Tower of God Season 2's Sneak Peek Video Reveals NiziU Songs, Revamped Staff, More Cast

Crunchyroll revealed a sneak peek promotional video for the Tower of God anime's second season on Saturday. The video reveals that NiziU will perform the season's opening and ending theme songs, and it announces the revamped main staff and more cast members for the second season.

The newly announced cast members are:

Kazuyoshi Takeuchi ( Armored Trooper Votoms: Alone Again ) is serving as chief director for the new season, and Akira Suzuki is replacing Takashi Sano as the director at The Answer Studio Co., Ltd. instead of Telecom Animation Film . Erika Yoshida ( Bocchi the Rock! ) is back in charge of the series scripts, and is also co-writing the scripts with added writers Takeshi Miyamoto and Riuji Yoshizaki . Miho Tanino is returning from the first season to design the characters, this time with Seigo Kitazawa ( City Hunter The Movie: Angel Dust ) and Isamatsu Kashima. Kitazawa is also the chief animation director. Kevin Penkin is returning to compose the music.

The other staff members are:

Image via Tower of God anime's website ©Tower of God 2 Animation Partners

Tower of God

Crunchyroll

The second season ofwill debut in July.will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS territories.

The new cast members for the season include:

Taichi Ichikawa as Jyu Viole Grace

as Jyu Viole Grace Yūma Uchida as Ja Wangnan

as Ja Wangnan Sayumi Watabe as Yeon Yihwa

In addition, Saori Hayami returns as Rachel.

The first season debuted on Crunchyroll on April 2020, and premiered in Japan on the same day. That season had 13 episodes. The Crunchyroll and WEBTOON production is part of the Crunchyroll Originals slate.

Takashi Sano ( Sengoku Basara: End of Judgement , Transformers: Energon ) directed the first season at Telecom Animation Film ( Lupin the Third: Part 5 , We Rent Tsukumogami , Orange ). Hirokazu Hanai ( Dances with the Dragons , Chain Chronicle: The Light of Haecceitas ) was the assistant director. Erika Yoshida ( Trickster , Namu Amida Butsu! -Rendai Utena- ) was in charge of series composition. Masashi Kudo (Bleach, Hayate the Combat Butler ) and Miho Tanino designed the characters. Kevin Penkin ( Made in Abyss , The Rising of The Shield Hero ) composed the music.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

Reach the top, and everything will be yours. At the top of the tower exists everything in this world, and all of it can be yours. You can become a god. This is the story of the beginning and the end of Rachel, the girl who climbed the tower so she could see the stars, and Bam, the boy who needed nothing but her.

SIU launched the manhwa on NAVER WEBTOON in 2010, then launched the digital comic on WEBTOON in English in July 2014.



Sources: Email correspondence