Turkey! Original Bowling Anime Reveals Teaser Trailer, 2025 Premiere
posted on by Alex Mateo
Pony Canyon's special stage event at AnimeJapan 2024 revealed that it and Bakken Record's Turkey! original bowling anime will premiere in 2025. The staff also revealed a teaser trailer:
The cast includes:
- Hana Hishikawa as Mai Otonashi
- Kana Ichinose as Rina Kodai
- Haruki Iwata as Sayuri Ichinose
- Yūki Tenma as Nozomi Mitake
- Ayasa Itō as Nanase Nikaidō
The anime will be set in Chikuma City in Nagano Prefecture
Naomi Hiruta (live-action Seiho Boys' High School!, A Devil and Her Love Song) is scripting the anime, and Airi Takekawa ("Ippon" Again!) is designing the characters. Pony Canyon is in charge of music production, and Bakken Record is in charge of animation.
