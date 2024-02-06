Transformers Comic Book Artist José Delbo Dies

Image via Wikimedia Comons

Argentinian comic book artistdied on February 5. He was aged 90. He was known for his work oncomic books foramongst many other works.

His family made an announcement regarding his passing.

Some of Delbo's earliest work in the United States include The Spectre and Wonder Woman with DC Comics . He worked on the Transformers comic books from 1988–1990 and worked on 25 issues including issues 36-42, 45-54, 56-60, 63-64, and 67.

San Diego Comic-Con International awarded Delbo its Inkpot Award in 2013.



Source: The Daily Cartoonists via siebertron