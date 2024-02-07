Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night Anime's Main Promo Video Reveals More Cast & Staff, Songs, April 6 Debut

The official website for Doga Kobo 's original television anime series Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night ( Yoru no Kurage wa Oyogenai ) started streaming the anime's main promotional video on Wednesday. The video reveals more cast and staff members, the anime's opening and ending theme songs, and April 6 premiere.

The newly announced cast members are:

Sumire Uesaka as Miiko

Miho Okasaki as Mero Setō

Yukina Shutō as Momoko Yanagi

Sally Amaki as Akari Suzumura

The anime also revealed new staff members:

The anime will premiere on April 6 on the TOKYO MX and BS11 channels at 25:00 JST (effectively, April 7 at 1:00 a.m. JST, or April 6 at 12:00 p.m. EDT). The anime will then air on Kansai TV and AT-X channels on April 7 and on HTB Hokkaido TV on April 8, with other venues planned. The anime celebrates the 50th anniversary of Doga Kobo .

KanoeRana performs the anime's opening theme song titled "Irodori" (coloring), and female singer Anna Tsurushima will perform the ending theme song "Ichi-nichi wa 25-jikan" (A Day Is 25 Hours). (The "Ichi-nichi wa 25-jikan" song plays first in the video above.) Musician 40mP produces an insert song for the anyonymous artist "JELEE" in the anime's story.

The anime will also have a live viewing of its advance screening and cast talk show in Japan on March 3.

The anime stars:

The youth story about a group of girls exposed to creativity will take place in Shibuya. JELEE is credited with the original work, and Ryohei Takeshita ( Eromanga Sensei ) is directing the series at Doga Kobo . popman3580 is the original character designer, and Junichirō Taniguchi ( Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story , Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru ) is adapting those designs for animation. Yūki Yaku ( Bottom-tier Character Tomozaki light novel author) is writing and overseeing the series scripts.

Other staff members include:

A manga adaptation by Niko Fujii will launch on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app in April.