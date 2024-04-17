×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 14-20

posted on by Alex Mateo
Rozen Maiden anime; Trinity Seven -Revision-, Snowball Earth manga ship"

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Rozen Maiden BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$119.98 Sentai Filmworks

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
15 Minutes Before We Really Date GN 2Please Yen Press US$15.00 April 16
Associate Professor Akira Takatsuki's Conjecture GN 3Cite Yen Press US$13.00 April 16
Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon: My Party Tried to Kill Me, But Thanks to an Infinite Gacha I Got LVL 9999 Friends and Am Out For Revenge GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$13.99 April 16
BAKEMONOGATARI GN 21Please Vertical US$12.95 April 16
A Beast's Descent Into Love GNPlease Tokyopop US$13.99 April 16
Call the Name of the Night GN 4Please Yen Press US$13.00 April 16
Captain Corinth: The Galactic Navy Officer Becomes An Adventurer GN 6Please One Peace Books US$12.95 April 16
Chained Soldier GN 7Please Yen Press US$13.00 April 16
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy GN 5Please Yen Press US$13.00 April 16
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest GN 15Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 16
Fox-Colored Jealousy GNPlease Yen Press US$15.00 April 16
Gap Papa: Daddy at Work and at Home GN 4Please Seven Seas US$15.99 April 16
The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses GN 9Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 April 16
Goblin Slayer GN 14Please Yen Press US$13.00 April 16
Gokurakugai GN 1Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 16
How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord GN 18Please Seven Seas US$12.99 April 16
I Kept Pressing the 100-Million-Year Button and Came Out on Top GN 5Please Yen Press US$13.00 April 16
I Want You to Make Me Beautiful! GNPlease Seven Seas US$23.99 April 16
I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 April 16
I'm Quitting Heroing GN 5Please Yen Press US$13.00 April 16
If the Villainess and Villain Met and Fell in Love GN 1Please Yen Press US$15.00 April 16
The Illustrated Guide to Monster Girls GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 April 16
Jujutsu Kaisen GN 22Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 16
Kamen Rider Kuuga GN 5Please Titan US$12.99 April 16
King in Limbo Omnibus GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$21.99 April 16
Kiss the Scars of the Girls GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 April 16
Lord Hades's Ruthless Marriage GN 2Please Yen Press US$15.00 April 16
Lullaby of the Dawn GN 3Please Tokyopop US$13.99 April 16
Mieruko-chan GN 9Please Yen Press US$13.00 April 16
Mission: Yozakura Family GN 10Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 16
My Cat is Such a Weirdo GN 3Please Seven Seas US$15.99 April 16
My Dress-Up Darling GN 11Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 April 16
My Mate Is a Feline Gentleman: UK Arc Under GN 3Please Yen Press US$15.00 April 16
My New Life as a Cat GN 5Please Seven Seas US$13.99 April 16
My Poison Princess Is Still Cute GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 April 16
No Longer Heroine GN 6Please Yen Press US$13.00 April 16
Obey Me! The Comic GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 16
Orient GN 19Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 16
Parasyte Full Color Collection GN 6 (hardcover)Please Kodansha USA US$19.99 April 16
Record of Ragnarok GN 10Please Viz Media US$14.99 April 16
The Reformation of the World as Overseen by a Realist Demon King GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 April 16
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 24Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 April 16
Revenge: Mrs. Wrong GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 April 16
Saint? No! I'm Just a Passing Beast Tamer! GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.00 April 16
Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 April 16
Shy GN 6Please Yen Press US$13.00 April 16
Snowball Earth GN 1Please Viz Media US$14.99 April 16
So What's Wrong with Getting Reborn as a Goblin? GN 5Please Yen Press US$13.00 April 16
Steel of the Celestial Shadows GN 2Please Viz Media US$14.99 April 16
Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included GN 5Please Yen Press US$13.00 April 16
The Summer Hikaru Died GN 3Please Yen Press US$15.00 April 16
Three Exorcism Siblings GN 1Please Titan US$12.99 April 16
Touge Oni: Primal Gods in Ancient Times GN 3Please Yen Press US$15.00 April 16
Trinity Seven -Revision- GN 1Please Yen Press US$13.00 April 16
Undead Unluck GN 15Please Viz Media US$11.99 April 16
Watari-kun's ****** Is about to Collapse GN 16Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 16
When I Became a Commoner, They Broke Off Our Engagement! GN 2Please Yen Press US$13.00 April 16
When Will Ayumu Make His Move? GN 15Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 April 16
Witch of Thistle Castle GN 3Please Titan US$12.99 April 16

