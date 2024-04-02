Ninja Slayer Manga Gets Steam Game This Summer

Side-scroller adapts manga's "Neo-Saitama in Flames" arc

A website opened on Tuesday to reveal Ninja Slayer : Neo-Saitama Enjō ( Ninja Slayer : Neo-Saitama in Flames , KADOKAWA Game Linkage and ABC Animation 's game adaptation of Yoshiaki Tabata and Yūki Yogo 's Ninja Slayer manga which will launch on Steam this summer. The website also revealed the game's first trailer.

The game's website also started introducing evil enemy ninja with Sonic Boom and Cloud Buster:

Sonic Boom

Cloud Buster

The Ninja Slayer Neo-Saitama in Flames side-scrolling "high-speed ninja action" game adapts the first manga's final arc of the same title. The game's world setting is also based on the 14 book volumes compiled for the first manga. Skeleton Crew Studio is developing the game.

The game is slated for release this summer on Steam , and will be available in Japanese, English, Traditional and Simplified Chinese, Korean, French, Italian, German, Spanish, and Portuguese.

© Yoshiaki Tabata, Yūki Yogo, Kadokawa

Ninja Slayer

In the first volume of Ninja Slayer , the Neo Saitama of the future is a sprawling urban landscape constantly flooded by neon light. And in its shadows lurks a vast criminal world with all sorts of shady characters. Among them are the deadliest force known to humanity…NINJAS!

Vertical releases themanga, and it describes the story:

The manga began serializing in Kadokawa 's Comp Ace magazine in 2013, and it moved to Comptiq in September 2016. The manga ended in December 2017, and Kadokawa published the 13th volume, and 14th and final volume (image right) simultaneously in February 2018. Tokyo Otaku Mode published chapters from the manga's first volume online.

Kodansha Comics also publishes a separate manga adaptation of the franchise by Kōtarō Sekine titled Ninja Slayer Kills .

The Ninja Slayer story was originally posted piecemeal on Twitter by Japanese "translators" Yū Honda and Leika Sugi , allegedly translating the work of American authors "Bradley Bond and Philip Ninj@ Morzez." After the story grew in popularity, Enterbrain published the first Japanese-translated volume in print in September 2012. A 26-episode net anime series premiered in April 2015. Funimation streamed the series in North America with English subtitles, and also streamed an English dub . Funimation released the series on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in December 2012.

A "ninja battle RPG" smartphone game based on the Ninja Slayer anime was announced by AltPlus in 2015.

