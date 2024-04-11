×
Transformers Franchise Gets Crossover Film with G.I. Joe

posted on by Alex Mateo
Steven Spielberg to executive produce with producers from Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Paramount Pictures confirmed on Thursday during the CinemaCon 2024 event in Las Vegas that it is producing a crossover film between the Transformers and G.I. Joe franchises.

Steven Spielberg is the executive producer for the new film. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (pictured right) producers Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, Michael Bay, Tom DeSanto, and Don Murphy are returning for the crossover movie.

The idea for the crossover is based on Marvel's G.I. Joe and the Transformers comics from 1987.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the first film in a planned trilogy for Paramount Pictures' live-action Transformers franchise, opened in June 2023, delayed almost one year from its original June 2022 release date. It earned an estimated US$60.5 million in 3,678 theaters in its opening weekend in the United States. The film opened in Japan that August under the title Transformers: Beast Kakusei.

The Transformers: Earthspark animated series debuted exclusively on Paramount+ in the United States in November 2022, and on Paramount+ and select Nickelodeon channels internationally. The show has 26 episodes.

Source: Deadline (Anthony D'Alessandro)

