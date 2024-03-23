×
News
Turkey! Original Bowling Anime Reveals Teaser Trailer, 2025 Premiere

posted on by Alex Mateo
Hana Hishikawa, Kana Ichinose, Haruki Iwata, Yūki Tenma, Ayasa Itō star

Pony Canyon's special stage event at AnimeJapan 2024 revealed that it and Bakken Record's Turkey! original bowling anime will premiere in 2025. The staff also revealed a teaser trailer:

turkey_teaser
© Bakken Record, Pony Canyon Inc., Turkey! Production Committee

The cast includes:

The anime will be set in Chikuma City in Nagano Prefecture

Naomi Hiruta (live-action Seiho Boys' High School!, A Devil and Her Love Song) is scripting the anime, and Airi Takekawa ("Ippon" Again!) is designing the characters. Pony Canyon is in charge of music production, and Bakken Record is in charge of animation.

Source: Press release

