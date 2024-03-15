Shibuya Hachi TV Anime Reveals Promo Video, Cast, April 6 Debut

The official website for the anime based on Shibuya City Tourism Association 's official mascot character SHIBUYA♡HACHI (pronounced as Shibuya Love Hachi) began streaming the show's promotional video on Friday. The video reveals the show's April 6 debut on TV Tokyo and previews HACHI's theme song "Dusk." The anime will air within the eeny meeny miney mo program that airs on Saturdays at 7:00 a.m, and will also be available on various streaming services starting on April 11. The show will stream on YouTube starting on April 18.

The website also revealed a new visual.

The anime stars:

Nippon Animation is producing the series.

The SHIBUYA♡HACHI television anime is part of the commemoration of what would have been 100th birthday of the city's world-renowned faithful dog Hachiko.

In the anime, Hachi has been watching over the city as the symbol of Shibuya station's loyal dog Hachiko statue. Hachi begins to move in present day Shibuya, spending a relaxed and fun daily life with his cheerful friends.