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
15 Minutes Before We Really Date GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 16
Acid Town GN 6Cite Tokyopop US$7.99 April 18
Associate Professor Akira Takatsuki's Conjecture GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$6.99 April 16
Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon: My Party Tried to Kill Me, But Thanks to an Infinite Gacha I Got LVL 9999 Friends and Am Out For Revenge GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 16
BAKEMONOGATARI GN 21Please Vertical US$7.99 April 16
Bungo Stray Dogs: Wan! GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 16
Call the Name of the Night GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 16
Captain Corinth: The Galactic Navy Officer Becomes An Adventurer Novel 6Please One Peace Books US$12.95 April 16
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 16
Don't Tempt Me, VP! GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 16
Endo and Kobayashi Live! The Latest on Tsundere Villainess Lieselotte GN 6Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 17
Fox-Colored Jealousy GNPlease Yen Press US$6.99 April 16
Gamaran GN 20Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 16
Gap Papa: Daddy at Work and at Home GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 16
The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses GN 9Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 April 16
The Girl With the Sanpaku Eyes GN 5Please Denpa US$9.99 April 17
The God-Tier Guardian and the Love of Six Princesses GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 16
Gokurakugai GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 16
Hell Mode GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 17
How to Treat a Lady Knight Right GN 4Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 16
I Kept Pressing the 100-Million-Year Button and Came Out on Top GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 16
I Want You to Make Me Beautiful! GNPlease Seven Seas US$14.99 April 16
I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability GN 11Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 16
I'm Quitting Heroing GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 16
If the Villainess and Villain Met and Fell in Love GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 16
The Illustrated Guide to Monster Girls GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 16
The Invincible Summoner Who Crawled Up from Level 1 GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 17
Jujutsu Kaisen GN 22Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 16
Kamen Rider Kuuga GN 5Please Titan US$12.99 April 16
Kase-san and... Yamada GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 16
King in Limbo Omnibus GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 April 16
Kiss the Scars of the Girls GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 16
Lord Hades's Ruthless Marriage GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 16
March comes in like a lion GN 2Please Denpa US$7.99 April 17
Mieruko-chan GN 9Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 16
Mission: Yozakura Family GN 10Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 16
My Cat is Such a Weirdo GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 16
My Dress-Up Darling GN 11Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 April 16
My Gemini GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 16
My Mate Is a Feline Gentleman: UK Arc Under GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 16
My New Life as a Cat GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 16
My Poison Princess Is Still Cute GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 16
Natsume & Natsume GN 5Please Azuki US$8.99 April 17
No Longer Heroine GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 16
Now I'm a Demon Lord! Happily Ever After with Monster Girls in My Dungeon GN 5Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 17
Orient GN 19Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 16
Parasyte Full Color Collection GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 April 16
Record of Ragnarok GN 10Please Viz Media US$10.99 April 16
The Reformation of the World as Overseen by a Realist Demon King GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 16
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 24Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 16
Revenge: Mrs. Wrong GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 16
Saint? No! I'm Just a Passing Beast Tamer! GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 16
Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 16
Shy GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 16
Since I Could Die Tomorrow GN 4Please Tokyopop US$7.99 April 18
Snowball Earth GN 1Please Viz Media US$10.99 April 16
So What's Wrong with Getting Reborn as a Goblin? GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 16
Steel of the Celestial Shadows GN 2Please Viz Media US$10.99 April 16
Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 16
The Summer Hikaru Died GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 16
Three Exorcism Siblings GN 1Please Titan US$12.99 April 16
Touge Oni: Primal Gods in Ancient Times GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 16
Trinity Seven -Revision- GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 16
Undead Girl Murder Farce GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 16
Undead Unluck GN 15Please Viz Media US$6.99 April 16
Watari-kun's ****** Is about to Collapse GN 16Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 16
When I Became a Commoner, They Broke Off Our Engagement! GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 April 16
When Will Ayumu Make His Move? GN 15Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 April 16
Witch of Thistle Castle GN 3Please Titan US$12.99 April 16
The Water Magician GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 April 17

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Novel 12Please Yen Press US$15.00 April 16
Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 Novel 8Cite Seven Seas US$15.99 April 16
The Evil Queen's Beautiful Principles Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$15.99 April 16
High School DxD Novel 13Please Yen Press US$15.00 April 16
Hollow Regalia Novel 4Please Yen Press US$15.00 April 16
I Kept Pressing the 100-Million-Year Button and Came Out on Top Novel 7Please Yen Press US$15.00 April 16
The Misfit of Demon King Academy Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$15.00 April 16
The Mythical Hero's Otherworld Chronicles Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 19
Sabikui Bisco Novel 7Please Yen Press US$15.00 April 16
Safe & Sound in the Arms of an Elite Knight Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 April 19
Secrets of the Silent Witch Novel 4.5Please Yen Press US$15.00 April 16
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Novel 18Please Yen Press US$15.00 April 16
You Can't See the Snow Novel (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$20.00 April 16

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World Novel 4Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 16
Bofuri: I Don’t Want to Get Hurt, So I’ll Max Out My Defense Novel 12Cite Yen Press US$8.99 April 16
High School DxD Novel 13AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$8.99 April 16
Hollow Regalia Novel 4Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 16
I Kept Pressing the 100-Million-Year Button and Came Out on Top Novel 7Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 16
Modern Dungeon Capture Starting with Broken Skills Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 18
Sabikui Bisco Novel 7Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 16
Secrets of the Silent Witch Novel 4.5Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 16
Sword of the Demon Hunter Kijin Gentosho Novel 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 April 18
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Novel 18Please Yen Press US$8.99 April 16
You Can't See the Snow NovelPlease Yen Press US$9.99 April 16


