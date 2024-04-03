News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 31-April 6
posted on by Alex Mateo
Black Bullet anime; Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You: Soulmate, Bless manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Black Bullet BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$28.99
|April 2
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Acid Town Graphic Novel (GN) 5Please
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|April 2
|Bless GN 1Cite
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|April 2
|Boruto: Naruto Next Generations GN 19AnimeNewsNetwork
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 2
|By the Grace of the Gods GN 10Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|April 2
|Cinderella Closet GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 2
|Fairy Tail Omnibus GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$22.99
|April 2
|Japan's Longest Day: A Graphic Novel About the End of WWII: Intrigue, Treason and Emperor Hirohito's Fateful Decision to Surrender GNPlease
|Tuttle
|US$19.99
|April 2
|How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? GN 14Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 2
|How I Met My Soulmate GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|April 2
|It Takes Two Tomorrow, Too GN 3Please
|One Peace Books
|US$12.95
|April 2
|Kaguya-sama: Love is War GN 28Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 2
|Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You: Soulmate GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 2
|The Kingdoms of Ruin GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 2
|Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 2
|MoMo -the blood taker- GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 2
|Moriarty the Patriot GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 2
|Nagahama to Be, or Not to Be GNPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 2
|Neighborhood Story GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 2
|Please Go Home, Miss Akutsu! GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 2
|Rainbow Days GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 2
|Sakamoto Days GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 2
|Skip Beat! GN 49Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 2
|Sundome!! Milky Way GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 2
|Tamon’s B-Side GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 2
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Omnibus GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$22.99
|April 2
|Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|April 2
|Victoria's Electric Coffin GN 1Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|April 2
|Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun GN 7Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|April 2
|World’s End Harem: Fantasia GN 11Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 2
|Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 2
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Bless GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 2
|Boruto: Naruto Next Generations GN 19Cite
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 2
|A Brief Moment of Ichika GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 2
|By the Grace of the Gods GN 10Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|April 2
|Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill: Sui's Great Adventure GN 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 3
|Chihayafuru GN 43Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 2
|Cinderella Closet GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 2
|D-Genesis: Three Years After the Dungeons Appeared GN 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 3
|It Takes Two Tomorrow, Too GN 3Please
|One Peace Books
|US$12.95
|April 4
|Japan's Longest Day: A Graphic Novel About the End of WWII: Intrigue, Treason and Emperor Hirohito's Fateful Decision to Surrender GNPlease
|Tuttle
|US$19.99
|April 2
|Kaguya-sama: Love is War GN 28Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 2
|Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You: Soulmate GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 2
|The Kingdoms of Ruin GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 2
|Lady Rose Just Wants to Be a Commoner! GN 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 3
|Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 2
|Marriage Toxin GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$6.99
|April 2
|MoMo -the blood taker- GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 2
|Moriarty the Patriot GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 2
|Neighborhood Story GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$24.99
|April 2
|The Otome Heroine's Fight for Survival GN 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 3
|Please Go Home, Miss Akutsu! GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 2
|Rainbow Days GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 2
|Sakamoto Days GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 2
|Skip Beat! GN 49Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 2
|Tamon’s B-Side GN 3Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 2
|Those Snow White Notes GN 16Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 2
|Victoria's Electric Coffin GN 1Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|April 2
|Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun GN 7Please
|Vertical
|US$10.99
|April 2
|The World Is Dancing GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 2
|Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 2
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Raven of the Inner Palace Novel 5Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|April 2
|Trapped in a Dating Sim: Otome Games Are Tough For Us, Too! Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|April 2
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord: Production Magic Turns a Nameless Village into the Strongest Fortified City Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 4
|I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic Novel 1Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 4
|Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire ♀ Novel 10AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 5
|There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... Novel 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 4
|You Like Me, Not My Daughter?! Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 5
|When Supernatural Battles Became Commonplace Novel 10Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 5
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.