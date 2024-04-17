News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, April 14-20
posted on by Alex Mateo
Rozen Maiden anime; Trinity Seven -Revision-, Snowball Earth manga ship"
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Rozen Maiden BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$119.98
|Sentai Filmworks
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
15 Minutes Before We Really Date GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|April 16
Associate Professor Akira Takatsuki's Conjecture GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 16
Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon: My Party Tried to Kill Me, But Thanks to an Infinite Gacha I Got LVL 9999 Friends and Am Out For Revenge GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 16
BAKEMONOGATARI GN 21
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|April 16
A Beast's Descent Into Love GN
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|April 16
Call the Name of the Night GN 4
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 16
Captain Corinth: The Galactic Navy Officer Becomes An Adventurer GN 6
|One Peace Books
|US$12.95
|April 16
Chained Soldier GN 7
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 16
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy GN 5
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 16
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest GN 15
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 16
Fox-Colored Jealousy GN
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|April 16
Gap Papa: Daddy at Work and at Home GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|April 16
The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses GN 9
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|April 16
Goblin Slayer GN 14
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 16
Gokurakugai GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 16
How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord GN 18
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|April 16
I Kept Pressing the 100-Million-Year Button and Came Out on Top GN 5
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 16
I Want You to Make Me Beautiful! GN
|Seven Seas
|US$23.99
|April 16
I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability GN 11
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|April 16
I'm Quitting Heroing GN 5
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 16
If the Villainess and Villain Met and Fell in Love GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|April 16
The Illustrated Guide to Monster Girls GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 16
Jujutsu Kaisen GN 22
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 16
Kamen Rider Kuuga GN 5
|Titan
|US$12.99
|April 16
King in Limbo Omnibus GN 2
|Kodansha USA
|US$21.99
|April 16
Kiss the Scars of the Girls GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 16
Lord Hades's Ruthless Marriage GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|April 16
Lullaby of the Dawn GN 3
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|April 16
Mieruko-chan GN 9
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 16
Mission: Yozakura Family GN 10
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 16
My Cat is Such a Weirdo GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|April 16
My Dress-Up Darling GN 11
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|April 16
My Mate Is a Feline Gentleman: UK Arc Under GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|April 16
My New Life as a Cat GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|April 16
My Poison Princess Is Still Cute GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 16
No Longer Heroine GN 6
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 16
Obey Me! The Comic GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 16
Orient GN 19
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 16
Parasyte Full Color Collection GN 6 (hardcover)
|Kodansha USA
|US$19.99
|April 16
Record of Ragnarok GN 10
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|April 16
The Reformation of the World as Overseen by a Realist Demon King GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 16
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 24
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|April 16
Revenge: Mrs. Wrong GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 16
Saint? No! I'm Just a Passing Beast Tamer! GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 16
Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement GN 6
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|April 16
Shy GN 6
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 16
Snowball Earth GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|April 16
So What's Wrong with Getting Reborn as a Goblin? GN 5
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 16
Steel of the Celestial Shadows GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|April 16
Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included GN 5
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 16
The Summer Hikaru Died GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|April 16
Three Exorcism Siblings GN 1
|Titan
|US$12.99
|April 16
Touge Oni: Primal Gods in Ancient Times GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|April 16
Trinity Seven -Revision- GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 16
Undead Unluck GN 15
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|April 16
Watari-kun's ****** Is about to Collapse GN 16
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 16
When I Became a Commoner, They Broke Off Our Engagement! GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|April 16
When Will Ayumu Make His Move? GN 15
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|April 16
Witch of Thistle Castle GN 3
|Titan
|US$12.99
|April 16
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
15 Minutes Before We Really Date GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 16
Acid Town GN 6
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|April 18
Associate Professor Akira Takatsuki's Conjecture GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 16
Backstabbed in a Backwater Dungeon: My Party Tried to Kill Me, But Thanks to an Infinite Gacha I Got LVL 9999 Friends and Am Out For Revenge GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 16
BAKEMONOGATARI GN 21
|Vertical
|US$7.99
|April 16
Bungo Stray Dogs: Wan! GN 7
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 16
Call the Name of the Night GN 4
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 16
Captain Corinth: The Galactic Navy Officer Becomes An Adventurer Novel 6
|One Peace Books
|US$12.95
|April 16
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy GN 5
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 16
Don't Tempt Me, VP! GN 5
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 16
Endo and Kobayashi Live! The Latest on Tsundere Villainess Lieselotte GN 6
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 17
Fox-Colored Jealousy GN
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 16
Gamaran GN 20
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 16
Gap Papa: Daddy at Work and at Home GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 16
The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses GN 9
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|April 16
The Girl With the Sanpaku Eyes GN 5
|Denpa
|US$9.99
|April 17
The God-Tier Guardian and the Love of Six Princesses GN 12
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 16
Gokurakugai GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 16
Hell Mode GN 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 17
How to Treat a Lady Knight Right GN 4
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 16
I Kept Pressing the 100-Million-Year Button and Came Out on Top GN 5
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 16
I Want You to Make Me Beautiful! GN
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|April 16
I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability GN 11
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 16
I'm Quitting Heroing GN 5
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 16
If the Villainess and Villain Met and Fell in Love GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 16
The Illustrated Guide to Monster Girls GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 16
The Invincible Summoner Who Crawled Up from Level 1 GN 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 17
Jujutsu Kaisen GN 22
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 16
Kamen Rider Kuuga GN 5
|Titan
|US$12.99
|April 16
Kase-san and... Yamada GN 8
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 16
King in Limbo Omnibus GN 2
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|April 16
Kiss the Scars of the Girls GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 16
Lord Hades's Ruthless Marriage GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 16
March comes in like a lion GN 2
|Denpa
|US$7.99
|April 17
Mieruko-chan GN 9
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 16
Mission: Yozakura Family GN 10
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 16
My Cat is Such a Weirdo GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 16
My Dress-Up Darling GN 11
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|April 16
My Gemini GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 16
My Mate Is a Feline Gentleman: UK Arc Under GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 16
My New Life as a Cat GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 16
My Poison Princess Is Still Cute GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 16
Natsume & Natsume GN 5
|Azuki
|US$8.99
|April 17
No Longer Heroine GN 6
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 16
Now I'm a Demon Lord! Happily Ever After with Monster Girls in My Dungeon GN 5
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 17
Orient GN 19
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 16
Parasyte Full Color Collection GN 6
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|April 16
Record of Ragnarok GN 10
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|April 16
The Reformation of the World as Overseen by a Realist Demon King GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 16
Rent-A-Girlfriend GN 24
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 16
Revenge: Mrs. Wrong GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 16
Saint? No! I'm Just a Passing Beast Tamer! GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 16
Saving 80,000 Gold in Another World for My Retirement GN 6
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 16
Shy GN 6
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 16
Since I Could Die Tomorrow GN 4
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|April 18
Snowball Earth GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|April 16
So What's Wrong with Getting Reborn as a Goblin? GN 5
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 16
Steel of the Celestial Shadows GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|April 16
Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included GN 5
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 16
The Summer Hikaru Died GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 16
Three Exorcism Siblings GN 1
|Titan
|US$12.99
|April 16
Touge Oni: Primal Gods in Ancient Times GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 16
Trinity Seven -Revision- GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 16
Undead Girl Murder Farce GN 5
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 16
Undead Unluck GN 15
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|April 16
Watari-kun's ****** Is about to Collapse GN 16
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 16
When I Became a Commoner, They Broke Off Our Engagement! GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|April 16
When Will Ayumu Make His Move? GN 15
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|April 16
Witch of Thistle Castle GN 3
|Titan
|US$12.99
|April 16
The Water Magician GN 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|April 17
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out My Defense Novel 12
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|April 16
Classroom of the Elite: Year 2 Novel 8
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|April 16
The Evil Queen's Beautiful Principles Novel 1
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|April 16
High School DxD Novel 13
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|April 16
Hollow Regalia Novel 4
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|April 16
I Kept Pressing the 100-Million-Year Button and Came Out on Top Novel 7
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|April 16
The Misfit of Demon King Academy Novel 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$15.00
|April 16
The Mythical Hero's Otherworld Chronicles Novel 7
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 19
Sabikui Bisco Novel 7
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|April 16
Safe & Sound in the Arms of an Elite Knight Novel 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|April 19
Secrets of the Silent Witch Novel 4.5
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|April 16
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Novel 18
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|April 16
You Can't See the Snow Novel (hardcover)
|Yen Press
|US$20.00
|April 16
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Apparently, Disillusioned Adventurers Will Save the World Novel 4
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 16
Bofuri: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, So I'll Max Out My Defense Novel 12
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 16
High School DxD Novel 13
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 16
Hollow Regalia Novel 4
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 16
I Kept Pressing the 100-Million-Year Button and Came Out on Top Novel 7
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 16
Modern Dungeon Capture Starting with Broken Skills Novel 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 18
Sabikui Bisco Novel 7
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 16
Secrets of the Silent Witch Novel 4.5
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 16
Sword of the Demon Hunter Kijin Gentosho Novel 5
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|April 18
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Novel 18
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|April 16
You Can't See the Snow Novel
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|April 16
