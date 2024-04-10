×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 7-13

posted on by Alex Mateo
Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time - Super Extra anime; Engage, The Condemned Villainess Goes Back in Time and Aims to Become the Ultimate Villain manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time - Super Extra Complete Collection BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$49.98 April 9

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Akane-banashi Graphic Novel (GN) 5Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 9
Black or White GN 8Please Viz Media US$12.99 April 9
Case Closed GN 90Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 9
Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World GN 9Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 9
The Condemned Villainess Goes Back in Time and Aims to Become the Ultimate Villain GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 9
Crossplay Love: Otaku x Punk GN 8Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 9
Daemons of the Shadow Realm GN 4Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 April 9
Dandadan GN 7Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 9
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu Academy GN 2Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 9
Dinosaur Sanctuary GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 9
The Dungeon of Black Company GN 10Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 9
Engage GN 1Please Viz Media US$12.99 April 9
The Fable Omnibus GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$22.99 April 9
Haruki Murakami Manga Stories GN 2 (hardcover)Please Tuttle US$19.99 April 9
Hellsing Second Edition GN 6Please Dark Horse US$14.99 April 10
I Married My Female Friend GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 9
The Ice Guy and the Cool Girl GN 4Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 April 9
Immortal Hounds GN 7Please Vertical US$12.95 April 9
Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits GN 9Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 9
Komi Can't Communicate GN 29Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 9
Life with an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated into a Total Fantasy Knockout GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 9
Magika Swordsman and Summoner GN 17Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 9
March comes in like a lion GN 2Please Denpa US$12.95 April 9
Marmalade Boy: Collector's Edition GN 5Please Seven Seas US$19.99 April 9
Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms GN 6Please Vertical US$12.95 April 9
My Girlfriend's Child GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 April 9
My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! GN 12Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 April 9
Pass the Monster Meat, Milady! GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 April 9
Quality Assurance in Another World GN 7Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 April 9
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 16Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 April 9
Sketchy GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 April 9
Time Stop Hero GN 9Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 9
We Started a Threesome! GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 9
WIND BREAKER GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 April 9

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Akane-banashi GN 5Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 9
The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 10
Because I, the True Saint, was Banished, that Country is Done For! GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 9
Black or White GN 8Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 9
Case Closed GN 90Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 9
Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World GN 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 9
The Condemned Villainess Goes Back in Time and Aims to Become the Ultimate Villain GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 9
Crossplay Love: Otaku x Punk GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 9
Daemons of the Shadow Realm GN 4Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 April 9
Dandadan GN 7Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 9
Death's Daughter and the Ebony Blade GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 10
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu Academy GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 9
Dinosaur Sanctuary GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 9
The Dungeon of Black Company GN 10Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 9
Engage GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 9
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest GN 15Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 9
Gang King GN 16Please Kodansha USA US$9.99 April 9
Giant Killing GN 42Please Kodansha USA US$9.99 April 9
Haruki Murakami Manga Stories GN 2Please Tuttle US$19.99 April 9
I Have a Crush at Work GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 9
I Married My Female Friend GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 9
The Ice Guy and the Cool Girl GN 4Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 April 9
Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits GN 9Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 9
Komi Can't Communicate GN 29Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 9
Life with an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated into a Total Fantasy Knockout GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 9
Marmalade Boy: Collector's Edition GN 5Please Seven Seas US$11.99 April 9
Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 9
Monster and Parent GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 10
My Girlfriend's Child GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$9.99 April 9
My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! GN 12Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 April 9
Pass the Monster Meat, Milady! GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 9
The Poetry of Ran GN 1Please Titan US$12.99 April 9
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 16Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 9
Sketchy GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 9
Time Stop Hero GN 9Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 9
We Started a Threesome! GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 9
WIND BREAKER GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 9
You Must Be This Tall to Propose! GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 9

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride Novel 16Please J-Novel Club US$15.99 April 9
The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Novel 18Please J-Novel Club US$15.99 April 9

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 18Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 11
Sword Saint Adel's Second Chance Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 12


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, March 31-April 6
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives