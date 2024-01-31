SaGa Emerald Beyond Game's New Trailer Highlights Bonnie, Formina

Game launches on April 25

Square Enix 's YouTube channel began streaming a new trailer for the upcoming SaGa Emerald Beyond game for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC via Steam , iOS, and Android on Wednesday. The video highlights the playable characters Bonnie Blair and Formina Franklyn.

The trailer also featured new details around the game's combat including new techniques such as Martial Arts, two-handed weapons, and Conditional Techs.

SaGa Emerald Beyond is set for release on April 25.

Each of the heroes have journeys across the game's 17 worlds. There are branching story paths and multiple endings.

Akitoshi Kawazu is the game designer/storyteller, Kenji Ito is composing the music, and Satoshi Kuramochi is designing the characters.

Square released the first Romancing SaGa game in 1992 for the Super Famicom (SNES) game console. An enhanced remake of the game for the PlayStation 2 titled Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song launched in Japan and North America in 2005. A ported version of the original Super Famicom game launched for mobile phones and digitally for Nintendo Wii in 2009. Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song got a remastered version in December 2022.