 10Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 19
Love's in Sight! GN 6Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 19
Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story GN 7Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 19
Magilumiere Magical Girls Inc. GN 1Please Viz Media US$14.99 March 19
Minato's Laundromat GN 2Please Yen Press US$15.00 March 19
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 19
Mitsuka GN 2Please Tokyopop US$13.99 March 19
Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt GN 21Please Viz Media US$16.99 March 19
Monthly in the Garden with My Landlord GN 2Please Yen Press US$15.00 March 19
Multi-Mind Mayhem: Isekai Tensei Soudouki GN 9Please One Peace US$13.95 March 19
Nights with a Cat GN 3Please Yen Press US$15.00 March 19
Orb: On the Movements of the Earth Omnibus GN 3-4Please Seven Seas US$24.99 March 19
ORIGIN GN 3Please Vertical US$12.95 March 19
The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter GN 4Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 19
Parallel Paradise GN 17Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 19
Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 19
Rooming With My Two Lovers GN 2Please Tokyopop US$13.99 March 19
The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 22Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 19
Sailor Moon: Naoko Takeuchi Collection GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 March 19
Seraph of the End GN 29Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 19
Sengoku Youko GN 6Please Tokyopop US$13.99 March 19
Shadows House GN 6Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 19
Slasher Maidens GN 10Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 19
SPY×FAMILY GN 11Please Viz Media US$11.99 March 19
Sword Art Online: Progressive - Canon of the Golden Rule GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 19
Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentosho GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 March 19
The Tiger Won't Eat the Dragon Yet GN 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 March 19
Val x Love GN 16Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 19
Welcome Back, Alice GN 6Please Vertical US$12.95 March 19
YoRHa: Pearl Harbor Descent Record – A NieR:Automata Story GN 3Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 March 19

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
#DRCL midnight children GN 2Please Viz Media US$17.99 March 19
Adults' Picture Book GN 1Cite Yen Press US$6.99 March 19
Alice in Borderland GN 9AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$15.99 March 19
Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You. GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 19
CALL TO ADVENTURE!: Defeating Dungeons with a Skill Board GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 19
Cat + Gamer GN 4Please Dark Horse US$6.99 March 19
Coffee Moon GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 19
Dark Gathering GN 6Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 19
Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody GN 15Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 19
Delicious in Dungeon GN 13Please Yen Press US$15.00 March 19
Don't Tempt Me, VP! GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 19
The Dragon King's Imperial Wrath: Falling in Love with the Bookish Princess of the Rat Clan GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 19
The Eminence in Shadow GN 9Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 19
The Essence of Being a Muse GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 19
Forget Being the Villainess, I Want to be an Adventurer! GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 20
Gamaran GN 19Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 19
Game of Familia GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 19
Gleipnir GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 19
Hazure Skill: The Guild Member with a Worthless Skill Is Actually a Legendary Assassin GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 19
Heat x Beat: I May Be an Omega, But I'm Going to Be an Idol! GNPlease Tokyopop US$15.99 March 19
Homunculus Omnibus GN 7-8Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 19
Honey Lemon Soda GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 19
How Do I Turn My Best Friend Into My Girlfriend? GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 19
Hozuki's Coolheadedness GN 19Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 19
I Can't Say No to the Lonely Girl GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 19
I Want a Gal Gamer to Praise Me GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 19
I Want to Be a Receptionist in This Magical World GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 19
Initial D Omnibus GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$14.99 March 19
Inside the Tentacle Cave GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 19
Insomniacs After School GN 5Please Viz Media US$10.99 March 19
Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken! GN 6Please Dark Horse US$8.99 March 19
A Late-Start Tamer's Laid-Back Life GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 20
The Legend of Dororo and Hyakkimaru GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 19
Love and Heart GN 10Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 19
Love's in Sight! GN 6Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 19
Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 19
The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 19
Medalist GN 9Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 19
Minato's Laundromat GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 19
Monthly in the Garden with My Landlord GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 19
Multi-Mind Mayhem: Isekai Tensei Soudouki GN 9Please One Peace US$10.99 March 19
Nights with a Cat GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 19
Orb: On the Movements of the Earth Omnibus GN 3-4Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 19
ORIGIN GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 19
The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 19
Reborn as a Vending Machine, I Now Wander the Dungeon GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 19
The Saga of Tanya the Evil GN 22Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 19
Seraph of the End GN 29Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 19
Shadows House GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 19
Slasher Maidens GN 10Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 19
SPY×FAMILY GN 11Please Viz Media US$6.99 March 19
Sword Art Online: Progressive - Canon of the Golden Rule GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 19
Sword of the Demon Hunter: Kijin Gentosho GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 19
Teppu GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 19
The Tiger Won't Eat the Dragon Yet GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 19
Val x Love GN 16Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 19
Welcome Back, Alice GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 19
YoRHa: Pearl Harbor Descent Record – A NieR:Automata Story GN 3Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 March 19

