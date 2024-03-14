Sangatsu no Phantasia Singer Mia Debuts New Manga Series

Kimi to Blue ni Somaru Koro launches in Comic Alunna in April

The Twitter account for Kadokawa 's Comic Alunna magazine revealed on March 10 that Sangatsu no Phantasia vocalist Mia will launch a new series Kimi to Blue ni Somaru Koro (When I Was Dyed Blue With You) with art by Shiori Saito in the May issue of the magazine in April.

Image via Comic Alunna © Mia, Shiori Saito, Kadokawa

The manga will be based on a short story by Mia and is also connected to songs by Sangatsu no Phantasia . The songs are "Itsuka Tenshi ni Natte Arui wa Aoi Tori ni Natte Adam to Eve ni Natte Arienai Nara" and "Koi Wa Kiraida," which are also based on Mia's web novel 8:33 Natsu ga Mata Kagayaku .

Saigatsu no Phantasia have performed theme songs for numerous anime including Kiznaiver , Re:CREATORS , As Miss Beelzebub likes it. , and others.



Sources: Comic Alunna's Twitter account and website





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.