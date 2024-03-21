×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Haigakura Fantasy Anime to Premiere This Fall

posted on by Egan Loo
Anime teased with 2nd visual

The official website for the television anime of Shinobu Takayama's Haigakura manga announced on Friday that the anime will premiere this fall. The website also debuted the anime's second teaser visual:

haigakura_teaser2
Image via Comic Natalie
© 高山しのぶ・一迅社/ハイガクラ製作委員会

haigakura_teaser
Image via Comic Natalie
© 高山しのぶ・一迅社/ハイガクラ製作委員会
The story is set in a secluded realm where deities and mortals both dwell. A youth named Ichiyō sets out to capture the gods who have fled and scattered all over the realm. Together with the subordinate god Tenkō, Ichiyō seeks the four evil gods who hold the key to the realm's collapse.


The anime's cast includes:

Takeo Ōtsuka as Ichiyō
ichiyou.png
Image via Haigakura anime's website
©高山しのぶ・一迅社／ハイガクラ製作委員会
Kaito Ishikawa as Tenkō
tenkou.png
Image via Haigakura anime's website
©高山しのぶ・一迅社／ハイガクラ製作委員会
Lynn as Hakushurin
hakushurin.png
Image via Haigakura anime's website
©高山しのぶ・一迅社／ハイガクラ製作委員会
Hiro Shimono as Ransaiwa
ransaiwa.png
Image via Haigakura anime's website
©高山しのぶ・一迅社／ハイガクラ製作委員会
Satoshi Hino as Sontō
sontou.png
Image via Haigakura anime's website
©高山しのぶ・一迅社／ハイガクラ製作委員会

Junichi Yamamoto (Armor Shop for Ladies & Gentlemen, More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers, Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion) is directing the anime at Typhoon Graphics. Yū Murai (Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion scripts for episodes 3, 5, 7, 10-11) is in charge of the series scripts. Masaki Satō (Slam Dunk, Ultimate Muscle, Record of Ragnarok) is designing the characters. Yuki Kurihara (Dropkick on My Devil!) is composing the music.

Takayama began serializing the manga in Ichijinsha's Zero-Sum Ward magazine in 2008. Afer the magazine ceased publication in 2015, the manga has since continued on the Zero-Sum Online service as Takayama's longest-running serialization. Ichijinsha has published 16 volumes so far with over 1.3 million copies in circulation (including digital copies).

Takayama's Amatsuki manga also inspired a television anime in 2008.

Sources: Haigakura anime's website, Comic Natalie

discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives