Netflix's Collaboration With CLAMP to Adapt Grimm's Fairy Tales With WIT Studio

Entertainment magazine Variety reported on Tuesday that Netflix is collaborating with the manga creator group CLAMP ( X , Cardcaptor Sakura ) to produce an original anime series based on Grimm's Fairy Tales. Wit Studio is in charge of animation production for the series.

The title for the anime project is yet to be announced. Michiko Yokote ( Bleach , Gintama , xxxHOLiC ) is the scriptwriter.

According to Variety, the anime will introduce a "modern twist" to The Brothers Grimm 's Fairy Tales, and it will have elements of the horror and suspense genres.

Netflix announced its partnership with CLAMP in early 2020. CLAMP has produced 20 character designs for the project.



