Meiji Tokyo Renka Full Moon Visual Novel Gets Switch, PC Release in English This Year

Visual novel franchise inspired 2 anime films, TV anime series

Dramatic Create announced on Friday that it and MAGES. will release the Meiji Tokyo Renka Full Moon visual novel for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam this year. The release will feature Japanese audio and text in Japanese, English, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese.

Image via Dramatic Create's Twitter account ©dramatic create ©MAGES./LOVE&ART

MAGES. released Meiji Tokyo Renka Full Moon for PlayStation Vita in August 2016.

Broccoli and Love&Art's Meiji Tokyo Renka visual novel romance franchise began with a 2011 mobile game, which was ported to PlayStation Portable in 2013. A live-action series and film debuted in 2019.

An anime film adaptation of the game titled Gekijōban Meiji Tokyo Renka: Yumihari no Serenade opened in Japan in 2015. The Gekijōban Meiji Tokyo Renka: Hanakagami no Fantasia sequel film opened in May 2016.

A different television anime adaptation then premiered in January 2019. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan, and Funimation streamed an English dub. Funimation also released the anime on home video.

Funimation described the anime as follows:

On the night of the crimson full moon, self-proclaimed magician Charlie changed Mei Ayazuki's life forever. Transported to Meiji-era Tokyo, Mei's gone back to a time when ghosts existed. And she can see them! With the help of seven historical—and handsome—men, she'll learn about her new abilities all while falling in love! But will she return home, or will her heart keep her in the past?