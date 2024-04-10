News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 7-13
posted on by Alex Mateo
Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time - Super Extra anime; Engage, The Condemned Villainess Goes Back in Time and Aims to Become the Ultimate Villain manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time - Super Extra Complete Collection BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$49.98
|April 9
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Akane-banashi Graphic Novel (GN) 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 9
|Black or White GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|April 9
|Case Closed GN 90Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 9
|Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 9
|The Condemned Villainess Goes Back in Time and Aims to Become the Ultimate Villain GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 9
|Crossplay Love: Otaku x Punk GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 9
|Daemons of the Shadow Realm GN 4Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|April 9
|Dandadan GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 9
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu Academy GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 9
|Dinosaur Sanctuary GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 9
|The Dungeon of Black Company GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 9
|Engage GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|April 9
|The Fable Omnibus GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$22.99
|April 9
|Haruki Murakami Manga Stories GN 2 (hardcover)Please
|Tuttle
|US$19.99
|April 9
|Hellsing Second Edition GN 6Please
|Dark Horse
|US$14.99
|April 10
|I Married My Female Friend GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 9
|The Ice Guy and the Cool Girl GN 4Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|April 9
|Immortal Hounds GN 7Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|April 9
|Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 9
|Komi Can't Communicate GN 29Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 9
|Life with an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated into a Total Fantasy Knockout GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 9
|Magika Swordsman and Summoner GN 17Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 9
|March comes in like a lion GN 2Please
|Denpa
|US$12.95
|April 9
|Marmalade Boy: Collector's Edition GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$19.99
|April 9
|Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms GN 6Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|April 9
|My Girlfriend's Child GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|April 9
|My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! GN 12Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|April 9
|Pass the Monster Meat, Milady! GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|April 9
|Quality Assurance in Another World GN 7Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|April 9
|Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 16Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|April 9
|Sketchy GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|April 9
|Time Stop Hero GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 9
|We Started a Threesome! GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 9
|WIND BREAKER GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|April 9
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Akane-banashi GN 5Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 9
|The Banished Former Hero Lives as He Pleases GN 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 10
|Because I, the True Saint, was Banished, that Country is Done For! GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 9
|Black or White GN 8Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 9
|Case Closed GN 90Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 9
|Chronicles of an Aristocrat Reborn in Another World GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 9
|The Condemned Villainess Goes Back in Time and Aims to Become the Ultimate Villain GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 9
|Crossplay Love: Otaku x Punk GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 9
|Daemons of the Shadow Realm GN 4Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|April 9
|Dandadan GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 9
|Death's Daughter and the Ebony Blade GN 1Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 10
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu Academy GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 9
|Dinosaur Sanctuary GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 9
|The Dungeon of Black Company GN 10Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 9
|Engage GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 9
|Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest GN 15Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 9
|Gang King GN 16Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$9.99
|April 9
|Giant Killing GN 42Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$9.99
|April 9
|Haruki Murakami Manga Stories GN 2Please
|Tuttle
|US$19.99
|April 9
|I Have a Crush at Work GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 9
|I Married My Female Friend GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 9
|The Ice Guy and the Cool Girl GN 4Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|April 9
|Kakuriyo: Bed & Breakfast for Spirits GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 9
|Komi Can't Communicate GN 29Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 9
|Life with an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated into a Total Fantasy Knockout GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 9
|Marmalade Boy: Collector's Edition GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$11.99
|April 9
|Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms GN 11Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 9
|Monster and Parent GN 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 10
|My Girlfriend's Child GN 4Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$9.99
|April 9
|My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! GN 12Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|April 9
|Pass the Monster Meat, Milady! GN 3Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 9
|The Poetry of Ran GN 1Please
|Titan
|US$12.99
|April 9
|Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 16Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 9
|Sketchy GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 9
|Time Stop Hero GN 9Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 9
|We Started a Threesome! GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 9
|WIND BREAKER GN 14Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 9
|You Must Be This Tall to Propose! GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 9
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride Novel 16Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.99
|April 9
|The Unwanted Undead Adventurer Novel 18Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.99
|April 9
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 18Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 11
|Sword Saint Adel's Second Chance Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 12
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.