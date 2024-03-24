Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga Anime Gets Sequel in October

Teaser video revealed for Ao no Exorcist: Yuki no Hate-hen anime

The stage event at AnimeJapan 2024 on Sunday for Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga , the new anime based on Kazue Katō 's Blue Exorcist manga, announced that the anime will get a sequel series in October. The series will be titled Ao no Exorcist: Yuki no Hate-hen ( Blue Exorcist : At the End of the Snow Chapter). The stage revealed a teaser promo video for the anime.

©加藤和恵/集英社・「青の祓魔師」製作委員会

Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga

premiered in Japan on January 6. The 12th episode aired in Japan on Sunday.streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streams an English

Daisuke Yoshida directed the anime at Studio VOLN , and Toshiya Ono oversaw the series scripts. Yurie Oohigashi was the character designer and chief animation director, and Kohta Yamamoto and Hiroyuki Sawano composed the music. The rock band UVERworld contributed the opening theme song "Eye's Sentry," and Mulasaki-Ima performed the ending theme "Gakkyū Nisshi" (Class Diary).

Katō launched the Blue Exorcist manga in Jump SQ. in 2009. The manga went on hiatus in July 2021, and resumed in May 2022. The manga has more than 25 million copies in circulation.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Raised by Father Fujimoto, a famous exorcist, Rin Okumura never knew his real father. One day a fateful argument with Father Fujimoto forces Rin to face a terrible truth—the blood of the demon lord Satan runs in Rin's veins! Rin swears to defeat Satan, but doing that means entering the mysterious True Cross Academy and becoming an exorcist himself. Can Rin fight demons and keep his infernal bloodline a secret? It won't be easy, especially when drawing his father's sword releases the demonic power within him!

The manga inspired a 25-episode television anime series in 2011, and the Blue Exorcist: Kuro Runs Away From Home OAV also premiered in 2011. The Blue Exorcist movie then premiered in Japan in December 2012. The Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga television anime premiered in 2017 and aired for 12 episodes.

The franchise also includes several novels and a series of stage plays.