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Agents of the Four Seasons Novel 2Please Yen Press US$15.00 March 19
Amalgam Hound Novel 1Cite Yen Press US$15.00 March 19
Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Novel 4.5AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$15.00 March 19
Canine Detective Chris Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 19
Classroom For Heroes Novel 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 March 19
The Contract Between a Specter and a Servant Novel 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 March 19
The Deer King Novel 2 (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$26.00 March 19
The Detective Is Already Dead Novel 7Please Yen Press US$15.00 March 19
The Ephemeral Scenes of Setsuna's Journey Novel 3Please Yen Press US$15.00 March 19
King's Proposal Novel 4Please Yen Press US$15.00 March 19
The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady Novel 6Please Yen Press US$15.00 March 19
A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans Novel 2Please Yen Press US$15.00 March 19
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…: Project Gestalt Recollections Novel 2 (hardcover)Please Square Enix Manga US$27.99 March 19
Online! Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 19
Reborn as a Space Mercenary: I Woke Up Piloting the Strongest Starship! Novel 8Please Seven Seas US$15.99 March 19
Reincarnated Into a Game as the Hero's Friend: Running the Kingdom Behind the Scenes Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$15.99 March 19
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 24Please Yen Press US$15.00 March 19
Sasaki and Peeps Novel 6Please Yen Press US$15.00 March 19

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Agents of the Four Seasons Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 19
Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian Novel 4.5Cite Yen Press US$8.99 March 19
Amalgam Hound Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$8.99 March 19
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 5 Novel 9Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 20
The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 18
Canine Detective Chris Novel 2Please Yen Press US$3.99 March 19
Classroom For Heroes Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 19
Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 Novel 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 21
The Contract Between a Specter and a Servant Novel 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 19
The Detective Is Already Dead Novel 7Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 19
The Diary of a Middle-Aged Sage's Carefree Life in Another World Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 20
The Ephemeral Scenes of Setsuna's Journey Novel 3Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 19
Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess Novel 6Please Yen Press US$9.99 March 21
Full Clearing Another World under a Goddess with Zero Believers Novel 11Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 18
I Could Never Be a Succubus! Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 22
I Don't Want To Be the Dragon Duke's Maid! Serving My Ex-Fiancé From My Past Life Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 18
The Magical Revolution of the Reincarnated Princess and the Genius Young Lady Novel 6Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 19
A Misanthrope Teaches a Class for Demi-Humans Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 19
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior Novel 6Please Yen Press US$9.99 March 21
NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…: Project Gestalt Recollections Novel 2 (hardcover)Please Square Enix Manga US$13.99 March 19
Online! Novel 2Please Yen Press US$3.99 March 19
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 24Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 19
Sasaki and Peeps Novel 6Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 19
Young Lady Albert Is Courting Disaster Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 20

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Dragon's Dogma 2 PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC gamePlease CAPCOM US$69.99 March 22
Final Fantasy XIV Online Xbox Series X|S gameCite Square Enix US$19.99 (starter), US$59.99 (complete), US$139.99 (collector's) March 21
Hi-Fi Rush PS5 gameAnimeNewsNetwork Bethesda US$29.99 March 22
The Legend of Legacy HD Remastered Switch, PS5, PS4, PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork NIS America US$59.99 March 22
Princess Peach: Showtime! Switch gamePlease Nintendo US$59.99 March 22
Rise of the Ronin PS5 gamePlease Sony US$69.99 March 22


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 10-16
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives