Manga Up! Global Adds Love in the Palm of His Hand, Cuticle Detective Inaba, 2 More Manga

Image courtesy of Square Enix

Love in the Palm of His Hand

Lofty Flower, Fall for Me!!

Manga UP! describes Love in the Palm of His Hand :

"Who knew that you, someone I only just met, would tell me the words I've been waiting to hear for so many years?" Fujinaga is an actor in his third year of university. He loves his craft, but his poor luck with auditions pushes him to the brink of giving up on his passion. That's when he meets Keito, a deaf freshman at the same university as him. For the first time ever, Fujinaga is exposed to sign language. As someone who has always placed importance into making himself understood through his acting, he quickly realizes that he can guess the meaning of hand signs he has never seen before. But Fujinaga's talent does not end there. Through pure gesture and instinct, he attempts to speak sign language himself, leaving Keito stunned by the power of his expressions. There's only one comment his deaf friend can make: “My eyes have never heard so clearly before.” What unites the two is their desire to be understood, and soon enough, their hearts begin to connect in this touching love story.

Rin launched the manga in Square Enix 's CMOA in January 2023. The company shipped the manga's first compiled book volume on September 21.

Image courtesy of Square Enix ©Umikaze Minamino ©Kabuto Kodai/SQUARE ENIX

Manga UP!

Nia Liston: The Merciless Maiden

"I wanted to die in battle." There once was a great hero, capable of killing a god, who longed to fight even at the brink of death. What awaited her was her reincarnation as Nia Liston, a beautiful but sickly daughter of nobles in a future world. Now in her second life, she gets another chance to rampage in fights, dabble in broadcasting, and even experience academy life! Thus begin the epic battle records of a heroine who will one day be called the "The Merciless Maiden, Nia Liston"!

describes

Kodai launched the manga in Square Enix 's Manga UP! in November 2022. Square Enix shipped the manga's third volume on February 7.

Minamino launched the original light novel in May 2019 in Hobby Japan 's Shōsetsuka ni Narō . The fourth volume of the novel shipped in December 2023. J-Novel Club publishes it in English.

Image courtesy of Square Enix ©Ayano Natsume/SQUARE ENIX

Manga UP!

Lofty Flower, Fall for Me!!

Shiraishi Kouta is a high school boy blessed with intelligence, good looks, popularity. There isn't a girl that hasn't fallen for him...that is, until the princely girl Kurokawa Kaori comes under his radar. While trying to get Kurokawa to fall for him, her badass ways get Shiraishi flustered instead!

describes

Natsume launched the manga on Square Enix 's Gangan Online website in 2015. Crunchyroll previously published the manga in English.

Image courtesy of Square Enix ©Mochi/SQUARE ENIX

Manga UP!

Cuticle Detective Inaba

A legendary werewolf detective who can find a culprit from a single hair (and maybe has a hair fetish), Inaba Hiroshi, begins his own detective agency alongside his cross-dressing secretary Yuuta, and his teenage assistant Kei. Together, they try to foil the schemes of Don Valentino, a goat and leader of an Italian mafia group.

describes

Mochi launched the manga in G Fantasy magazine in 2007 and ended it in January 2017. The manga creator published a special chapter in March 2017. Square Enix published the manga's 17th volume in June 2016. Crunchyroll previously published the manga digitally in English.

An anime adaptation of Mochi 's manga premiered in January 2013 in Japan.

Source: Email correspondence