Stage Play Adaptation of Yoshio Sawai's Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo Manga Confirmed

Stage play first announced as April Fools' joke

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account of Yoshio Sawai 's Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo manga announced on Monday that the manga will get a stage play adaptation titled Chō Hajike Stage☆ Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo (Super Hajike Stage☆ Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo ) in October at the Theatre1010 in Tokyo. Keita Kawajiri ( Nanbaka stage play writer/director, Fist of the North Star , Mob Psycho 100 , Cells at Work! stage plays writer) is directing the play and writing the script.

The franchise 's account first announced the stage play adaptation as an April Fools' Day joke on April 1 at 12 midnight JST, before announcing that the stage play adaptation is happening for real at 12 noon JST. Several news websites such as Comic Natalie and Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web also confirmed the announcement was real.

Sawai launched the Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2001. The manga ended in its 21st volume in 2006. Viz Media published selected stories from Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo in North America. Viz Media describes the story:

In the year 300X, a cruel dictator has mandated the hunting of all hair in the Maruhage Empire. But a single man rises to the occasion and takes a stand against this violation of human hair rights. Bo-bobo, master of Fist of the Nose Hair, uses the prehensile hairs of his shnoz to most lethal ends. Follow the nonsensical adventures of Bo-bobo and his sentient sidekick snacks as they lead their hilarious rebellion against the Empire.

The manga's anime adaptation aired in Japan from 2003-2005. The Toonami programming block ran the television anime between 2005 and 2007.

The series' sequel manga titled Shinsetsu Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from January 2006 to July 2007.