News
Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night Anime's Main Promo Video Reveals More Cast & Staff, Songs, April 6 Debut

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Sumire Uesaka, Miho Okasaki, Yukina Shutō, Sally Amaki join Doga Kobo anime's cast

The official website for Doga Kobo's original television anime series Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night (Yoru no Kurage wa Oyogenai) started streaming the anime's main promotional video on Wednesday. The video reveals more cast and staff members, the anime's opening and ending theme songs, and April 6 premiere.

The newly announced cast members are:

Sumire Uesaka as Miiko
Miho Okasaki as Mero Setō
Yukina Shutō as Momoko Yanagi
Sally Amaki as Akari Suzumura
The anime also revealed new staff members:

The anime will premiere on April 6 on the TOKYO MX and BS11 channels at 25:00 JST (effectively, April 7 at 1:00 a.m. JST, or April 6 at 12:00 p.m. EDT). The anime will then air on Kansai TV and AT-X channels on April 7 and on HTB Hokkaido TV on April 8, with other venues planned. The anime celebrates the 50th anniversary of Doga Kobo.

KanoeRana performs the anime's opening theme song titled "Irodori" (coloring), and female singer Anna Tsurushima will perform the ending theme song "Ichi-nichi wa 25-jikan" (A Day Is 25 Hours). (The "Ichi-nichi wa 25-jikan" song plays first in the video above.) Musician 40mP produces an insert song for the anyonymous artist "JELEE" in the anime's story.

The anime will also have a live viewing of its advance screening and cast talk show in Japan on March 3.

The anime stars:

The youth story about a group of girls exposed to creativity will take place in Shibuya. JELEE is credited with the original work, and Ryohei Takeshita (Eromanga Sensei) is directing the series at Doga Kobo. popman3580 is the original character designer, and Junichirō Taniguchi (Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story, Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru) is adapting those designs for animation. Yūki Yaku (Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki light novel author) is writing and overseeing the series scripts.

Other staff members include:

A manga adaptation by Niko Fujii will launch on Kodansha's Magazine Pocket app in April.

Sources: Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night anime's website, Comic Natalie

