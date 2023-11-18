Tower of God Season 2 Anime Premieres in July 2024

Trailer, visual also revealed

ANN's coverage of Anime NYC 2023 sponsored by Yen Press and Ize Press!

Crunchyroll announced at its panel at Anime NYC on Friday that the second season of the Tower of God anime will debut in July 2024.

As mysteries deepen and stakes get even higher, what new heights will everyone reach?



Tower of God Season 2 heads to Crunchyroll July 2024! 🐢 #TowerOfGod



Get the details: https://t.co/ffX9Ru1qwx pic.twitter.com/iCrWga5SBE — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) November 17, 2023

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll

The first season debuted on Crunchyroll on April 2020, and premiered in Japan on the same day. That season had 13 episodes. The Crunchyroll and WEBTOON production is part of the Crunchyroll Originals slate.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

Reach the top, and everything will be yours. At the top of the tower exists everything in this world, and all of it can be yours. You can become a god. This is the story of the beginning and the end of Rachel, the girl who climbed the tower so she could see the stars, and Bam, the boy who needed nothing but her.

SIU launched the manhwa on NAVER WEBTOON in 2010. WEBTOONS launched the manhwa in English in July 2014.