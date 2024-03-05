Kodansha USA Publishes 'Because I, the True Saint, was Banished, that Country is Done For!' Manga

Manga debuts digitally on March 12

Shin no Seijo de Aru Watashi wa Tsuihō Saremashita

announced on Tuesday that it has licensed author, artist, and character designer's) manga. The company will release the manga's first volume digitally on March 12.

The company describes the story:

Ever since she was a child, Eliane has been the saint and protector of the Kingdom of Belkheim, warding off monsters and ensuring bountiful harvests with her prayers. But when a pretender saint beguiles the foolish prince—to whom she is engaged—into believing she is nothing but a fraud, he calls off the marriage and banishes her from the kingdom. Homeless and penniless but free to chart her own course for the first time in her life, Eliane decides to make for the neighboring kingdom, where she hopes to blend in as a commoner and lead a quiet life…but a chance encounter on the road will totally upend her modest plans.

The manga debuted in April 2021 in Kodansha 's Palcy app. Kodansha released the manga's seventh compiled book volume on January 30. K MANGA is publishing the manga in English.

The original novels debuted on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in June 2020. Kodansha began publishing the light novels with illustrations by Matsu in January 2021. The fifth volume shipped in Japan in April 2023.

Source: Email correspondence