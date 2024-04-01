×
Voice Actor Bon Ishihara Dies at 68

posted on by Alex Mateo
Ishihara voiced Gold-Toothed Doctor in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

KeKKe Corporation announced in February that voice actor Bon Ishihara (real name Sumio Ishihara) died on February 8 at the age of 68. A funeral service was held for relatives.

Ishihara voiced the Gold-Toothed Doctor in Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Johnny the Matagi in Samurai Champloo, Sōichirō Shimogamo in The Eccentric Family, Alexandre Bucock in The Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These, and Kenichi Yamamoto from Shingu: Secret of the Stella Wars.

