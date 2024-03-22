Delico's Nursery Anime Reveals July Premiere in New Video

More cast also revealed

The stage event at AnimeJapan 2024 for Delico's Nursery , a television anime based on Kenichi Suemitsu 's TRUMP 2009 stage play, revealed in a new video that the anime will debut in July on Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , Tochigi TV , and MBS .

The event also revealed more cast:

A previous video described the show's story:

In the past, the vampire race that ruled over the land had the power of immortality. In the present day, this power has been lost and the world has been divided into two groups: the now-mortal vampire race and the human race that coincides with their limited life-span. However, it is said that somewhere in this world exists one sole Vampire that still has eternal life. TRUE OF VAMP: The originator of Vamps. Connecting the first and last letters, people called the origins of the vampire race "TRUMP."

The anime stars:

Hiroshi Nishikiori ( A Certain Magical Index , Azumanga Daioh ) is directing the anime at J.C. Staff . Suemitsu is in charge of the scripts and series composition, in addition to being credited for the original work. Yōko Itō ( Amanchu! , Golden Time ) is serving as chief animation director and is also designing the characters based on original designs by Kо̄ya. Shunsuke Wada ( Demon Slayer , My Hero Academia , Naruto stage plays) is composing the music.

Other staff members include:

The gothic fantasy takes place in a world of vampires raised as nobles. The legendary original vampire TRUMP is believed to have eternal life. The anime follows Dali Delico, the head of one of the most prestigious aristocratic families.

Suemitsu's original stage play opened in Japan in 2009. The play has since inspired other plays, short stories, and concerts. Suemitsu and Hamaguri debuted the TRUMP manga based on the play in Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine in November 2020.



