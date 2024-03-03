News
Oblivion Battery Baseball TV Anime Unveils Theme Song Artists
posted on by Egan Loo
Kadokawa announced the artists behind the theme songs for the television anime of Eko Mikawa's Oblivion Battery (Bōkyaku Battery) baseball manga on Sunday. The rock band Mrs. Green Apple performs the opening theme song "Lilac," while the rock band Macaroni Enpitsu performs the opening theme song "Wasurena Uta."
The baseball manga follows Haruka, a strong pitcher praised as perfect, and Kei, a skilled catcher known as the "General" who has lost his memory due to amnesia. The talented pair were hard to defeat in junior high, and they crushed other players' dreams. They both enroll in the no-name Kotesashi High School in Tokyo, where they encounter other baseball players who had quit after losing to Haruka and Kei.
The anime stars:
- Toshiki Masuda as Haruka Kiyomine
- Mamoru Miyano as Kei Kaname
- Yōhei Azakami as Aoi Todo
- Nobunaga Shimazaki as Shunpei Chihaya
- Yūki Kaji as Taro Yamada
- Yoshitaka Yamaya as Kazuki Tsuchiya
- Takeo Ōtsuka as Eiichiro Kokuto
- Mark Ishii as Hironobu Makita
- Kengo Kawanishi as Shuto Kirishima
Eijuu Takashima is in charge of match production. Makoto Nakazono (episode director for Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen, SSSS.Gridman) is directing the anime at MAPPA. Michiko Yokote (The Dreaming Boy Is a Realist, Handa-kun) is in charge of the series scripts, Takeshi Iida (animation director for Flip Flappers, Triage X) is the assistant director, and Hitomi Hasegawa (Dance Dance Danseur) is designing the characters.
Other staff includes:
- Action Animation Directors: Junpei Tatenaka, Masahiro Tokumaru
- Art Director: Yuki Funagakure
- Color Key Artist: Naomi Nakano
- Compositing Director of Photography: Yūki Kawashita
- 3D Director: Kōhei Ogawa
- Editing: Masato Yoshitake
- Music: Tomoki Kikuya, Hiroko Yamasaki
- Sound Director: Yasushi Nagura
- Sound Effects: Takuya Hasegawa
The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo and other channels this April.
Bōkyaku Battery launched on the Shonen Jump+ website in April 2018. Shueisha published the manga's 17th volume on January 4.
The manga inspired an event anime adaptation by MAPPA in October 2020 as part of "Jump Special Anime Festa 2020." Miyano also played Kei in the event anime.
Source: Press release
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.