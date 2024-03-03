Oblivion Battery Baseball TV Anime Unveils Theme Song Artists

Kadokawa announced the artists behind the theme songs for the television anime of Eko Mikawa 's Oblivion Battery ( Bōkyaku Battery ) baseball manga on Sunday. The rock band Mrs. Green Apple performs the opening theme song "Lilac," while the rock band Macaroni Enpitsu performs the opening theme song "Wasurena Uta."

©みかわ絵子/集英社・KADOKAWA・MAPPA

The baseball manga follows Haruka, a strong pitcher praised as perfect, and Kei, a skilled catcher known as the "General" who has lost his memory due to amnesia. The talented pair were hard to defeat in junior high, and they crushed other players' dreams. They both enroll in the no-name Kotesashi High School in Tokyo, where they encounter other baseball players who had quit after losing to Haruka and Kei.

The anime stars:

Eijuu Takashima is in charge of match production. Makoto Nakazono (episode director for Chainsaw Man , Jujutsu Kaisen , SSSS.Gridman ) is directing the anime at MAPPA . Michiko Yokote ( The Dreaming Boy Is a Realist , Handa-kun ) is in charge of the series scripts, Takeshi Iida (animation director for Flip Flappers , Triage X ) is the assistant director, and Hitomi Hasegawa ( Dance Dance Danseur ) is designing the characters.

Other staff includes:

The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo and other channels this April.

Bōkyaku Battery launched on the Shonen Jump+ website in April 2018. Shueisha published the manga's 17th volume on January 4.

The manga inspired an event anime adaptation by MAPPA in October 2020 as part of "Jump Special Anime Festa 2020." Miyano also played Kei in the event anime.

