Bloomberg: Yū Miyake No Longer in Charge of Dragon Quest Games

Business news website Bloomberg reported on Friday that's, executive producer for theseries, is stepping away from that position to head smartphone games at a newly established studio for the company. The company did not reveal a replacement for his role.

Square Enix began a large-scale reorganization on Monday, which includes Miyake's shifted role. President Takashi Kiryu is working to restructure the company in order to rely less on external resources and focus more on in-house games. The company will announce a new midterm management plan in May.

Miyake joined Enix in 1992. He has since served as executive producer for multiple games in the Dragon Quest series including Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age , Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest - The Adventure of Dai , and Dragon Quest Builders . He was also an executive producer for other Square Enix games such as NieR: Automata , Hitman: Absolution , and Final Fantasy: Crystal Chronicles - My Life as a Darklord .

