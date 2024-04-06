Mahjong Soul Kan!! Anime's Main Promo Video Unveils April 25 Debut on YouTube Premium

The official website for Yostar 's free-to-play mahjong game Mahjong Soul ( Jong-Tama or Jan-Tama/majsoul ) revealed the main promotional video for the Mahjong Soul Kan!! net anime on Saturday. The video announces that the anime will debut on YouTube Premium on April 25. New episodes will run every Thursday at 10:00 p.m. (9:00 a.m. EDT).

The new trailer also previews the theme song "Kan Kan Hime Hime" performed by cast members Maaya Uchida , Chiwa Saito , Mariya Ise , and Ami Koshimizu as their respective characters.

AT-X will also run the anime on television, and other streaming platforms will begin streaming the anime on May 1.

Kazuomi Koga ( Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible ) is the new director and writer for the anime at studio Alke ( Scooter Films produced the previous anime and Alke assisted) with Yostar in charge of production. Ayumi Kurokawa ( The God of High School sub-character design) is designing the characters. Noriko Tsutsui is returning as the the art director and is also in charge of background art, Yūsuke Watanabe is the color designer, Tetsuya Nishimura is the director of photography, Jun'ichi Masunaga is the editor, Chikako Yokota is the sound director, and Hinako Tsubakiyama is composing the music.

Returning cast includes Uchida as Ichi-hime, Yūki Ono as Wanjirō, as Kaguya-hime, Koshimizu as Yui Yagi, and Hiroki Yasumoto as Osamu Saitō. Other cast members include Saito, Tetsuya Kakihara , Kana Ueda , Akari Kitō , Mai Nakahara , Yui Horie , Shin Furukawa , and Maria Naganawa .

The anime is a sequel to Mahjong Soul Pon☆ . Mahjong Soul Pon☆ ( Jong-Tama Pong☆ ), the first "comical" television anime shorts adaptation of the game, premiered in April 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.

The Chinese game company Cat Food Studio developed the online mahjong game and launched it in China in 2018. Yostar debuted it in Japan as a web browser game in April 2019. The game is also now available as an app on iOS and Android devices. The game is free-to-play, but players can update their avatar characters and accessories with random micro-transactions.