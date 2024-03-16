Wonderful Precure! The Movie! Teaser Announces September 13 Opening

Sunday's episode of the Wonderful Precure! television anime ended with a teaser for Wonderful Precure! The Movie! The teaser announces that the film will open in Japan on September 13.

Starting this Wednesday, March 20 (the Spring Equinox holiday), participating theaters will distribute flyers with the teaser visual above. On the back of the flyer is the same visual in outline form so fans can color it in themselves.

The Wonderful Precure! anime is set in Animal Town, a town where animals and people live together in harmony. (The title in Japanese katakana characters is written as "Wandafuru," and the "Wan" part can mean "dog," or the onomatopoeia for a dog's barking in Japanese.) Second-year junior high school student Iroha Inukai is best friends with her dog named Komugi. Out for a walk one day, Iroha and Komugi encounter a mysterious creature named Garugaru, who goes on a rampage in the city. Komugi suddenly transforms into a Pretty Cure named Cure Wonderful, to protect Iroha.

Masanori Satō ( Butt Detective , Thriller Restaurant episode director) is directing the new anime, and Yoshimi Narita ( Futari wa Precure Splash Star , Futari wa Precure Splash Star Tick Tack Kiki Ippatsu! , Futari wa Pretty Cure Max Heart ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Yoko Uchida (2023 Rurouni Kenshin , Mecha-Ude ) is designing the characters,

NaSka (2023 Rurouni Kenshin ) is designing the costumes and props, and Rie Iida ( Delicious Party♡Precure , Go! Princess Precure , Hugtto! Precure ) is in charge of art design. Miki Imai ( Hugtto! Precure , Eiga Precure All Stars F , Eiga Precure Dream Stars! background art) is the anime's art director (her original Japanese job title is "chief art"), Naomi Kiyota ( Eiga Delicious Party♡Precure Yume Miru ♡ Okosama Lunch , Eiga Tropical-Rouge! Precure: Yuki no Princess to Kiseki no Yubiwa! ) is the color key artist, and Erika Fukasawa is composing music. ABC TV, ABC Animation , ADK Emotions , and Toei Animation are producing the anime.

The television anime premiered on February 4 on Asahi Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) , TV Asahi , and 22 of their affiliate channels, at 8:30 a.m. JST. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Commonwealth of Independent States, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

