Original Anime Mayonaka Punch Casts Fairouz Ai

Kadokawa and P.A. Works announced the second cast member for their original television anime project Mayonaka Punch (Midnight Punch) on Tuesday. Fairouz Ai plays the role of Live (pronounced "ribu"), the leader of the "Mayonaka Punch" group.

Fairouz Ai as Ribu

Image via Mayonaka Punch anime's X/Twitter account ©2024 KADOKAWA/P.A.WORKS/MAYOPAN PROJECT

The anime's six cast members will be announced one by one every day. On Monday, it was announced that Ikumi Hasegawa plays the series' protagonist Masaki.

©2024 KADOKAWA/P.A.WORKS/MAYOPAN PROJECT

The "girls comedy" anime centers on Masaki, a member of the NewTuber group "Harakiri Sisters," who gets fired because of a certain incident. Aiming for a comeback, Masaki meets Live. The two girls have different goals, but together, they make a high-tension comeback and aim to reach 1 million subscribers on NewTube.

The anime will premiere in July.

The anime will reunite the main staff of the Ya Boy Kongming! anime, including director Shū Honma , scriptwriter Hideaki Shirasaka , and studio P.A. Works . Ryōta Arima (chief animation director for The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬ ) is adapting Tsukasa Kotobuki 's ( Saber Marionette J , Cyberteam in Akihabara ) original character designs for animation. "Dōga Tōkō Shōjo " (Video Submission Girls) is credited with the original work.

The project will also include a manga and a novel adaptation. Tomomi Usui 's ( Cube Arts ) manga adaptation launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Young Ace magazine on Monday.



Source: Mayonaka Punch anime's website and X/Twitter account





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.