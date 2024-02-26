New Shinkalion Change the World Anime Gets Manga Adaptation in April

The official Twitter account of Shueisha 's Saikyō Jump magazine announced on Thursday that the manga adaptation of Shinkalion Change the World — the new television anime of Takara Tomy 's Shinkalion toy line — titled Shinkalion Dive the World , will launch in the magazine's May issue on April 4. Mashino Sawazaki is credited for the original story and Kō Furuya is drawing the manga. The manga will have an original story based on the new anime.

Image via Saikyō Jump magazine's Twitter account © プロジェクト シンカリオン・JR-HECWK/ERDA・TX

Image via Shinkalion anime's website ©プロジェクト シンカリオン・JR-HECWK/ERDA・TX

Shinkalion Change the World

Theanime will debut in April onand its affiliates.

The anime stars:

Kenichiro Komaya ( Kizuna no Allele ) is directing the anime at sister studios Signal.MD and Production I.G . Eiji Umehara ( Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- ) is overseeing the series scripts with assistant Daisuke Ishibashi ( Tenjho Tenge ). Character designers include Shiori Asaka and Niina Morita . Akira Kirishiki is the mechanical designer, Masafumi Mima is the sound director, and Yūgo Kanno is composing the music. Shogakukan Music & Digital Entertainment is returning to handle the CG animation. Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions is once again credited for the production.

The first Shinkalion anime premiered in January 2018, and ended in June 2019. The franchise also had an anime film titled Gekijō-ban Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion: Mirai Kara Shinsoku no ALFA-X (Shinkansen-Transforming Robot Shinkalion the Movie: The Mythically Fast ALFA-X That Came From Future), which opened in Japan in December 2019.

Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion Z , the latest anime for the franchise , premiered in April 2021, and ended in March 2022.