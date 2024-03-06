Shinkalion Change the World Anime's New Video Unveils GReeeeN's Theme Song, April 7 Debut

2nd main promo video previews 'Senkō Hayabusa' theme song

The official YouTube channel for Shinkalion Change the World , the new television anime from Takara Tomy 's Shinkalion toy line, began streaming the anime's second main promotional video on Thursday. The video unveils its April 7 premiere date and theme song "Senkō Hayabusa" (Lightning Flash Falcon) by the group GReeeeN .

Image via Shinkalion anime's website ©プロジェクト シンカリオン・JR-HECWK/ERDA・TX

Shinkalion Change the World

Theanime will premiere on April 7 at 8:30 a.m. (April 6 at 7:30 p.m. EDT) onand its affiliates, and then onlater that evening.

The anime stars:

Kenichiro Komaya ( Kizuna no Allele ) is directing the anime at sister studios Signal.MD and Production I.G . Eiji Umehara ( Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- ) is overseeing the series scripts with assistant Daisuke Ishibashi ( Tenjho Tenge ). Character designers include Shiori Asaka and Niina Morita . Akira Kirishiki is the mechanical designer, Masafumi Mima is the sound director, and Yūgo Kanno is composing the music. Shogakukan Music & Digital Entertainment is returning to handle the CG animation. Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions is once again credited for the production.

The anime is also receiving a manga adaptation on April 4.

The first Shinkalion anime premiered in January 2018, and ended in June 2019. The franchise also had an anime film titled Gekijō-ban Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion: Mirai Kara Shinsoku no ALFA-X (Shinkansen-Transforming Robot Shinkalion the Movie: The Mythically Fast ALFA-X That Came From Future), which opened in Japan in December 2019.

Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion Z , the latest anime for the franchise, premiered in April 2021, and ended in March 2022.