News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 31-April 6

posted on by Alex Mateo
Black Bullet anime; Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You: Soulmate, Bless manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Black Bullet BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$28.99 April 2

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Acid Town Graphic Novel (GN) 5Please Tokyopop US$13.99 April 2
Bless GN 1Cite Kodansha USA US$13.99 April 2
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations GN 19AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$11.99 April 2
By the Grace of the Gods GN 10Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 April 2
Cinderella Closet GN 5Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 2
Fairy Tail Omnibus GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$22.99 April 2
Japan's Longest Day: A Graphic Novel About the End of WWII: Intrigue, Treason and Emperor Hirohito's Fateful Decision to Surrender GNPlease Tuttle US$19.99 April 2
How Heavy Are the Dumbbells You Lift? GN 14Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 2
How I Met My Soulmate GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 April 2
It Takes Two Tomorrow, Too GN 3Please One Peace Books US$12.95 April 2
Kaguya-sama: Love is War GN 28Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 2
Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You: Soulmate GN 1Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 2
The Kingdoms of Ruin GN 8Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 2
Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari GN 6Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 2
MoMo -the blood taker- GN 8Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 2
Moriarty the Patriot GN 15Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 2
Nagahama to Be, or Not to Be GNPlease Seven Seas US$14.99 April 2
Neighborhood Story GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 2
Please Go Home, Miss Akutsu! GN 5Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 2
Rainbow Days GN 9Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 2
Sakamoto Days GN 11Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 2
Skip Beat! GN 49Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 2
Sundome!! Milky Way GN 9Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 2
Tamon’s B-Side GN 3Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 2
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Omnibus GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$22.99 April 2
Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 April 2
Victoria's Electric Coffin GN 1Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 April 2
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun GN 7Please Vertical US$12.95 April 2
World’s End Harem: Fantasia GN 11Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 2
Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii GN 7Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 2

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bless GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 2
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations GN 19Cite Viz Media US$6.99 April 2
A Brief Moment of Ichika GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 2
By the Grace of the Gods GN 10Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 April 2
Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill: Sui's Great Adventure GN 6Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 3
Chihayafuru GN 43Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 2
Cinderella Closet GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 2
D-Genesis: Three Years After the Dungeons Appeared GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 3
It Takes Two Tomorrow, Too GN 3Please One Peace Books US$12.95 April 4
Japan's Longest Day: A Graphic Novel About the End of WWII: Intrigue, Treason and Emperor Hirohito's Fateful Decision to Surrender GNPlease Tuttle US$19.99 April 2
Kaguya-sama: Love is War GN 28Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 2
Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You: Soulmate GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 2
The Kingdoms of Ruin GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 2
Lady Rose Just Wants to Be a Commoner! GN 6Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 3
Malevolent Spirits: Mononogatari GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 2
Marriage Toxin GN 2Please Seven Seas US$6.99 April 2
MoMo -the blood taker- GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 2
Moriarty the Patriot GN 15Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 2
Neighborhood Story GN 2Please Viz Media US$24.99 April 2
The Otome Heroine's Fight for Survival GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 3
Please Go Home, Miss Akutsu! GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 2
Rainbow Days GN 9Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 2
Sakamoto Days GN 11Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 2
Skip Beat! GN 49Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 2
Tamon’s B-Side GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 2
Those Snow White Notes GN 16Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 2
Victoria's Electric Coffin GN 1Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 April 2
Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun GN 7Please Vertical US$10.99 April 2
The World Is Dancing GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 2
Yakuza Fiancé: Raise wa Tanin ga Ii GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 2

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Raven of the Inner Palace Novel 5Cite Seven Seas US$15.99 April 2
Trapped in a Dating Sim: Otome Games Are Tough For Us, Too! Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$15.99 April 2

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Easygoing Territory Defense by the Optimistic Lord: Production Magic Turns a Nameless Village into the Strongest Fortified City Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 4
I'm a Noble on the Brink of Ruin, So I Might as Well Try Mastering Magic Novel 1Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 4
Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire Novel 10AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 5
There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 4
You Like Me, Not My Daughter?! Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 5
When Supernatural Battles Became Commonplace Novel 10Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 5


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
