Shinkalion Change the World Anime Reveals Cast, Staff, Promo Video, April Debut

The official website of Shinkalion Change the World , the new television anime of Takara Tomy 's Shinkalion toy line, revealed on Thursday that the anime will debut in April on TV Tokyo and its affiliates. The site also revealed the main cast, staff, a visual, and a promotional video.

Image via Shinkalion anime's website © プロジェクト シンカリオン・JR-HECWK/ERDA

Kenichiro Komaya ( Kizuna no Allele ) is directing the anime at sister studios Signal.MD and Production I.G . Eiji Umehara ( Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song- ) is overseeing the series scripts with assistant Daisuke Ishibashi ( Tenjho Tenge ). Character designers include Shiori Asaka and Niina Morita . Akira Kirishiki is the mechanical designer, Masafumi Mima is the sound director, and Yūgo Kanno is composing the music. Shogakukan Music & Digital Entertainment is returning to handle the CG animation. Shogakukan-Shueisha Productions is once again credited for the production.

The first Shinkalion anime premiered in January 2018, and ended in June 2019. The franchise also had an anime film titled Gekijō-ban Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion: Mirai Kara Shinsoku no ALFA-X (Shinkansen-Transforming Robot Shinkalion the Movie: The Mythically Fast ALFA-X That Came From Future), which opened in Japan in December 2019.

Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion Z , the latest anime for the franchise, premiered in April 2021, and ended in March 2022.