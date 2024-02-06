News
Transformers Comic Book Artist José Delbo Dies
posted on by Adriana Hazra
San Diego Comic-Con International awarded Delbo its Inkpot Award in 2013
Argentinian comic book artist José Delbo died on February 5. He was aged 90. He was known for his work on Transformers comic books for Marvel Comics amongst many other works.
San Diego Comic-Con International awarded Delbo its Inkpot Award in 2013.
His family made an announcement regarding his passing.
Some of Delbo's earliest work in the United States include The Spectre and Wonder Woman with DC Comics. He worked on the Transformers comic books from 1988–1990 and worked on 25 issues including issues 36-42, 45-54, 56-60, 63-64, and 67.
San Diego Comic-Con International awarded Delbo its Inkpot Award in 2013.
Source: The Daily Cartoonists via siebertron
discuss this in the forum (5 posts) |
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history