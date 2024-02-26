News
New Shinkalion Change the World Anime Gets Manga Adaptation in April
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The official Twitter account of Shueisha's Saikyō Jump magazine announced on Thursday that the manga adaptation of Shinkalion Change the World — the new television anime of Takara Tomy's Shinkalion toy line — titled Shinkalion Dive the World, will launch in the magazine's May issue on April 4. Mashino Sawazaki is credited for the original story and Kō Furuya is drawing the manga. The manga will have an original story based on the new anime.The Shinkalion Change the World anime will debut in April on TV Tokyo and its affiliates.
The anime stars:
- Hiiro Ishibashi as Taisei Onari
- Kenshō Ono as Akane Forden
- Shimba Tsuchiya as Ryota Kuzuryu
- Hana Tamegai as Bina
- Kaede Hondo as Mai Oume
- Chikahiro Kobayashi as Kadomichi Takanawa
- Eri Kitamura as Ina Ōnari
Kenichiro Komaya (Kizuna no Allele) is directing the anime at sister studios Signal.MD and Production I.G. Eiji Umehara (Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song-) is overseeing the series scripts with assistant Daisuke Ishibashi (Tenjho Tenge). Character designers include Shiori Asaka and Niina Morita. Akira Kirishiki is the mechanical designer, Masafumi Mima is the sound director, and Yūgo Kanno is composing the music. Shogakukan Music & Digital Entertainment is returning to handle the CG animation. Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions is once again credited for the production.
The first Shinkalion anime premiered in January 2018, and ended in June 2019. The franchise also had an anime film titled Gekijō-ban Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion: Mirai Kara Shinsoku no ALFA-X (Shinkansen-Transforming Robot Shinkalion the Movie: The Mythically Fast ALFA-X That Came From Future), which opened in Japan in December 2019.
Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion Z, the latest anime for the franchise, premiered in April 2021, and ended in March 2022.
Source: Saikyō Jump magazine's Twitter account