"The Most Notorious 'Talker' Runs the World's Greatest Clan" Novels Get TV Anime in October
Jaki's The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan (Saikyō no Shienshoku "Wajutsushi" dearu Ore wa Sekai Saikyō Clan o Shitagaeru) novel series is inspiring a television anime that will premiere in October. Gree Entertainment is streaming an English-subtitled teaser video that announces the anime's cast and staff:
Gree describes the story:
Noel, a young boy with a legendary hero known as the Overdeath as his grandpa. Admiring his grandpa, Noel aspires to become the strongest seeker, but his inherent support class, "Talker" is considered the weakest. Despite his efforts to become a skilled seeker like his grandpa, Noel couldn't bridge the gap in talent. However, with his unparalleled resourcefulness, he discovers the path to become the strongest.
Gathering allies, Noel forms the greatest clan, aiming to become its master.
With cunning strategies, he bewilders his enemies and leads his comrades towards greater heights. The most notorious “Talker” carves the path to supremacy, sparing no means to achieve it.
The main cast members are:
- Noel Stollen: Daiki Yamashita
- Alma Judikhali: Yū Serizawa
- Koga Tsukishima: Yōsuke Ōmomo
The main staff members are:
- Original Work: Jaki (published by OVERLAP NOVELS)
- Original Work Illustrations: fame
- Original Comic Adaptation: Yamorichan (runs in "COMIC GARDO")
- Director: Yūta Takamura
- Series Composition: Takayo Ikami
- Character Design: Kenji Terao
- Chief Animation Director: Kenji Terao, Yūki Fukuchi
- Action Animation Director: Kenta Mimuro
- Color Design: Yukiko Ario
- Art Director: Shinobu Takahashi
- Director of Photography: Masaaki Onodera
- Sound Director: Masanori Tsuchiya
- Animation Production: Felix Flim×GA-CREW
Jaki launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website, and the Overlap Bunko imprint has published four volumes so far. Yamorichan has been adapting the story as a manga on the Comic Gardo website, and the manga's ninth volume will ship on April 25. Seven Seas licensed both the novel series and the manga series.
Source: Comic Natalie
