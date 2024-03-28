Crunchyroll Adds 1981 Urusei Yatsura Anime

All 194 episodes of original anime stream

added the original 1981anime of'smanga in Japanese with English subtitles to its streaming service on Thursday.

The original anime series ran from 1981 to 1986. The series also got various anime films, and an original video anime ( OVA ). AnimEigo released most of the previous anime on home video except for the Urusei Yatsura: Beautiful Dreamer film, which Central Park Media released. After these companies' licenses expired, Discotek Media has been reissuing the movies. Crunchyroll is also streaming the six original movies, except the second one.

The manga is also inspiring a new television anime that premiered in the Noitamina programming block on Fuji TV in October 2022. The anime's first half ran for half a year, or two cours (quarters of a year), without breaks. The second half debuted on January 11, and it will air for two consecutive cours (quarter of a year). The entire run of the anime will adapt selected stories from the manga and last four cours , or a full year, although not consecutively. HIDIVE is streaming the anime, and is also streaming an English dub .

Viz Media began publishing the manga in 2-in-1 omnibus editions in spring 2019 with new translations. Viz describes the series:

Revisit the acclaimed romantic comedy about an unlucky human boy who meets a beautiful space alien princess in this large trim size edition with all-new translations and new cover designs. In the series, Ataru Moroboshi's supernatural encounters with the feminine kind all start when he's chosen to play tag with an alien princess named Lum who invades the earth on her UFO. Ataru has ten days to touch Lum's horns or aliens will take over the earth! As it turns out, the game of tag is only the beginning of Ataru's troubles, as he continues to attract strange encounters with otherworldly beings like beautiful snow spirit Oyuki and the sexy crow goblin Princess Kurama!

The manga series ran in Shogakukan 's Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine from 1978 to 1987. Viz Media previously released part of the series in English under the titles Lum and The Return of Lum in the 1990s.

