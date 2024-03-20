News
Netflix Streams The Grimm Variations Anime on April 17
posted on by Alex Mateo
Netflix revealed on Wednesday that it will begin streaming The Grimm Variations, an original anime series based on Grimm's Fairy Tales, on April 17.
Netflix lists the series as a first season.Netflix describes the series:
Inspired by the classic Brothers Grimm stories, this anthology features six fairy tales with a dark twist, exposing the shadowy side of human desire.
Entertainment magazine Variety reported in June 2021 that Netflix is collaborating with the manga creator group CLAMP (X, Cardcaptor Sakura) to produce an original anime series based on Grimm's Fairy Tales. Wit Studio is in charge of animation production for the series.
According to Variety, the anime will introduce a "modern twist" to The Brothers Grimm's Fairy Tales, and it will have elements of the horror and suspense genres.
Netflix announced its partnership with CLAMP in early 2020. CLAMP has produced 20 character designs for the project.
Source: Email correspondence