News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 24-30

posted on by Alex Mateo
Berserk, Fist of the North Star: Legend of Kenshiro anime; The Alchemist Who Survived Now Dreams of a Quiet City Life, Stitches manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Berserk BDPlease Discotek US$59.95 March 26
Fist of the North Star: Legend of Kenshiro BDCite Discotek US$29.95 March 26
Futakoi BDAnimeNewsNetwork Discotek US$29.95 March 26
Hans Christian Andersen's The Little Mermaid BDPlease Discotek US$24.95 March 26
Maurading Milf BDPlease Media Blasters US$29.98 March 26
Medabots Spirits BDPlease Discotek US$39.95 March 26

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Alchemist Who Survived Now Dreams of a Quiet City Life Graphic Novel (GN) 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 March 26
Am I Actually the Strongest? GN 6Cite Kodansha USA US$12.99 March 26
Arifureta - From Commonplace to World’s Strongest GN 12AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$12.99 March 26
Before You Discard Me, I Shall Have My Way With You GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 26
Blue Period GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 March 26
A Condition Called Love GN 26Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 26
Fist of the North Star GN 12 (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$25.00 March 26
Flying Witch GN 12Please Vertical US$10.95 March 26
The Girl With the Sanpaku Eyes GN 5Please Denpa US$15.95 March 26
Grace Rosa GNPlease Titan US$12.99 March 26
The Great Cleric GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 March 26
Healer for the Shadow Hero GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 26
Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway GN 10Please One Peace US$12.95 March 26
How to Build a Dungeon: Book of the Demon King GN 8Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 26
I Got Reincarnated in a (BL) World of Big (Man) Boobs GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$17.99 March 26
I'm a Wolf, but My Boss is a Sheep! GN 4Please Seven Seas US$12.99 March 26
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 6 — Stone Ocean GN 3 (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$25.00 March 26
A Man and His Cat GN 10Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 March 26
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid GN 14Please Seven Seas US$12.99 March 26
The Moon on a Rainy Night GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 March 26
Oh My Goddess! Omnibus GN 7Please Dark Horse US$29.99 March 27
Seaside Stranger GN 6Please Seven Seas US$14.99 March 26
Skeleton Knight in Another World GN 12Please Seven Seas US$12.99 March 26
Stitches GNPlease Viz Media US$18.00 March 26
Super Morning Star GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 March 26
Toppu GP GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 March 26
Usagi Yojimbo Saga Legends Second Edition GNPlease Dark Horse US$29.99 March 27
Whisper Me a Love Song GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 March 26

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Alchemist Who Survived Now Dreams of a Quiet City Life GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 March 26
Arifureta - From Commonplace to World’s Strongest GN 12Cite Seven Seas US$9.99 March 26
Before You Discard Me, I Shall Have My Way With You GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 March 26
Blue Period GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 26
Boss Bride Days GN 15Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 26
The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 27
A Couple of Cuckoos GN 16Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 26
DAYS GN 40Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 26
Fist of the North Star GN 12Please Viz Media US$16.99 March 26
Flying Witch GN 12Please Vertical US$7.99 March 26
Gamaran: Shura GN 18Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 26
Grace Rosa GNPlease Titan US$12.99 March 26
How to Build a Dungeon: Book of the Demon King GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 26
I'm a Wolf, but My Boss is a Sheep! GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 26
Isekai Tensei: Recruited to Another World GN 7Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 27
Jealousy Blinds Love GNPlease Tokyopop US$7.99 March 25
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 6 — Stone Ocean GN 3Please Viz Media US$16.99 March 26
Lullaby of the Dawn GN 4Please Tokyopop US$7.99 March 25
A Man and His Cat GN 10Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 March 26
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid GN 14Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 26
The Moon on a Rainy Night GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 26
My Home Hero GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 26
Seaside Stranger GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 26
Osamu Tezuka's Shakespeare Manga Theater GN 1Please Ablaze US$14.99 March 27
Skeleton Knight in Another World GN 12Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 26
Stitches GNPlease Viz Media US$11.99 March 26
Super Morning Star GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 26
Terano-kun & Kumazaki-kun GNPlease Kuma US$9.99 March 26
Toppu GP GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 26
Usagi Yojimbo Saga Legends Second Edition GNPlease Dark Horse US$13.99 March 26
Whisper Me a Love Song GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 March 26
A Wild Last Boss Appeared! GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 March 27

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Executioner and Her Way of Life Novel 7Please Yen Press US$15.00 March 26
High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World! Novel 10Please Yen Press US$15.00 March 26
Ishura Novel 6Please Yen Press US$15.00 March 26
Orc Eroica Novel 4Please Yen Press US$15.00 March 26

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! Novel 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 28
After-School Dungeon Diver: Level Grinding in Another World Novel 1Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 29
Chillin' in Another World With Level 2 Super Cheat Powers Novel 13AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 29
The Executioner and Her Way of Life Novel 7Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 26
Heavenly Swords of the Twin Stars Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 25
High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World! Novel 10Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 26
I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I'm the Strongest? I'm Not Even an Adventurer Yet! Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 25
An Introvert's Hookup Hiccups: This Gyaru Is Head Over Heels for Me! Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 28
Ishura Novel 6Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 26
My Magical Career at Court: Living the Dream After My Nightmare Boss Fired Me from the Mages' Guild! Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 26
Now I'm a Demon Lord! Happily Ever After with Monster Girls in My Dungeon Novel 8Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 March 29
Orc Eroica Novel 4Please Yen Press US$8.99 March 26
The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash Novel 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 March 28

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective iOS, Android gamePlease CAPCOM TBA March 28
Grandia HD Collection PS4, Xbox One gameCite Gungho US$39.99 March 26
Touch Detective 3 + The Complete Case Files PS4, Xbox One gameAnimeNewsNetwork Nicalis US$49.99 March 28


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
