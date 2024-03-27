News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 24-30
posted on by Alex Mateo
Berserk, Fist of the North Star: Legend of Kenshiro anime; The Alchemist Who Survived Now Dreams of a Quiet City Life, Stitches manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Berserk BDPlease
|Discotek
|US$59.95
|March 26
|Fist of the North Star: Legend of Kenshiro BDCite
|Discotek
|US$29.95
|March 26
|Futakoi BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Discotek
|US$29.95
|March 26
|Hans Christian Andersen's The Little Mermaid BDPlease
|Discotek
|US$24.95
|March 26
|Maurading Milf BDPlease
|Media Blasters
|US$29.98
|March 26
|Medabots Spirits BDPlease
|Discotek
|US$39.95
|March 26
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Alchemist Who Survived Now Dreams of a Quiet City Life Graphic Novel (GN) 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|March 26
|Am I Actually the Strongest? GN 6Cite
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|March 26
|Arifureta - From Commonplace to World’s Strongest GN 12AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 26
|Before You Discard Me, I Shall Have My Way With You GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 26
|Blue Period GN 14Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|March 26
|A Condition Called Love GN 26Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 26
|Fist of the North Star GN 12 (hardcover)Please
|Viz Media
|US$25.00
|March 26
|Flying Witch GN 12Please
|Vertical
|US$10.95
|March 26
|The Girl With the Sanpaku Eyes GN 5Please
|Denpa
|US$15.95
|March 26
|Grace Rosa GNPlease
|Titan
|US$12.99
|March 26
|The Great Cleric GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|March 26
|Healer for the Shadow Hero GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 26
|Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway GN 10Please
|One Peace
|US$12.95
|March 26
|How to Build a Dungeon: Book of the Demon King GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 26
|I Got Reincarnated in a (BL) World of Big (Man) Boobs GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$17.99
|March 26
|I'm a Wolf, but My Boss is a Sheep! GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 26
|JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 6 — Stone Ocean GN 3 (hardcover)Please
|Viz Media
|US$25.00
|March 26
|A Man and His Cat GN 10Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|March 26
|Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid GN 14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 26
|The Moon on a Rainy Night GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|March 26
|Oh My Goddess! Omnibus GN 7Please
|Dark Horse
|US$29.99
|March 27
|Seaside Stranger GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|March 26
|Skeleton Knight in Another World GN 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|March 26
|Stitches GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$18.00
|March 26
|Super Morning Star GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|March 26
|Toppu GP GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|March 26
|Usagi Yojimbo Saga Legends Second Edition GNPlease
|Dark Horse
|US$29.99
|March 27
|Whisper Me a Love Song GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|March 26
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Alchemist Who Survived Now Dreams of a Quiet City Life GN 1Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|March 26
|Arifureta - From Commonplace to World’s Strongest GN 12Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 26
|Before You Discard Me, I Shall Have My Way With You GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 26
|Blue Period GN 14Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 26
|Boss Bride Days GN 15Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 26
|The Brilliant Healer's New Life in the Shadows GN 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 27
|A Couple of Cuckoos GN 16Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 26
|DAYS GN 40Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 26
|Fist of the North Star GN 12Please
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|March 26
|Flying Witch GN 12Please
|Vertical
|US$7.99
|March 26
|Gamaran: Shura GN 18Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 26
|Grace Rosa GNPlease
|Titan
|US$12.99
|March 26
|How to Build a Dungeon: Book of the Demon King GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 26
|I'm a Wolf, but My Boss is a Sheep! GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 26
|Isekai Tensei: Recruited to Another World GN 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 27
|Jealousy Blinds Love GNPlease
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|March 25
|JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Part 6 — Stone Ocean GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|March 26
|Lullaby of the Dawn GN 4Please
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|March 25
|A Man and His Cat GN 10Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|March 26
|Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid GN 14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 26
|The Moon on a Rainy Night GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 26
|My Home Hero GN 14Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 26
|Seaside Stranger GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 26
|Osamu Tezuka's Shakespeare Manga Theater GN 1Please
|Ablaze
|US$14.99
|March 27
|Skeleton Knight in Another World GN 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 26
|Stitches GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|March 26
|Super Morning Star GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 26
|Terano-kun & Kumazaki-kun GNPlease
|Kuma
|US$9.99
|March 26
|Toppu GP GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 26
|Usagi Yojimbo Saga Legends Second Edition GNPlease
|Dark Horse
|US$13.99
|March 26
|Whisper Me a Love Song GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|March 26
|A Wild Last Boss Appeared! GN 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|March 27
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|The Executioner and Her Way of Life Novel 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|March 26
|High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World! Novel 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|March 26
|Ishura Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|March 26
|Orc Eroica Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|March 26
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! Novel 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 28
|After-School Dungeon Diver: Level Grinding in Another World Novel 1Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 29
|Chillin' in Another World With Level 2 Super Cheat Powers Novel 13AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 29
|The Executioner and Her Way of Life Novel 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 26
|Heavenly Swords of the Twin Stars Novel 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 25
|High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even in Another World! Novel 10Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 26
|I Parry Everything: What Do You Mean I'm the Strongest? I'm Not Even an Adventurer Yet! Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 25
|An Introvert's Hookup Hiccups: This Gyaru Is Head Over Heels for Me! Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 28
|Ishura Novel 6Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 26
|My Magical Career at Court: Living the Dream After My Nightmare Boss Fired Me from the Mages' Guild! Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 26
|Now I'm a Demon Lord! Happily Ever After with Monster Girls in My Dungeon Novel 8Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|March 29
|Orc Eroica Novel 4Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|March 26
|The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash Novel 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|March 28
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective iOS, Android gamePlease
|CAPCOM
|TBA
|March 28
|Grandia HD Collection PS4, Xbox One gameCite
|Gungho
|US$39.99
|March 26
|Touch Detective 3 + The Complete Case Files PS4, Xbox One gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|Nicalis
|US$49.99
|March 28
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.