Rinkai! Women's Cycling Anime Adds 5 More Cast Members

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the Rinkai! project revealed five more cast members for its anime series. These cast members will all start performing in the anime's third episode on Tuesday.

Image via Rinkai! project's X/Twitter account © RINKAI League Committee

Image via Rinkai! project's X/Twitter account © RINKAI League Committee

The five cast members are (from the top of the first image above to the bottom of the second image):

Like the main character Izumi Itō, the five new characters aspire to be competitive cyclists. Like many of the previous characters, their family names happen to coincide with the names of their home cities.

Image via Rinkai! project's X/Twitter account © RINKAI League Committee

The anime premiered on April 9 on thechannel at 11:30 p.m. JST (10:30 a.m. EDT), then onat 24:30 (effectively, April 10 at 12:30 a.m. JST).

The story centers on the sport of women's cycling, which debuted in Japan shortly after World War II. However, organized competitions folded after just 15 years and laid dormant for several decades. Then the Rinkai! League launched to revive the sport.

The anime stars:

Rico Sasaki , who plays the role of Tsutsuji Kurume performs the opening theme song "Windshifter," and the rest of the cast perform the ending theme song "Override!” as Nana and the other characters.

Takaaki Ishiyama ( Fairy Musketeers , Sakura Wars ) is directing the anime at TMS Entertainment 's 6th Studio , in collaboration with Maruga Factory . Hideki Shirane ( Date A Live , Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ) is in charge of the series scripts, and Hiromi Ono (key animator for Inuyasha , Saber Marionette J ) is designing the characters.

Additional staff includes:

The project's manga series titled Rinkai! Azalea launched on the Manga Bang! service on April 9. Kiyoshi Yamane is drawing the manga, and Rinkai! Project is credited for the original work.