Transformers Franchise Gets Crossover Film with G.I. Joe

confirmed on Thursday during the CinemaCon 2024 event in Las Vegas that it is producing a crossover film between theandfranchises.

Steven Spielberg is the executive producer for the new film. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (pictured right) producers Lorenzo di Bonaventura , Mark Vahradian , Michael Bay , Tom DeSanto , and Don Murphy are returning for the crossover movie.

The idea for the crossover is based on Marvel's G.I. Joe and the Transformers comics from 1987.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts , the first film in a planned trilogy for Paramount Pictures ' live-action Transformers franchise , opened in June 2023, delayed almost one year from its original June 2022 release date. It earned an estimated US$60.5 million in 3,678 theaters in its opening weekend in the United States. The film opened in Japan that August under the title Transformers: Beast Kakusei .

The Transformers: Earthspark animated series debuted exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States in November 2022, and on Paramount+ and select Nickelodeon channels internationally. The show has 26 episodes.

Source: Deadline (Anthony D'Alessandro)