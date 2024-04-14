Light Tuchihi, Akiyuki Amemoto Launch New Manga

Manga about assassin trying to turn over a new leaf debuts on May 11

The May issue of Square Enix 's Shonen Gangan magazine revealed The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious light novel author Light Tuchihi will write the story for a new manga Kirisaki Karin wa Korosasenai (Karin Kirisaki Won't Let Me Kill) with artist Akiyuki Amemoto ( Kono Yūsha, Moto Maō ni Tsuki ) starting in the June issue on May 11.

Image via Light Tuchichi's Twitter © Light Tuchihi, Akiyuki Amemoto, Square Enix

The story follows the assassin Karin Kirisaki who, after an assassination attempt on a female artist, is exposed to her manga series "Tokimero." Her life changes and Karin becomes determined to live a refreshing student life. Unfortunately, she can't leave her past behind and an assassin soon follows after her into school.

Tsuchihi launched The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious ( Kono Yūsha ga Ore TUEEE Kuse ni Shinchō Sugiru ) novel series on the Kakuyomu website in June 2016, and is still updating the story on the service. Kadokawa published the first volume in print with illustrations by Saori Toyota in February 2017, and released the seventh volume in December 2019. Yen Press licensed the novels and shipped the seventh volume in October 2021.

Koyuki ( Log Horizon: The West Wind Brigade ) launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine in 2018, and Kadokawa shipped the sixth and final volume in December 2022. Yen Press is also releasing the manga in English.

The light novel series inspired an anime adaptation in 2019.

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.