Gundam Seed Freedom Novel Ends in 2nd Volume

2nd volume ships on March 26

Image via Gundam Ace's Twitter © Liu Goto, Tomofumi Ogasawara, Kadokawa

Kadokawa 's Gundam Ace magazine announced on Twitter on February 14 that the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM novel based on the film by scriptwriter Liu Goto will end with the second volume on March 26. The first volume shipped on January 30, and recently had a large reprint.

Goto penned the novelizations for Mobile Suit Gundam Seed and Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny and also penned the script for the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed FREEDOM film. Tomofumi Ogasawara , who drew illustrations for the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed novelization, is drawing the illustrations for the novels.

The film opened in Japan on January 26. The story is chronologically set in C.E. (Cosmic Era) 75.

Mobile Suit Gundam Seed director Mitsuo Fukuda directed the film at Bandai Namco Filmworks . Fukuda also co-wrote the script along with his late wife Chiaki Morosawa and Goto. Hisashi Hirai ( Mobile Suit Gundam Seed ) designed the characters.

The film project is part of the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Project ignited initiative, which was announced in 2021. The initiative commemorates the 20th anniversary of the original Mobile Suit Gundam Seed anime in 2022, and it has several parts. The initiative also includes a new Mobile Suit Gundam Seed game and the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Eclipse side-story manga.

The first Mobile Suit Gundam Seed television anime aired from 2002 to 2003, followed by Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny from 2004 to 2005. The three-part Mobile Suit Gundam Seed C.E.73: Stargazer anime project followed in 2006. Sony Music Anime Festival '06 announced the planned film project in May 2006.

Chiaki Morosawa , the head scriptwriter for the two Gundam Seed series, died at the age of 56 in 2016. She had been collaborating with her husband, who directed both Gundam Seed television series, on the planned Gundam Seed film project. Morosawa had explained in 2008 that the plot for the project was completed, but that she had been ill since the end of the Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny sequel in 2005.

Source: Gundam Ace 's Twitter account





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.