News
WIT Studio, CLAMP's 6-Part Anime of Grimm's Fairy Tales Premieres on April 17

posted on by Egan Loo
Yamato 2199's Akira Miyagawa scores Netflix's Grimm Kumikyoku anthology

Netflix announced on Friday the title, musical composer, six-part length, and April 17 premiere for Wit Studio and CLAMP's original anime series based on Grimm's Fairy Tales. Akira Miyagawa (Space Battleship Yamato 2199, Kirby: Right Back At Ya!) is composing the music for Grimm Kumikyoku (Grimm's Suite).

grimmkumikyoku

The manga creator group CLAMP (X, Card Captor Sakura) is drafting the original character designs and drew the teaser visual above. Michiko Yokote (Bleach, Gintama, xxxHOLiC) is writing this anthology of six stories that re-interprete Grimm's Fairy Tales while retaining their dark elements. According to Variety, the anime will introduce a "modern twist" to The Brothers Grimm's Fairy Tales, and it will have elements of the horror and suspense genres.

Netflix announced its partnership with CLAMP in early 2020. CLAMP has produced 20 character designs for the project.

Source: Comic Natalie

