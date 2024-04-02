Phantom of the Kill Smartphone Game Ends Service

Global service ended in 2018

Image via Phantom of the Kill game's Twitter account

Phantom of the Kill

The official Japanese Twitter account for the smartphone gameannounced on Monday the end of service on May 27. The company expressed gratitude for fans' support for the past nine years. The sale of the premium currency Himeishi has also ended.

Users can refund purchased currency between May 28-August 27.

The game launched in Japan for iOS, Android and PC in 2015. The global version launched in May 2016. The global edition ended service in 2018.

The game received a concept anime short film in 2015 to commemorate the one year anniversary, along with a light novel.

Fuji & gumi Games ' strategy drama RPG follows mysterious girls who carry the names of legendary weapons (such as "Masamune") as they search for their lost memories. The game allows players to collect characters and weapons, and enter dungeons to engage in turn-based tactical battles.

Ghost in the Shell director Mamoru Oshii supervised the opening animation for the game.

The game has had crossovers with the Puella Magi Madoka Magica franchise, and anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day , and Psycho-Pass .

The Phantom of the Kill -Alternative Imitation- blockchain game launched on March 5.

Sources: Phantom of the Kill game's website and Twitter account, 4Gamer